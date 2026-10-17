A few 'toons to fill in the break ...

The pond's on a break, but couldn't resist this evocation by Matt Wuerker of cartoonists past ...
Wueker himself isn't beyond the odd historical allusion ...
Beyond the ancien régime, the pond still enjoys the evocation of mythical critters as a way of bashing real ones ...
And here's a couple of matters the pond is pleased to be taking a break from ...
Oh DP! Thanks for "couldn't resist this evocation by Matt Wuerke". And Herbert Block.ReplyDelete
Sooo good. And the soulless ghouls exposed as just dancers with the devil. Needs to be front page at all times in all places. I wonder if the scribblers' get the same hitnof dopamine as you and Loonpondians?
Thanks for the toons DP!ReplyDelete
"“The Forbes 30 Under 30 have collectively raised $5.3B in funding,” the tech entrepreneur Chris Bakke tweeted on Tuesday. “The Forbes 30 Under 30 have also been arrested for frauds and scams worth over $18.5B. Incredible track record.” The first number comes from Forbes and the second is Bakke’s own back-of-an-envelope calculation, but you get the gist: the line between innovator and fraudster seems to have become alarmingly thin."ReplyDelete
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/apr/06/forbes-30-under-30-tech-finance-prison
Via...
We just need Donald Trump to get the fuck off the roof.
"This week the International Monetary Fund placed a collapse in AI stock as a top five global risk along with nuclear war. That is quite a statement, but it is not an exaggeration. The US stock market is so reliant on Big Tech just now and the US is so reliant on stock markets these days and the world is still so reliant on the US as the foundation of the global economy that risk means big risk.
"But from whence does the risk emanate? The short answer to this question is 'from the same place that subprime debt risk came from', because basically AI investment is almost exactly the same financial scam as subprime. I am not going to go into all of this here but you'll need a slightly longer explanation than that...
"So here's the basics; there is a gold rush and you want to profit from the gold rush but the chances of success are a long way from guaranteed (your plot might not have gold on it) so there's a lot of risk involved. How do you make the profit without the risk? Basically you don't seek to profit from the actual gold but from the potential for gold.
"You'd get first refusal on a plot and then you'd go to investors and explain that the plot has lots of gold (‘probably’ in small print) making it a highly profitable opportunity. So investors pay for the plot in return for a share, you take a management fee and some share of the gold as well and so you... can't lose. All you have to do is persuade them there is gold on the plot, whether there is or isn't.
...
"The global economy is based around things that economists tell you are 'necessary'. The analogy with the priesthood is not a loose one; literally, they dictate reality to us because they are the ultimate power and decide reality.
"So let me just have a go here. No, raising interest rates doesn't lower supply shock inflation. No GDP growth does not reliably make the public wealthier. No, wealthy never trickles down, it congeals upwards. No, complex and risky financial products and practices like derivatives or CDOs or short selling are not essential to the economy. No, an honest man never, ever needs a shell company.
"What is important about every single one of these examples (and countless others) is that in any other context they would be considered fraud, illegal, immoral. If I lied and charged you for a roof repair that wasn't needed and wasn't done, that would be illegal. That's what is happening with inflation. We're being lied to that the roof needs fixed when actually we just need Donald Trump to get the fuck off the roof.
...
https://www.commonweal.scot/articles/magazine-pdmba
Sewn us up, by newscorpse....ReplyDelete
"Australia’s biggest bludgers and also our best taxpayers. The Australian Taxation Office’s latest tax transparency data shows about a third of the 4,000-plus companies listed paid no tax, and
News Corp’s Australian arm has now gone twelve years without paying a cent in corporate income tax.
News Australia Holdings booked $1.89 billion in income and zero tax payable.
Chevron paid $2.9 billion this year after – green shoots after years of doging. Energy Australia wiped out $7.5 billion in income to pay nothing, Transurban paid nothing, and Google Australia continued to masquerade as a $2 billion business when it is really 4x larger.
https://michaelwest.com.au/which-companies-on-the-atos-list-paid-no-tax-this-year-the-west-report/
The New York Times Simulator is out now, free to play from any browser. It works decently on mobile too.ReplyDelete
It’s a meta news game about how corporate media manufacture consent for genocide, minimize police misconduct, and serve the ruling class.
The content of the game is literally “ripped from the headlines” in that it uses mostly real headlines (and even actual edits) from the NYT, the Wall Street Journal, and other “liberal” mainstream media. I originally wanted to make parody headlines but I just couldn’t come up with anything more shameless and contrived than what’s already out there.
https://molleindustria.itch.io/the-new-york-times-simulator
We know it. The employees know it. We see though it as in K Stokes' penis and vehemence shows...ReplyDelete
Yet "The report does not suggest that Mr Stokes, Mr Warburton or other senior management were aware of or involved in the alleged incidents discussed by staff.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-10-21/seven-west-media-company-culture-diabolical-reports-says/107281626
Lie. Lies. Liars. And ho-hum, independent reports!.
Musk and Thiel are Evil Demagogues. What Sustains Them?ReplyDelete
Our reluctance to discuss, debate and trade in moral ideas.
Ann Pettifor
Oct 20, 2026
...
Musk tells lies with the abandonment of someone inured to literacy. In a notorious Jo Rogan interview he lied about immigrants, and claimed that “empathy” had allowed immigrants (like himself?) to enter the United States.
The fundamental weakness of Western civilization, he said, is empathy. The empathy exploit—they’re exploiting a bug in western civilization, which is the empathy response..
[Gee, EM & Thiel don't get it. Because my empathy response for EM PT seems not to be an empathy response]
The sadism of the wealthy racist
In Alex Gibney’s recently released documentary, MUSK, Musk’s South African father reveals his own notorious sadism. He coolly recounts the story of the time he shot and killed three Black intruders, describing the different shades of red in the blood that streamed out of the dead.
"The father’s racist sadism is replicated decades later by his son, but this time inflicted on a global scale. Musk’s drugged chainsaw antics and DOGE’s savage destruction of USAID would have thrilled the Broederbond cult. Massive shipments of critical medicines including the life-saving nutritional supplement Plumpy’nut, paid for by the American taxpayer, were impounded, left to rot and then set on fire. Oxfam calculates that Musk’s ‘woodchipper’ gangsterism means that at least 23 million children stand to lose access to education, and as many as 95 million people would lose access to basic healthcare, potentially leading to more than 3 million preventable deaths per year.
Most of those people will be brown or black.
Fast forward to the US’s mid-term elections.
...
https://annpettifor.substack.com/p/musk-and-thiel-are-evil-demagogues
Piketty re France & education... 20% less but told +€2B. And the next one... wow! The Invisible Committee. All avenues either a cul de sac of hope & support, or corralled by police. Next week, it will be the military...ReplyDelete
Picketty. Measures, not solutions.
And "BECOMING ALIVE, AUTONOMOUS, AND EXPLOSIVE" by THE INVISIBLE COMMITTEE. Oh, shit! Burn baby burn. And Rhe Survival Manual. I want to see it.
Picketty.
"High schoolers, students: the twilight of macronism
20 octobre 2026
The current high school and student movement in France marks the twilight of Macronism. Young people are asking for one simple thing: resources to get an education and access to quality studies. In doing so, the current protest highlights what is undoubtedly the most glaring failure of the current government: a catastrophic and unprecedented 20% drop in the budget per student since 2017.
The government, in bad faith, sometimes boasts that the nominal budget for higher education rose from €13.3 billion to €15.5 billion between 2017 and 2026 (+17%). That is true, except that inflation over the same period was 22%, meaning the budget actually fell by 5% in real terms. Add to this that the number of students rose from 2.6 million to over 3 million, an increase of 15%. The result is that the budget per student dropped by about 20%, as shown transparently by the data published online by Lucas Chancel.
In practice, this means that hundreds of thousands of young people work hard to earn their high school diplomas, but there is nothing planned to welcome them into higher education. The number of high school graduates in technical and vocational tracks increased sharply, but places in tertiary programs for them – IUTs and BTSs – did not keep pace. As a result, many are assigned to overcrowded and less expensive university programs that are often entirely ill-suited to their needs and aspirations. The human and economic waste is enormous and reflects a deeply unequal and hierarchical worldview. In the view of Macronists, national prosperity depends on an ultra-minority of brilliant innovators and leaders. The rest are expected to patiently wait for wealth to trickle down.
To make matters worse, the shortage of places in higher education has been managed with the utmost opacity and with an incomprehensible algorithm (Parcoursup), despite repeated calls from students, families, teachers and researchers to change the system
...
https://thomaspiketty.wordpress.com/2026/10/20/high-schoolers-students-the-twilight-of-macronism/
BECOMING ALIVE, AUTONOMOUS, AND EXPLOSIVEReplyDelete
THE INVISIBLE COMMITTEE
October 17th, 2026
The following interview was published on the French website Frustration on October 16, 2026.
...
So much so that, when they speak up, it’s as if we were hearing the parents of their own parents. “Just because you accept being treated like worthless dogs, getting paid peanuts, unable to afford a full month of groceries doesn’t mean everyone else has to suffer because you didn’t have the guts to speak up — I’m sorry,” a student explodes. The reverse is also true. That infamous Nazi, Henry Ford, used to say, “It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.” If students knew what — with very few exceptions, and all the more precious for it — their teachers say about them in the teachers’ lounge, there’d be few high schools left standing in France. Governing a world with no promise other than that of its own collapse is shaping up to be more complicated than expected. It’s not clear that parental geolocation will suffice.
In an administered society, what we call “youth” is simply the free element, those who are not yet bound by a career, a boss, a loan, or a social circle, and who can therefore afford to say aloud what the rest see but prefer to keep quiet about. We generationalize the revolt in order to prevent it from generalizing. The current revolt of “young people” is primarily over our common condition. What is the point of pursuing a career in a world where temperatures reach 45°C — and therefore of pursuing an education in it? How dare this society treat its untenable contradictions as a “psychological problem,” like it’s our responsibility, and thus call on us to be “resilient” in the face of our “eco-anxiety”? How long will we tolerate the sifting process occurring at every level of the population — and thus systems like Parcoursup and MonMaster? Does life consist in caring for oneself as “human capital” — and thus as an aggregate of skills? When will we stop working toward our own replacement by AI — a fate already promised to teachers by the ministry’s startups? And above all, how can we bring about a revolution in a world entirely designed to prevent us from doing so? All these questions—and a few others — were our starting point in writing Survival Manual
...
https://illwill.com/becoming-alive