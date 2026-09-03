In which the pond settles for mad King Donald's war of choice and a serve of pearls of wisdom...

At the start of the first episode of season five of The Wire, Bunk and his cop mates use a photocopier as a fake polygraph to fool a credulous young crim.
As the routine goes down, Bunk's mate observes Americans are a stupid people, by and large. We pretty much believe whatever we're told. And then later Bunk adds The bigger the lie, the more they believe.
This isn't anti-Americanism, though for a 2005 show, it's prescient enough about the mess America is currently in.
After all, Bunk is just recycling Herr Adolf and we all know what the Germans made of believing the big lie.
And what might be said of the hive mind produced by the lizard Oz, save to say that the longer the lie is repeated, the more the jihad works.
And that's where the pond starts today, with newly anointed jihadist, the canny Cranston, tag teaming with Brownie at the top of the "news" section ...
That splash gives the reptile game away ...
Chalmers defends plunging house prices as living standards flatline
Treasurer admits tax reforms a factor in house price fall but vows no change
Jim Chalmers has conceded his tax reforms helped drive house prices down yet refused to change course, even if the damage to the property market worsens.
By Greg Brown and Matthew Cranston
Just note the comical graphic at the head of the jihad to see the propaganda intent...
Not to be outdone, reliable jihadist Geoff was on hand just below, eager to add to the bad news, and blessed by another snap making Jimbo look silly ...
Now the Treasurer is even blaming algorithms
Jim Chalmers has added social media to his growing list of things that make his job harder.
The pond highlighted these jihadists because it's Thursday and so the pond is going to do a bunk on a couple of the contributors on the extreme far right, both beavering away for the Daily Zionist News.
The pond has never much bothered with petulant Peta, and this bleat ensured an ongoing lack of attention...
We owe the dead the truth, and unless this royal commission urgently reopens hearings and takes evidence from politicians and senior leaders, we will have failed them.
By Peta Credlin
Columnist
The petulant one was backed up by another contribution, though the pair seemed hopelessly confused and contradictory ...
The true reckoning of the work of the commission comes only after we see the commissioner’s report
By Michael Easson
C.f. another "news" story dressed up as an EXCLUSIVE ...
Creatives hold closed-door roundtable with royal commission
Virginia Bell’s royal commission heard from prominent Jewish creatives to gather testimony about antisemitism infiltrating Australia’s arts sector.
By Elizabeth Pike
What's the point of this incessant ongoing campaign?
Partly it's to keep up the incessant drum beat, in a way that will sustain the jihad for months. Never mind any contradictions, just keep it running like that campaign to ruin the Voice.
More importantly, as the pond has suggested a number of times, if the Commission doesn't come up with recommendations suited to the reptile agenda - at this point it seems that agenda will only be satisfied if all criticism of the government of Israel and its ethnic cleansing activities in Gaza, the West Bank and southern Lebanon is banned - then the mother of all jihads will be launched over the holiday season break, ensuring a happy Xmas for reptiles.
The pond is so over it that it couldn't even muster the strength to head off to Haaretz to hear the latest news about the ethnic cleansing and the apartheid system currently being deployed in Israel.
And with that issue kicked to the corner, the pond couldn't muster much interest in much of anything else.
Savaging Telstra is like being given a free hit with a photocopier acting as a polygraph:
How a single system failure has exposed the wider, hidden risks within Telstra
The release of an investigation into Telstra’s network outage marks an important turning point for chief executive Vicki Brady.
By Eric Johnston
Associate Editor
And the pond could only wish Samer a happy time as he contemplated the Iran folly ... what with economic D-day having given way to the bombing of weddings as a solution.
Besides, his piece was an import from The Times, a reminder of the dreck served up by locals on a Thursday ...
The pond could at least use that as an excuse to slip in a Luckovich, what with Herr Adolf a running theme today ...
Speaking of climate science that set the tone for a serve of pearls of wisdom:
The pond is pleased the pearls included a reference to the joys of AI (and the data centres the bots need) because it did enjoy this double-edged 'toon by Jennings in The Graudian ...
Apart from being on the road to hell, what's the point of these pearls?
It's the usual, forget net zero, forget climate science, forget renewables ...
The government’s commitment to high-cost and intermittent energy sources that cannot meet the growing demands of AI data centres is made worse by Canberra’s bizarre insistence (until recently) on the kind of energy that is unsuited to data centres.
The pearls that subsequently dropped were just window dressing, an elaboration on that theme ...
Chalmers describes AI as the “next wave” of technological change “that has now arrived”, giving the impression that it has materialised out of thin air.
But technological change is a by-product of innovation and risk-taking by entrepreneurs in search of profits, with investors and consumers – acting through free markets – the ultimate judge of their success or failure.
A government that is hostile to entrepreneurs and believes bureaucrats rather than markets should allocate resources will only stifle, rather than foster, this process. Yet Chalmers believes “we” – meaning our politicians and bureaucrats – can somehow micromanage the AI revolution to maximise its productivity benefits and eliminate its costs and risks altogether.
This is rubbish. I don’t pretend to know whether the AI revolution will prove to be a big bang or a whimper. But if it proves to be the former, it will – like every previous positive structural shock we have experienced – cause considerable economic pain.
For no particular reason the reptiles flung in an AV reminder that the best way of dealing with a moronic desire to use black roofs in a sunburnt land is to deploy solar panels ...Treasurer Jim Chalmers confronts Australia’s first one trillion dollar national debt
Golding caught that spirit ...
For man who confessed to not having the first clue about the AI revolution, this Pearl delivered a number of inane pearlers...
China’s economic renaissance at the end of the 20th century is a case in point. We became one of that country’s most important suppliers of iron ore, coal and other commodities while benefiting enormously from its low-cost exports.
This shock lifted growth, productivity and living standards in this country, but also led to the elimination of many jobs in the manufacturing and textile sectors.
Bob Hawke and Paul Keating understood that this was a package deal. If the benefits were going to be enjoyed by the many, the costs would have to be borne by the few. Rather than micromanage this process as the Labor Left and unions wanted them to do, which would’ve killed it off and left us poorer as a result, they encouraged it by largely getting out of the way. Their reasoning was that the bigger the economic dividend we could earn from our expanding trade ties with China, the more rapidly displaced manufacturing workers would be re-employed elsewhere. And for those unable to do so, growing government revenues would easily fund targeted safety nets.
While AI is a different case, the same logic applies if it does end up cutting a swath through our white-collar industries.
That remains a big if, given we cannot predict the future (as Treasury has demonstrated recently with its rent and house price guesses). If Treasury were doing its job, it would have rejected the idea of an AI policy framework that could somehow capture the benefits of this technology in a cost-free way.
Did the pond need any further evidence to add to the mountain that proved that the French clock devotee and the dinkum drinker lived in reptile minds rent free? Not really ...Paul Keating and Bob Hawke. Picture: Getty Images
The pond thought another Golding was more to the point ...
After that came a reminder that the real point was standard climate science denialism, with net zero the usual reptile sticking point ...(sorry, people of Nepal, sorry Pacific islanders)...
Who knows, perhaps the latter could be allowed to dip into their superannuation savings to fund necessary retraining?
A master stroke, yet another way to make sure that super will never serve its intended purpose, though on the evidence people do tend to have a certain longevity, at which point super might be handy to help offset a miserable, miserly pension.
Towards the end, this Pearl did attempt a minor billy goat butt ...
I am not suggesting we should disregard wider AI risks; for example, to copyright holders and consumers.
But that butt was immediately met by another butt ...
When a possible technological revolution beckons, we have a simple and inescapable choice.
And so a climate science Luddite was able to fling around with wild abandon the notion that he was besieged by Luddites...
Or do we resist it, putting the protection of every threatened job ahead of the interests of the rest of the community, like modern-day Luddites?
Chalmers, in his characteristically muddled way, thinks we can have the best of both worlds. When a treasurer is incapable of acknowledging trade-offs as obvious as this one, perhaps he should be looking for another portfolio.
David Pearl is a former Treasury assistant secretary.
Not bad for a man who confessed in a muddled way characteristic of reptile contributions, I don’t pretend to know whether the AI revolution will prove to be a big bang or a whimper.
This offerer of pearls of wisdom probably brings the same intellectual depth to his understanding of climate science...
And so to wrap up proceedings with an immortal Rowe, bringing together EVs and RBA ...
And as the pond has reached season five of The Wire in its retrospective season, why not offer that opening scene?
Facts for furphy corpse scribblers and tiny violin pushers... quell thy libellous lies re treasurer & property prices;ReplyDelete
- "Both then recovered strongly, with Perth leading the nation at 90.3% dwelling value growth in the five years to February 2026."
- "Nominal doublings have been faster in boom decades and absent in weak ones, as Perth’s 2010–2020 decade shows."
And from the 'pick your preferred price department'...
"Why do different sources quote different median prices for the same city?
Because they measure different things. Transaction medians (ABS) take the middle price of houses actually sold in a period; stock medians (Cotality’s Home Value Index) model the middle value of all houses in the city. Sydney’s 2022 transaction median was $1,291,150 while Cotality’s February 2026 stock median value was $1,607,046 — different metrics as well as different dates, which is why this article never splices them."
From;
"Australian House Prices 1980–2026: The Long-Run Data by Capital City
Tajinder Dhillon·Principal Valuer·
5 July 2026·11 min read
"Australians argue about house prices constantly, but the long-run numbers are surprisingly hard to assemble in one place. This article does exactly that: median house prices for every capital city at each decade mark from 1980 to 2022, bridged to early-2026 values, in both nominal and real terms — every figure traceable to a primary source. It is the reference table we wish existed every time a retrospective valuationbrief asks what a property was worth decades ago.
...
*Cotality Home Value Index median house value, 28 February 2026 — stock-based measure, not directly comparable with the transaction medians in the historical columns.
On the consistent historical series alone (1980 to 2022), Sydney’s median house price multiplied roughly 19 times ($68,850 to $1,291,150), Melbourne and Canberra about 23 times, Brisbane about 22 times, Adelaide about 19 times, Hobart about 20 times, and Perth — the slowest of the eight — about 14 times.
What the long-run data shows
Three findings from the Abelson & Joyeux analysis stand out.
Real prices doubled twice.Stripping out inflation, the real median house price across the capitals approximately doubled between the early 1980s and 2003, and doubled again between 2003 and 2022. Long-run real growth in Australian house prices is a structural phenomenon, not a recent anomaly.
...
The last five years: a two-speed nation
"Cotality’s change in dwelling values over the five years to February 2026 shows how differently the capitals travelled after the pandemic:
Capital 5-year change Position vs peak (Feb 2026)
Perth+90.3% at peak
Brisbane+86.1% at peak
Adelaide+79.9% at peak
Darwin+35.2% at peak
Sydney+31.1%−0.1% (peak Nov 2025)
Hobart+25.5%−3.5% (peak Mar 2022)
Canberra+25.2%−1.1% (peak May 2022)
Melbourne+11.8%−1.0% (peak Mar 2022)
"A 78-percentage-point spread between Perth and Melbourne over the same five years is a reminder that “the Australian property market” is really eight distinct markets."
...
Do house prices double every ten years in Australia?
"Not reliably. The long-run data shows real prices approximately doubled between the early 1980s and 2003, and again between 2003 and 2022 — roughly two decades per real doubling, delivered in bursts with long flat periods (the early 1980s, early 1990s and most of the 2010s) in between. Nominal doublings have been faster in boom decades and absent in weak ones, as Perth’s 2010–2020 decade shows.
...
https://www.landmark-valuations.com.au/blog/australian-house-price-history-1980-2026
ReplyDelete
Gary Marcus (who knows a bit about AI) has an amusing post (https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/elon-musk-is-on-a-prediction-rampage):
On Sam Altman, of OpneAI "Local CEO of structurally unprofitable business that signed $750 billion in compute purchase agreements through 2030 says everyone else is crazy"
and, quoting Elon Musk
"My guess is that we'll have AI that is smarter than any one human probably around the end of next year, and then AI, the total amount of sort of sentient compute of AI, I think will probably exceed all humans in 5 years.”
Oh, writes Marcus "Sorry, my bad. That’s one from April 2024. (Didn’t come true)" But, ICYMI, Musk said much the same three days ago.
Hi J,Delete
Did anyone say hype driven “Bubble”.
https://qualitystocks.substack.com/p/what-the-1840s-railway-mania-teaches
And here is a victorian predecessor of Altman and Musk.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Hudson
Shysters.
The parallels between 1845 and the current AI buildout are close, with the world’s most profitable tech companies caught in a classic prisoner’s dilemma. The scale of today’s AI CAPEX perfectly mirrors the macroeconomic distortion of the Victorian railway boom, showing that when structural hype takes over, the fundamental laws of capital allocation do not change.Delete
Today, the numbers are scaled to a global backdrop, but the weight is just as crushing. Combined 2026 capital expenditures for just 4 tech giants (Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft)—have skyrocketed to a staggering $610B. Cumulative global AI capital expenditure between 2026 and 2030 is projected to hit an unfathomable $4.7T.
Much like the British rail boom swallowed 50% of domestic capital formation and starved other sectors, today we are seeing a similar systemic concentration of capital. CAPEX as a percentage of operating cash flows for the largest hyperscalers has surged from roughly 40% in 2023 to nearly 70%. When you strip away dividends and stock buybacks, AI infrastructure is now consuming more than 90% of Big Tech’s aggregate free cash flow. Every spare dollar generated by dominant software monopolies, search engines and e-commerce platforms is being funneled into a single asset class: data centers, advanced cooling systems and specialized accelerators.
Just as 19th-century Parliament authorized separate, redundant railway tracks between the same industrial towns, modern hyperscalers are building completely overlapping digital infrastructure. Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta are all building sovereign clusters, buying identical Nvidia chips and competing for the exact same enterprise workloads. This would not be an issue if the AI economic performance is as high as expected. Otherwise, you understand the pattern.
The bubble is deadly, and an externality, and has metastasised into every global organ.Delete
"Today, the numbers are scaled to a global backdrop, but the weight is just as crushing. Combined"...
[September 2026]
Harper’s Index
...
September 2026 • Source: Ashok Gadgil, University of California, Berkeley
Minimum number of heat-related deaths in Europe since 2022
: 200,000
September 2026 • Source: World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (Copenhagen, Denmark)
Estimated increase, in terawatt-hours, in annual worldwide electricity demand by 2030 for air-conditioning
: 640
September 2026 • Source: International Energy Agency (Paris)
For data centers
: 529
September 2026 • Source: International Energy Agency (Paris)
Portion of Americans who say they would oppose the construction of a nuclear power plant in their area
: 1/2
September 2026 • Source: Gallup (Washington)
Who say they would oppose the construction of a data center
: 7/10
September 2026 • Source: Gallup (Washington)
Ratio of ChatGPT users who are men to users who are women
: 1:1
September 2026 • Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)
Of Grok users who are men to users who are women
: 3:1
September 2026 • Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)
Percentage of short stories written by ChatGPT whose plots are driven by gossip and rumor
: 64
September 2026 • Source: Jenna Russell (College Park, Md.)
Of those written by humans
: 44
September 2026 • Source: Jenna Russell (College Park, Md.)
Minimum number of U.S. court cases in which filed documents were found by a judge to contain AI-hallucinated content
: 1,180
September 2026 • Source: Damien Charlotin (Paris)
Chance that a biomedical research paper contained at least one citation for a nonexistent source in 2023
: 1 in 2,828
September 2026 • Source: Maxim Topaz, Columbia University (New York City)
Last year
: 458
September 2026 • Source: Maxim Topaz, Columbia University (New York City)
Percentage change in the frequency of em dashes in ecology journals between 2021 and 2025
: +202
September 2026 • Source: François Keck (Zurich)
In the frequency of semicolons
: –58
September 2026 • Source: François Keck (Zurich)
Average score on the take-home midterm exam in Brown University’s course Welfare Economics and Social Choice Theory
: 96
September 2026 • Source: Inside Higher Ed (Washington)
On the course’s in-person final exam
: 49
September 2026 • Source: Inside Higher Ed (Washington)
Average number of seconds allotted per question on the SAT in 1926, the year of the test’s introduction
: 18
September 2026 • Source: Pew Research Center
Today
: 82
...
https://harpers.org/harpers-index/