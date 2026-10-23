A toe in the water with a Heroic Homeric Our Henry outing? Sorry, no can do, but there's bigotry central and a Killer serve ...
The pond has safely landed, which is more than can be said for some unfortunates, but is still getting its proverbial horse manure together.
A lot has happened since the pond took a temporary leave of absence, but the pond takes the view briefly promoted in that Don Henley song The Boys of Summer:
Out on the road today, I saw a Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac A little voice inside my head said, “Don't look back, you can never look back” I thought I knew what being a dedicated herpetology student was, what did I know? Those days are gone forever, I should just let those reptile rantings go ...
Even with the chaos and anarchy of new surroundings, and even with the letting go, how could the pond miss the opportunity to be an Our Henry completist?
But when the pond went there, the cupboard was bare. No Henry in sight, he'd done a bunk and disappeared into the night.
Instead there was endless musings on the Haines tragedy, for which only the infallible Pope would serve ...
And the immortal Rowe had a thought for Murdochians and reptiles everywhere ...
The pond was pleased to discover that amidst the carnage, there was still room for an old-fashioned serve of bigotry ...
The pond is always astonished at the way that the lizard Oz can drag this sort of rhetoric out of dank darkness and into the view of the hive mind ...
Stop right there.
Let's go back a little further than Magna Carta.
The pond has been paying attention to the LRB (not the band), and became befuddled working out what or who was exactly a Briton or a Britain while reading Pablo Scheffer's Frightened Chicks ...
...It is into this society that the first of the ‘Angles or Saxons’ arrived. Though the events surrounding their appearance remain mysterious, Higham agrees with Bede and Gildas (and most modern scholars) that they were invited by the early British kings. One of the knottiest issues facing the rulers, he writes, was ‘how to both maintain social order and secure themselves against external attack, pending the return of imperial troops’. British society had been demilitarised for centuries, and many of its experienced soldiers had disappeared with the imperial forces. Equipping an army can’t have been easy at a time when farmers were struggling to get decent ploughs. Gildas thought the decision to task outsiders with the island’s defence was an act of ‘desperate and crude mental dullness’, but at the time it must have seemed uncontroversial: Romans had for many years been hiring barbarian foederati to protect the northern frontiers.
The archaeological record over the next century and a half shows Anglo-Saxon settlements spreading like inkblots across the British landscape, starting in the south-east (where the mercenaries may originally have been stationed as coastguards) then moving gradually north and west. By the late ninth century, the English kingdoms stretched from Exeter in the south-west to Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth in the north-east. (Like the Romans, the English didn’t make it to Strathclyde and the lands beyond the Forth, which remained culturally Celtic.) Two questions in particular have been the subject of debate. How did the incomers g0 from being a few small rebellious bands to a dominant cultural and economic force? And what happened to the Britons?
The traditional account follows Bede’s description of the Anglo-Saxons’ raising an army, massacring or displacing the natives and filling the empty land with Germanic farmers – what the historian David Dumville once described as a ‘cultural genocide following resisted invasion and colonisation’. Reading the early notices in the Anglo-Saxon chronicles, it’s hard to disagree. ‘In this year Ælle and his three sons, Cymen, Wlencing and Cissa, came with three ships to the land of Britain,’ the entry for 477 states, ‘and there killed many Britons and drove others in flight to the wood.’ By the time the annal was put to parchment in the ninth century the British had been rechristened wealas (foreigners), a term that was soon used to refer to slaves and which eventually provided the name for Wales, a Celtic stronghold beyond the grasp of the English kings. One of the more unflattering Old English riddles hinges on a double entendre about a wonfeax Wale – a dark-haired slave girl, or a dark-haired British woman – who has been feorran broht (brought from afar). That the woman in question is described as alien suggests that the perceived connection between the British and their old heartlands had been comprehensively severed.
Many Britons appear to have fled to Wales in the fifth and sixth centuries. Linguistic evidence shows that Latin speakers – the former elites – retreated west, where they fortified old settlements and reoccupied abandoned Roman forts. Welsh court poets began calling the lost lowland territory ‘Lloegyr’: a foreign land, inhabited by foreign people. Other Britons went to the Continent, establishing enclaves in Galicia and Brittany (where Celtic Breton is spoken to this day). Yet Higham persuasively rejects both the idea that the Anglo-Saxons had a large army and that the Britons were fully displaced. Drawing on archaeological and legal evidence, the picture he paints is of a steady trickle of small warbands crossing the North Sea, settling in fertile valleys, killing or expelling the local landowners and subjugating the peasants.
These first ‘Anglo-Saxons’ were far from homogeneous: analysis of DNA in early English graves shows they came from as far away as Norway and Gaul. And, at least initially, this was not a total conquest. Some areas remained under nominal British control as late as the seventh century. Parts of Hertfordshire, for instance, seem to have resisted English encroachment for decades, stubbornly remaining in their old Roman towns and worshipping their old Christian cults. The name of the small river Beane, which winds from Stevenage to Hertford, probably comes from a Brittonic word akin to the Welsh bychan (‘little’). Members of certain early royal lineages later claimed by the English had distinctly British names: Cerdic, the first king of Wessex, whom Alfred the Great claimed as an ancestor, and the Mercian kings Pybba and Penda. The name of Æthelwealh, the last independent king of Sussex in the seventh century, translates to ‘noble Briton’. It’s not known whether these men were part Celtic by descent, or simply named in an insular tradition. But Higham suggests that this was a time of ‘strong regional identities, some of which may have been more or less British’.
Subjugated islanders probably made up the majority of the population in the new English enclaves. They are almost invisible in the archaeological record, however, which is dominated by the free English farmers, or ceorls (churls), who ruled over them. Although in time the word ‘churl’ would carry distinctly unaristocratic associations, the richer among the early ceorls were served by enslaved cupbearers and commanded dependants known as hlafæta (loaf-eaters). Higham sees them as central to the spread of Englishness. It was through the ceorls, he argues, that the English language, customs and material culture became markers not just of ethnic identity but of social position. Over a number of generations, as the ceorls conquered and exploited more and more British-held lands (which in time cohered into the first Anglo-Saxon kingdoms), their mores came to be adopted by anyone seeking higher status.
What a mess, what a melting pot, what a multicultural storm of confusion, but as we were talking about historical amnesia, why not go there?
And so to the final serve of rancid bigotry, and waddya kno, he tried to revert by serving up a billy goat butt, dressed up in the form of a "yet" ...
Anyone trying to weigh the so-called “immigration debate” should spend some time in an Australian hospital.
Immigration is being used cynically as a political wedge by those harking after a long-gone monoculture without regard for facts or practical consequences.
I recently spent several days in hospital where my experience before, during and after an operation demonstrated how deluded and dangerous this low-grade politics is. Any healthcare experience is a reminder that more than half the Australian population was born overseas or has at least one parent born overseas. My blood samples were taken days before by technicians of Nepalese and Indian heritage. The taxi driver who turned up at 5.40am to take me to hospital was a cheerful bloke from Delhi who took me straight to the correct entrance in a sprawl of medical facilities.
I was prepared for my operation by a nurse of Nepalese origin. Then I was put under by an alert anaesthetist from India who’d rung me in advance to check on a mistake I’d made in my paperwork.
The surgery was carried out by an excellent doctor of Pakistani origin, who explained carefully and clearly before the operation what would be done, and why. Over the next five days I was cared for by nurses whose families were from India, Nepal, the Philippines, Tibet and Ethiopia; a cosmopolitan mix of Muslims, Hindus, Christians and others, along with several we would once have classified as Anglo-Celtics.
If the politicians pushing the anti-immigration line could instantly send most of these people “home”, those of us connected to medical devices would have awakened to a largely still and silent building, sadly missing their skills and cheerful approach.
The anti-immigration lot will throw up their hands and say that of course they don’t mean to banish “those” immigrants. That’s not the point.
The reality is that with an ageing population and declining birthrate, cynically harking back to the White Australia era risks unleashing racism that can dishearten and discourage people that our workforce badly needs.
That lowest common denominator debate and the way it’s being delivered – basically blaming immigrants for everything – is highly offensive, unsophisticated and riddled with misinformation and contradictions.
Having a multicultural society brings great benefits and we’ll be in serious trouble if they all go “home”. Certainly, fix any rorts but leave the rest alone...
And so on, and well yes Brendan, but you can't stop bigots doing what bigots gotta do ...
While the pond won't be looking back at assorted reptile stews, now fetid and ruined by exposure to the noon day Tamworth sun, there are plenty of 'toons worth catching up with ... including the immortal Rowe, staying in the bigot spray moment ...
And so to Killer, and the pond apologises for the use of caps, but it's part of the readjustment and the returning ...as Killer headed into Mike Pence territory, the man the MAGA mob wanted to hang ...
And so on, and the trouble with a pothole analysis is that you're liable to end up in a pothole, but you hardly expect a mob of insular academics and lickspittle fellow travellers to get out on the back roads ... I Drove An Empty Two Lane Road Into Never Before Seen Indiana
The pond doesn't usually stick in an AV distraction in the middle of a reptile rant, but confessing to a letch for backroads decline and decay seemed appropriate, what with Killer infatuated with Killer buildings celebrating the killing fields ...
Good old Mike Pence ...
Sorry, the pond is incredibly distracted, and struggling to cope with this plunge back into the hive mind...
Medicare beneficiaries with obesity or overweight will have access to Zepbound and orforglipron, if approved, at $50 a month
INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced an agreement with the U.S. government to expand access to its obesity medicines and reduce patient costs. The agreement builds on Lilly's longstanding commitment to finding solutions with policymakers that improve access to life-changing medicines. In 2020, Lilly partnered with the Trump Administration on a pilot program that paved the way for Lilly to be the first company to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month. Lilly will now improve access to nearly 40 million Americans living with obesity on government insurance programs and millions more who pay out-of-pocket. Unlocking access to these medicines can be game-changing for Americans with obesity – a risk factor driving more than 200 associated diseases, including heart disease, strokes and certain types of cancers.
"Today marks a pivotal moment in U.S. health care policy and a defining milestone for Lilly, made possible through collaboration with the Trump Administration. As we expand access to obesity treatments for more Americans and advance one of the most innovative obesity pipelines, we remain focused on improving outcomes, strengthening the U.S. healthcare system, and contributing to the health of our nation for generations to come," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "This agreement adds to our established commitment to affordability – from being the first company to cap insulin out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month to launching LillyDirect, an end-to-end digital healthcare experience."
Worse luck Alex "an old-fashioned serve of bigotry" McDermott hagiography has made it to...ReplyDelete
"Alex McDermott is a historian and the author of Australian History for Dummies."
https://www.moadoph.gov.au/taxonomy/term/205
HAGIOGRAPHY aka PROPAGANDA, Via the spawn of the Downer devil...
"How can you capture Sir Robert’s life and legacy in just two rooms?
On this week’s Afternoon Light Georgina Downer speaks with Alex McDermott, the curator of the Robert Menzies’s Institute’s latest and greatest museum exhibit, about the process of distilling Menzies’s story into a message of inspiration for a general audience. Giving them an appreciation of the man, his role in fostering the Australian way of life we all know and love, and their own place in ‘the great procession’ of our liberal democracy.
...
https://www.robertmenziesinstitute.org.au/podcast/alex-mcdermott-live/
And re the "Instead there was endless musings on the Haines tragedy"... unfortunately it seems, confirmed via this graph...
"Threats against political figures have risen 92% since 2021
Reports of harassing, nuisance, offensive and threatening behaviour against high office holders, federal parliamentarians, electorate offices, and protected establishments, 2021-22 to 2025-26.
incidents
https://theconversation.com/australian-democracy-is-usually-peaceful-but-theres-a-homegrown-history-with-political-violence-that-bears-on-the-future-294779
... "Speaking of the joys of public execution"''s, truth, political violence and hagiography, it seems...
The only way is UP.
Compelling link and info on the Ming the Merciless man. As for the Haines matter, the reptiles will likely dine out for weeks, completely oblivious to their role in the preparation of that wretched, ugly, most unhappy meal.Delete
"Haines matter, the reptiles will likely dine out for weeks, completely oblivious to their role in the preparation of that wretched, ugly, most unhappy meal."Delete
Diagnosis of Reptiles: "Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA)" leading to the death of democracy.
Showing the voyeurism, Munchausen by proxy (now called Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA) ), of scribblers, vile and wilful disregard of fact, deontology for their ontology. And Ol' Rupe turning them all into vampires, via Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA). Unfor it seems, even a mother who spent her whole life forcing Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA) on her daughter leading to her death, and charity disaster, is not able to be prosecuted .
The blood of Newscorpse is almost limitless, as their pool of prose feeds the clicks, the ai's, but ultimately advertising. So they, like Jean O'Brien, live a life of directed abuse, so ingrained it led to her... "and daughter, Megan Bhari, set up the Believe in Magic charity – which turned out to be based on lies".
"Believe in Magic was a British charity, founded in 2012, that aimed to relieve the needs of children in the United Kingdom suffering from severe or terminal illnesses. It was begun by 16-year-old Megan Bhari, whose mother, Jean O’Brien, falsely claimed Megan had been diagnosed with a brain tumour three years prior.
...
"On 28 March 2018, Megan Bhari died at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery at the age of 23. The ensuing inquest into her death revealed that Bhari's brain had been "morphologically normal" with no sign of a tumour. The inquest also found that there had been attempts by O'Brien to obtain morphine using a forged prescription, and that she missed medical appointments and changed doctors frequently. Her cause of death was revealed to be acute cardiac arrhythmia, an abnormality of the rhythm of the heart, due to her fatty liver disease. O'Brien would tell the BBC following the discovery that Bhari had pituitary microadenoma, a non-cancerous brain tumour which is not typically life-threatening.[2] A BBC podcast also titled Believe in Magic suggested Bhari had been a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a claim supported by academic Marc Feldman.[1] Bhari's half-sister stated that she believed the illness was faked and charity started in order to meet with celebrities, particularly One Direction.[2]
...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Believe_in_Magic
"Where is Jean O'Brien now? The shocking true story behind BBC's The Mother of All Cons
She and daughter, Megan Bhari, set up the Believe in Magic charity – which turned out to be based on lies
BY COSMOPOLITANPUBLISHED: 31 MAY 2026
https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/reports/a71442851/jean-obrien-now-megan-bhari/
"Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabricated_or_Induced_Illness
Welcome back DP! Over the last few days, after my morning coffee ritual of checking the Pond for new posts, I decided to look over any unfinished ditties as a proxy for my usual Pond related activities. In lieu of any prompt from Holely Henry today, here’s a piece from when Trump started bombing Iran over six months ago. Unfortunately that war is still going so I added some wishful thinking as a coda. Apologies to Ray Davies and The Kinks (and LOLA).ReplyDelete
T-R-U-M-P-A-L-O-L-A
Trump was sitting up in bed
Down in Florida
Eating burgers and fries
With an endless supply of Diet-Cola
C-O-L-A — Cola
He was almost asleep
And fell into a trance
When he woke up with a plan
To annihilate the Ayatollah
A-Y-A-T — Ollah
Donald thinks he’s the world's
Most intelligent guy
So he told himself
It would be just like Venezuela
V-E-N-E — Zuela
But Trump isn’t smart
He is bigly dumb
And he didn’t understand
Taking on Iran would be a blunder
B-L-U-N — Blunder
So he bombed Iran
But they put up a fight
And the very next day
They obliterated Mar-a-Lago
M-A-R-A — Lago
Only Trump didn’t die
He was under the bed
Some debris hit his head
And now he’s lying in a coma
C-O-M-A — Coma
On a drip of Diet-Cola
C-O-L-A — Cola
In a vat in Oklahoma
O-K-L-A — Homa…
A most welcome welcoming returning gift Kez!Delete
Venus Kez, You've got, oh baby you've got it,.Delete
Shocking Blue - Venus Kez
A Kez'zess on a mountain top
Was burning like a silver flame
The summit of truth and love
And Venus Kez is the name
Kez'z got it
Yeah, baby, she's got it
Well, I'm your Venus
I'm your fire at your desire
Well, I'm your Venus
I'm your fire at your desire
Kez'z weapons were brains & eyes
Making Newscorpse scribblers mad
Black as the dark night, Kez was
Got what no one else had, whoa!
Kez'z got it
Yeah, baby, Kez'z got it
Well, I'm your Venus
I'm your fire at your desire
Well, I'm your Venus
I'm your fire at your desire
Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Kez'z got it
Yeah, baby, Kez'z got it
Well, I'm your Venus
I'm your fire at your desire
Well, I'm your Venus
I'm your fire at your desire
Written by: Jai Sang Park, Robby Leeuwen
Released: 1969
Shocking Blue - Venus (1968)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l2JytgMvrC0
"Shocking Blue was a Dutch rock band formed in The Hague in 1967. They were part of the Nederbeat movement in the Netherlands." ...
"Together with Golden Earring and the George Baker Selection, they are considered the most successful Nederbeat band, because their best hits charted abroad and especially in the United States."
[I used to listen to Little Green Bag when I was a chemist delivery boy. One of my fave songs, ever! And Golden Earing Radar Love!]
"Bananarama covered "Venus" in 1986,
Nirvana covered "Love Buzz" as their debut single in 1988
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shocking_Blue
All an antidote tor... T-R-U-M-P-A-L-O-L-A...
Anonymous Oct 23, 2026, 11:40:00 AM comment above I'd say applies equally well to Trump et al... we all all victims of his Munchaus by proxy or Factitious disorder imposed on another.
https://loonpond.blogspot.com/2026/10/a-toe-in-water-with-heroic-homeric-our.html?showComment=1792716036746&m=1#c5322163942224189335
Cheers DP and Anony!Delete
Digger of Potholes Killer "Indiana thrives on low debt and taxes" indicating the Killer is a hagiographer and elider...ReplyDelete
DDGo ai... "In Indiana, approximately 20% of children face hunger, which significantly impacts their health and educational opportunities. Efforts are being made to address food insecurity and improve nutrition among youth in the state."
iyi.org feedingamerica.o
"Indiana child well-being rank declines in national report
By Mackenzi Klemann, Indiana Capital Chronicle | Published on June 15, 2026
The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2026 KIDS COUNT Data Book ranks Indiana 29th in the nation for overall child well-being — the state’s worst ranking since 2021, and a decline of four spots from last year. The report is a state-by-state review of youth health, education, economic, family and community health indicators observed over a five-year period from 2019 to 2024.
“These data represent real children,” Tami Silverman, president and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute, a member of the foundation’s KIDS COUNT network, said in a statement.
“They show where kids are thriving and where adults must do better to ensure every child can reach their full potential. The data reveal where progress is real and illuminate areas where we thought we were succeeding but still have work to do.”
https://indianapublicradio.org/news/2026/06/indiana-child-well-being-rank-declines-in-national-report/
Annony's comment re Munchausen by proxy seems apt for Killer too. And Killer is a Digger of Potholes in the Road to Equality.
Good to see you back, DPReplyDelete
Since we are into cherry-picking, a few more facts about Indiana:
Median household income: $69,500 (2023)
• Income rank: 37th • Total population: 6,973,333 • Rank 17th
"Firms often see in Indiana a chance to obtain higher than average skills at lower than average wages"
"In a 2020 study, Indiana was ranked as the 10th hardest state for citizens to vote in. Abortion is illegal in Indiana with limited exceptions." (wiki)
and for Victoria
"Because if Victoria is supposedly a wasteland, it is a wasteland with 3.0% demand growth, strong business investment, 35,000 extra jobs, and an economy that appears to be doing a better job of functioning than some people on Sky News are emotionally equipped to process." from Snarky Gherkin https://substack.com/@snarkygherkin/note/c-362805153
Earlier in the week Greg Sheridan had his solution to the world's troubles:
"Revive faith to rescue West from anarchy seen in French riots
France’s riots reveal a crisis of faith in God and nation – and Australia faces the same social pathologies."
Because we all lived in harmony when we were more religious.
Hi Dorothy, glad you are back.ReplyDelete
"Do you remember that old chestnut from the McCarthy era, that “there’s a red under every bed”? To impress your friends, try this line: “there is power under every tower”. Get it? Let me explain.". amediadragon below.
Reading Foucauldian “discourse analysis” below, I realised what you provide us via the invaluable Loonpond... "how spaces in which new statements can be made are created;"
A superb achievement in the current zeitgeist as shown by you and the contributors today.
"Foucauldian discourse analysis is a form of discourse analysis, focusing on power relationships in society as expressed through language and practices, and based on the theories of Michel Foucault."
...
Process
Kendall and Wickham outline five steps in using "Foucauldian discourse analysis". The first step is a simple recognition that discourse is a body of statements that are organized in a regular and systematic way."
[Loonoond - Tick]
The subsequent four steps are based on the identification of rules on:
- how those statements are created;
- what can be said (written) and what cannot;
- how spaces in which new statements can be made are created;
- making practices material and discursive at the same time.[6]
Areas of study
Studies employing the Foucauldian discourse analysis might look at how figures in authority use language to express their dominance, and request obedience and respect from those subordinate to them. The disciplinary interaction between authority and their followers emphasize the power dynamic found within the relationships.[7] "
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foucauldian_discourse_analysis
"Still don’t believe Foucault is influential?
What’s Lizzie Borden got to do with it?
Let’s take one of the most popular Netflix series at the moment, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. This true-crime series is based on the real-life murder suspect who was acquitted of the charge of murdering her parents with an axe in 1893. The series has received extensive criticism for ignoring historical reality and representing Borden as neurodiverse, gender fluid and a victim of abusive parents. Unfortunately, it seems she wasn’t any of these things.
Then why might the makers of this series be pushing this particular narrative? Not surprisingly, the answer is Foucault.
By presenting the Lizzie Borden story through the lens of power dynamics and identity politics – the patriarchy, abusive parents, neuro-normality – the producers can be sure that it will resonate with viewers today. It also allows us to revel in the excessive and gleeful violence she visits upon her parents because through this framework it is totally justifiable and should even be celebrated. And yet doesn’t this seem a bit ironic?
If Foucault helps us to see deliberately hidden power dynamics, the creators of The Lizzie Borden Story have got things back to front. They have invented circumstances and relationships in order to impose a contemporary interpretation on a historical crime story. This is a form of reverse engineering. Foucault’s influence is now so pervasive that a philosophy intended to challenge established ways of thinking has itself become an established way of thinking.
Not bad for a deviant French philosopher."
https://archive.li/LizSG
http://amediadragon.blogspot.com/2026/10/why-this-french-philosopher-is-still.html
I feel like a mushroom, and a naive fool.ReplyDelete
Does Australia issue DNotices?
The get out of gaol free card for Ol'Rupe...
"UK military’s media censorship 'D-Notice' committee had 42 different requests for advice on whether to publish information about UK Special Forces in the 18 months after it issued an instruction to media editors not to publish information about the SAS and Gaza in October 2023"
https://www.thecanary.co/uk/analysis/2025/07/09/d-notice-israel-uk/
Searched site:theguardian.com/uk-news " RAF Akrotiri"
Narry a word re SAS.
Same for...
site:thetimes.com/uk " RAF Akrotiri"
REVEALED: SECRET PLANS TO INTRODUCE MEDIA CENSORSHIP IN AUSTRALIA
Moves to restrict just what journalists can report on defence and intelligence matters are underway – and journalists need to get up to speed fast.
by William Evans | 31 Oct, 2025 | censorship, Free Speech, journalism
https://declassifiedaus.org/2025/10/31/revealed-secret-plans-media-censorship/
A D Notice is a communication issued to the media by the Defence, Press and Broadcasting Committee. It outlines subjects which bear upon defence or national security, and requests editors to refrain from publishing certain information about those subjects.
Issue and observance of D Notices
Membership of the Defence, Press and Broadcasting Committee comprises representatives of the print and broadcasting media and the government. It is chaired by the Minister for Defence, whose department is responsible for administrative support to the Committee. When the Committee last met, in 1982, it comprised 16 media representatives and four Defence representatives. This committee issues D Notices to the media.
The system is voluntary and non-observance of a request contained in a D Notice carries no penalties. In the end, it is for an editor to decide whether to publish an item of information, having regard to national security requirements.
Origins of the D Notice system
Australian D Notices
Since 1952 D Notices have been issued by the Committee as the need has been perceived. The files listed in the table below provide information on those notices issued during the 1950s. A review conducted in 1974 reduced the number of D Notices from seven to four. This number was confirmed at four by a review conducted in 1982.
These D Notices, which have been in force since 1982 are:
• D Notice 1 – Capabilities of the Australian Defence Force, Including Aircraft, Ships, Weapons, and Other Equipment;
• D Notice 2 – Whereabouts of Mr and Mrs Vladimir Petrov;
• D Notice 3 – Signals Intelligence and Communications Security; and
• D Notice 4 – Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS).
•
Records relating to D Notices
...
https://www.naa.gov.au/help-your-research/fact-sheets/d-notices