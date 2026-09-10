Thursday, Thursday, can't trust that day, always turns out to be petulant Peta day ...

(Housekeeping note: the intermittent archive has gone kinda funny for those with a hacker extension in their browser, but these links should work for a vanilla browser - provided the archive is up!)
The news wasn't entirely ghosted, but you had to scroll way down the page to see that Wong had piked it ...
Wong rules out joining UK, EU trade ban on Israeli settlements
The Foreign Minister says the government will not follow Andy Burnham’s more extensive sanctions against settlements in the West Bank.
By Elizabeth Pike
Way back up at the top of the page the reptiles were giving the government its daily spanking ... and this day Geoff and Brownie were back in their rightful pace as masters of the jihad, while the bouffant one was hacking in the rough ...
Hard to feature any of them, but a look at the extreme far right made the pond reconsider.
Sold as yet another tool to protect children online, Labor’s new digital duty of care is a masterclass in policy deception.
By Peta Credlin
Columnist
The petulant one standing proud with the big tech bros, crying out with Uncle Leon?
Better believe it...
Does she mention Orwellian in the most Orwellian of rags?
Better believe it...
Here, too, Australia’s media regulator ACMA has already started down a similar path with a report released last week called News Consumer Segmentation that included many of these same references to trusted news sources, such as the ABC and SBS, and the need “to reduce the concentration of influence among major companies such as News Corporation Australia”.
Labor’s digital duty of care is not about protecting Australians. It’s about protecting the left. It’s about entrenching Labor power and it’s about denying Australians access to a broad range of legitimate information sources to make up their own mind. It’s about as nuclear as it gets in the fight for free speech.
Roll on that cesspool once known as Twitter, roll on Zuck, roll on the bizarre notion that you and Instagram and TikTok represent "a broad range of legitimate information sources" ...
On the upside, Uncle Leon has found himself in the wars again ...
Pick a number, pick a non-paywall source.
Back at the hive mind, Jack standing proud with the IPA and big tobacco?
Better believe it ...
Tobacco policy in Australia is a train wreck that crashed through an orphanage before coming to rest on a box of kittens.
By Jack the Insider
Columnist
Jack puffs and blows a lot of smoke but he comes down on the right side ...
Of comparable countries, Canada now leads Australia with both the lowest rates of smoking and the fastest growth in quitters. Plain packaging of tobacco products began in Canada in 2019 while excises remained sensible. Go figure.
We’ve entered the looking glass on this one, people. There’s no easy way out. At least we know who’s to blame.
The pond could barely note the malignant Magnay indulging in common Royal gossip, as if the pond cared in the slightest ...
It’s taken less than a fortnight for Harry and Meghan’s hypocrisy to exhaust Britain. As the right not-so-royal whingers revive the same old grievances, the rest of the family just gets on with duty.
By Jacquelin Magnay
Europe Correspondent
Nothing's changed. A whining hack whining about whining non-royals ...
Real stuff is happening, and about that the pond should care when there's real people going MIA?
With a profound reluctance and a deep sigh, the pond returned to Geoff chambering a round.
Top of the page there was a preening ponce, a minor figure from deep in crow eater land...
The rest could be done in a gobbet, and it turned out that the crow eater was so clueless and so pitifully needy and wanting eastern stater approval that he rocked up to Polonius's headquarters, the Sydney Institute, to dish it out ...
Geoff had done a summary of what could be found in full on the far right ... this new Petey boy braying to the Polonial mob ...
Australians who are worried about the cost of living deserve more than being lied to by the far right or being told to apologise by the far left.
By Peter Malinauskas
The pond will just note one chart that didn't make it into the archive version ...
And a moment where the crow-eater did a bout of epic both-siderism and pandered to the Polonial mob...
Australians who are worried about the cost of living and housing and about a better standard of living for their kids deserve more than being lied to by the far right or constantly being told to apologise by the far left.
Is there any sight more sickening and nauseating than the intense self-righteousness, sanctimony and piety to be found in that text, the blather about culture-war crusaders which sounds like it was borrowed from petulant Peta or some other alliterative reptile warrior.
It's down there with a whining reptile whining about royals.
The pond decided that this Malinauskas was a clown of the first water, a water and spear carrier for the lizard Oz hive mind, and decided to give him a rest ...
The pond won't be voting for Minns any time soon, and if the pond still resided in Unley, no way would the pond be voting for this drop kick.
The pond has long contended that Thursday is the worst day in the reptile calendar and that salvation only arrives on the morrow with Our Henry ...
The first part has been proven in spades and crows, and who knows if the salvation will arrive ...
Now here's some entertainment the reptiles never seem to cover at the top of the page, as could be found in the Nine rags yesterday ...
No doubt there'll be more today, but the bunch of maggots at the lizard Oz will likely refuse to go there.
Hang on, hang on, did the pond just use the word "maggot"?
Surely that's tasteless, surely that's offensive, surely that's going too far?
Relax, the pond is just channeling presidential speech ...
What a demented loon he is.
And the theme for today is ...
Already with 4.2 million views, the mugger returns to mug away and mug the mad king, and though everybody will have already seen it, why not see it again, because rust never sleeps, even as rust gently weeps ...
"...provided the archive is up!)"ReplyDelete
• PDF
"The news wasn't entirely ghosted"... yet.
Vanishing Culture report. Internet Archive.
"Who Will Save the Internet From Disappearing?
"From deleted government records to disappearing music, our digital culture can be erased overnight. The Internet Archive’s Mark Graham and Chris Freeland explain what it will take to save it."
https://www.currentaffairs.org/news/who-will-save-the-internet-from-disappearing
"What does it mean to live in an era where culture can simply… disappear?
"Vanishing Culture: A Report on Our Fragile Cultural Record—a new book from the Internet Archive—brings together essays, research, and case studies that document a growing crisis: the erosion of access to the knowledge, media, and history that shape our collective memory. "
https://blog.archive.org/2026/04/23/introducing-vanishing-culture-a-new-book-on-the-loss-of-our-digital-memory/
DOWNLOAD THE FREE EBOOK:
• EPUB
PURCHASE A PRINT COPY:
https://archive.org/details/vanishing-culture-2026
Via amediadragon