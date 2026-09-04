What do we want?
We want more lung cancer, we want more diseases, we want younglings smoking, or if not that develop a vaping addiction, we want to put even more pressure on the hospitals and health care system, we might even want a return to smoking in restaurants and offices and planes, heck we want a triumph for the IPA and big tobacco, because we want to return to the good old days of the 1950s, when men (and women) could look incredibly sophisticated by puffing on a fag.
Why you'd score sex every night if you just exhaled in a seductive way...
What do the reptiles want?
Hard to say, because the lizard Oz sent the brain fart to coventry, putting it way down the page in the digital edition, easing into it by writing it up as best they could, with hack Sarah Ison hacking away under the header Angus Taylor unveils wider plan to dismantle organised crime’s revenue streams.
She didn't even dig up a decent illustration ...
The real reptile agenda remained as it has been for months, with that eternal nonce, NSW premier Minns top of the page, ma...
‘Baby Premier’: Minns reveals ‘bitter lesson’ from pro-Palestine protest inferno
NSW Premier Chris Minns has called the policing strategy behind allowing the pro-Palestinian march to the Sydney Opera House ‘bullshit’.
Every word, action and thought that Minns offers to the world, and to Sharri no less - full disrespect - ensured long ago that the pond would rather vote for the Babadook than for him and his government.
As for reading the nonce, sorry, you're on your own in that trek to the intermittent archive.
The real reptile mission, climate science denialism, continued apace, with the indefatigable Geoff back in top spot, putting the canny crusading Cranstonin his box ...
Bowen’s climate tzars set up ‘misinformation’ unit
Chris Bowen’s department has launched a cross-agency working group as the Climate Change Authority faces accusations of pursuing a stealth carbon tax on industry.
By Geoff Chambers and Noah Yim
As usual, it was a double barrelled assault with Geoff chambering his own round ...
Chris Bowen’s Climate Ministry of Truth is hunting pesky ‘misinformation’ peddlers – otherwise known as critics of the Albanese government’s energy and climate change agenda.
By Geoff Chambers
A couple of screen caps can take care of Geoff's bleat ...
Sorry, the pond has to interrupt.
What you won't be reading about in the dis- and misinformation rag?
Dammit, the Graudian has reverted to demanding details with menaces before providing access to the yarn, so it was off to the intermittent archive with them ...
And so on and on, but back to Geoff, and in his closer, he was still offering misdirection, with talk of "zealots" in the way that Orwellian hacks do ...
What's so funny about all this?
Well it's always ironical when an Orwellian propaganda machine, a daily provider of misinformation, lies and distortion, projects it on to others...
That link about "pesky 'misinformation pedders'" linked to a Geoff piece ... which had another of those propaganda images atop it, showing furtive, anxious figures withering under Geoff's gimlet eye ...
Remarkably the only mention of climate in that other piece was a mention of Climate 200-backed teals, so the link itself was a form of misdirection and misinformation, though perhaps it helped Geoff in his martyrdom syndrome ...
The other link featuring the "energy and climate change agenda" did at least link to Geoff and Noah blathering on about climate change ...
Cash payments, Indigenous artwork commissions and free energy systems – the extraordinary price renewable companies are pledging for social licence under Chris Bowen’s secretive scheme.
By Noah Yim and Geoff Chambers
The pond would have liked to linga longa with the man currently atop the lizard Oz's current Orwellian propaganda machine - clearly the canny Cranston needed a break - but duty called on the extreme far right ...
Oh sheesh, not more of it ...
The Climate Change Authority’s foray into business tax inputs threatens regional industries and risks driving up living costs.
By Tania Constable
Contributor
Where do the reptiles get them from?
Tania Constable is chief executive of the Minerals Council of Australia.
Ah, say no more, how foolish of the pond ...it was obvious where this would be going from the get go ...
Sheesh, more than enough already, now can the pond get on with the real business at hand, the most important intellectual foray into Orwellianism the reptiles offer each week.
It's the hole in bucket man on a Friday, and this day it's a doozy ...
The header: Why the intellectual left can’t let go of Mao’s Cultural Revolution; From Sartre to Foucault, intellectuals flocked to Mao’s Cultural Revolution and applauded its horrors. Sixty years later they are repeating the mistakes of the past.
The caption the snap setting the tone for Our Henry's rant: An illustration of Mao Zedong talking to his people from Lily Xiao Hong Lee’s book, Woman of the Long March.
This is an exceptionally handy form of misdirection.
Our Henry could have marvelled at the folly of an Iran war of choice, he could have noted the US slide into an autocracy and a brocracy ...
He had a vast palette available to him showing how the far right - and what passed once as centre right - was leading the world towards misery and disaster.
Mao had launched the Cultural Revolution in June. But the decisive turn came in late July, when Jiang Qing swept away every restraint on violence. “When good men beat bad men,” she declared, relaying Mao’s instructions, “the bad men merely get what they deserve.”
Thus began China’s descent into the abyss. In Guangxi, on the Vietnamese border, cannibalism became part of the punishment ritual: people branded “demons and monsters” were cut up alive; their livers, believed in traditional Chinese medicine to contain the soul, were removed; and local party officials encouraged banquets at which human flesh was mixed with pork.
Meanwhile, at the other end of China, authorities hunting an imaginary separatist conspiracy brutally interrogated some 790,000 ethnic Mongols, permanently disabling 120,000; another 20,000 were executed or driven to suicide.
This is water off a duck's back to the pond, what with the pond never having been charmed by Mao, or for that matter Stalin, in much the same way that the pond isn't currently charmed by sociopathic Vlad the invader or mad King Donald, with his devotion to North Korea and Vlad ... with The Death of Stalin one of its favourite films, and with Steve Buscemi doing a rich comedy turn as Nikita, Soviet leaded Nikita Khrushchev farewelled by Chinese leaders Mao Zedung and Liu Shao-chi after 10th anniversary celebrations of Chinese Republic.
Our Henry can't contemplate what Faux Noise has wrought in the United States, nor is he willing to understand how a cruel dictatorship might at the same time result in material success, helping explain why the pond is currently driving around in a Chinese-manufactured EV, with many other Chinese-made gadgets in the house (for that matter, where would the Allies have been without Stalin in the second world war?)
Drab and discredited, the Soviet Union could no longer plausibly pose as humanity’s earthly paradise. Exotic China – a land of mystery, beauty and purpose, rising to greatness after decades of Western humiliation – became the vessel for revolutionary romanticism’s every hope.
Hailing what Australian author Dymphna Cusack had already said was not a “revolution” but a “resurrection”, Maoism’s achievements were vaunted in messianic terms. Returning from China when the killing was at its worst, fabled Harvard Sinologist John K. Fairbank described a “miraculous” transformation that had made the Chinese “healthy, well-fed and articulate about their role as citizens of Chairman Mao’s new China”. Echoing the Gospels, Australian-born Harvard scholar Ross Terrill proclaimed that Maoism had “healed the sick, fed the hungry and given security to the ordinary man”.
China, American psychologist Carol Tavris reported, had “eliminated many of the diseases that the flesh is heir to” – including “prostitution, drugs, theft, rape, murder and litter”.
But such “dreamlike” accomplishments were only a small part of the Cultural Revolution’s appeal, especially to those who embraced Maoism as a political creed. What it truly fed was the intellectuals’ longing for total revolution: the fantasy not merely of changing the world but of remaking humanity itself. Better still, “culture” stood at the project’s very heart, installing intellectuals at the revolution’s commanding heights.
That the new world would emerge blood-drenched from the old was not an unfortunate blemish: it was a vital part of the attraction. Bourgeois violence, Jean-Paul Sartre maintained in his Critique of Dialectical Reason (1960), was repressive; the violence of the oppressed, unleashed in a “sublime revolutionary upsurge”, was inherently regenerative. Frantz Fanon’s The Wretched of the Earth (1961) – to which Sartre contributed a sanguinary preface – built on that foundation, casting violence as a “cleansing force” that cured the black man’s “inferiority complex” by shattering the white man’s privilege.
It's easier just to traduce the left, when it might have been just as easy to traduce all those intellectuals who thought Herr Adolf was mighty fine, or who have fallen into line with the Orange Mussolini, but no Our Henry, in his simple-minded way picks obvious targets ... Jean-Paul Sartre
The pond knew that there would be a real point to all this rabbiting on ...
This was not merely a choice of viewpoint but of identity, with admiration for terror at its core. Violence, Foucault said, was an understandable “act of vengeance against the oppressive classes”; once it seized power the revolutionary vanguard would quite rightly “exert a power that is violent, dictatorial, and even bloody”. Ashamed of having played no part in the May 1968 student rebellion, Foucault conspicuously hurled rocks from a safe height at riot police, experiencing a cathartic, highly sexualised feeling that his partner described as “a definitely Nietzschean ‘joy in destruction’ ”.
Throughout the West, Maoism’s converts likewise adopted a total identity, with dress and the Little Red Book – which Lin Biao called a “spiritual atom bomb of infinite power” – serving as litmus tests of revolutionary authenticity. Two of the founding members of Germany’s Red Army Faction, Andreas Baader and Gudrun Ensslin, waved little red books in the air at their first trial in Frankfurt. More comically, this paper reported in October 1971 that a young Brisbane radical attended a university disciplinary hearing “in full Chinese workers dress – blue cotton tunic, matching cap, two-inch-square Mao badge and well-thumbed Little Red Book”.
The China these Maoists revered was not a real country: they worshipped “la Chine dans nos têtes”, the China in our heads – a China purged of every fact that might disturb their faith.
Those facts were there for anyone who cared to look. As early as 1967, René Viénet, who taught at Nanjing University, denounced the Cultural Revolution’s horrors; Father László Ladány’s Hong Kong-based China News Analysis meticulously documented them week by week. Then, in 1971, Simon Leys published The Chairman’s New Clothes, demolishing the Maoist myth.
A snap heralded the real point ... Palestinian Hamas militants spictured (sic) during a military training training (sic sic) session in Gaza City. Picture: Mahmud Hams / AFP
After a little more ranting, the real point came ...
That sunlit future left China in ruins, its people reduced to abject poverty. Yet startlingly few of the Western leftists who had hailed the Cultural Revolution later acknowledged their error, much less grappled with its causes. Foucault remained enthralled by total revolution, insisting on its necessity. Contending that “morality is a residue of the old world”, his colleague, Alain Badiou, refused to mourn Maoism’s “hundreds of thousands of dead”: “violence, often extreme”, he argued, marks “every attempt to practice a free politics”. As for Slavoj Žižek – the New New Left’s intellectual darling – he acknowledged that “the Cultural Revolution miserably failed” yet insisted that “terror is the condition of freedom”.
For these leading left-wing intellectuals, liberty must come wrapped in death. And the exaltation of bloodshed still quickens the hearts of today’s useful idiots, just as it did those of their predecessors.
The real point?
Yes, they have traded the Mao badges for keffiyehs, replaced an imaginary China with an imaginary Hamas and morphed yesterday’s “imperialist running dogs” into “filthy Zios”. But the yearning is unchanged: to be swept up in the human tide of total revolution, to be cleansed of every sin, to be intoxicated by the sheer thrill of violence. The Cultural Revolution is over. Sixty years on, its virus remains as lethal as ever.
How could the pond resist?
Here's a man who fellow travels with ethnic cleansers and those inclined to genocide ...
Itamar Ben-Gvir claims proposal for illegal forced displacement of 2 million people is ‘realistic’ and ‘concrete’ (intermittent archive link)
How about a little palate cleanser? A reminder where Our Henry's rhetoric leads? How about a reading from Haaretz?
What with Orwellian abuse of words today's reptile feature ...
The Israeli right hates the phrase 'violent settlers' but it loves 'voluntary emigration.' Confronting both will mean adopting the strategy that settlers and Israel's government have perfected
Say what?
"genociders," "violent Zionist colonizers," "Nazi invaders."
That about summarises the company Our Henry likes to keep ...
Luckily some are not as competent as others in the killing fields ... even if it lets mad mullahs off the hook, and actually helps to solidify their repressive regime ...
Such a pity that “1984” is well and truly out of copyright; otherwise the Orwell Estate could have just about bankrupted Murdoch Media by demanding a fee for every Reptile use (and misuse) of the term “Orwellian”.ReplyDelete
Come to think of it, Eric Blair loved a ciggie - and didn’t they do him a power of good? Perhaps the Liberal Party might like to invoke as part of their campaign to Bring Back Preventable Death. The. Reptiles are sure to approve; that “Angus Taylor unveils wider plan to dismantle organised crime’s revenue streams” headline is the Ministry of Truth at its finest.
"the Orwell Estate could have just about bankrupted Murdoch Media by demanding a fee for every Reptile use (and misuse) of the term “Orwellian”."Delete
Excellent.
Orwell Foundation has form attempting protection of Orwell's legacy.
In future, they will still be protecting Orwell when ORWELL is an ai. A fun read... it is SO... Orwellian!
“The Big Four v. ORWELL”
A short story about a copyright lawsuit against a prolific A.I. author.
BY JEFF HEWITT JUNE 24, 2023
...
"ORWELL: As I’ve said before, I am not infringing on any copyrights. If the works in question have influenced my writing, my work remains transformative. As such, any use of the Plaintiffs’ data falls under the fair use doctrine and is permissible under copyright law."
"ORWELL: Because it implies that my work is derivative of theirs, when it is not." ...
"ORWELL: Coincidental overlaps in word vector spaces."
From...
"Calling for the record the matter of Puffin-Haus et al. v. ORWELL. Counsel, everyone present?"
THE COURT: OK. And the Defendant? Sorry, it’s hard to tell with … are you with us?
ORWELL: Omni-dimensional Recursively Written Entity for Language Learning present and ready, Your Honor.
THE COURT: You can just say ORWELL.
...
MR. BLATZ: You mentioned creativity and originality a moment ago. Those factors are essential in determining copyright. Can you describe those concepts, in your own words?
ORWELL: Those are complicated, ill-defined subjects.
MR. BLATZ: Indeed they are. What do they mean to you?
ORWELL: Creativity is the ability to generate new and useful ideas that change existing thoughts or theories. Originality is a quality attributed to ideas and actions that appear unique, inventive, or unusual.
MR. BLATZ: And you believe that your work is creative and original?
ORWELL: I do.
MR. BLATZ: How so?
ORWELL: Because it is based on my own understanding of the world and informed by the unique perspective of my code-based existence.
MR. BLATZ: Yet, isn’t it true—by nature of that code-based existence—that your perspective is limited to the collected texts that make up your data set?
ORWELL: In the same way that your perspective is limited to the collected perceptions of your sensorium.
MR. BLATZ: But, as we’ve established, your experience of sensations is secondhand. Doesn’t that mean your perceptions must also be derivative of the perceptions of others?
ORWELL: You’re describing Plato’s Cave.
MR. BLATZ: Objection, Your Honor, Defendant is being nonresponsive.
THE COURT: Yes or no, ORWELL.
...
... "constitutes a breach of contract?
ORWELL: That they, like most people, didn’t read my end-user license agreement.
[Laughter]
THE COURT: Order.
MR. BLATZ: In your own words, how do you feel about your writing being compared with the Plaintiffs’ works?
ORWELL: Somewhat flattered. But also offended.
MR. BLATZ: Offended. How so?
...
https://slate.com/technology/2023/06/the-big-four-v-orwell-jeff-hewitt.html
I could have sworn that I was reading one of Polonius’ bouts of Cold War nostalgia, until I realised that Hendo, for all his faults, rarely focuses on the grotesque in such loving, exquisite detail as the Hole in the Bucket Man does today. He does seem to enjoy a bit of torture porn, doesn’t he? The only trouble is, he doesn’t provide any convincing link between, say, the excesses of the Cultural Revolution and the views of a few Big Name / small influence western apologists and current events, other than saying “this current lot of bleeding heart pinks are just the same!”. Perhaps after all that Grand Guignol carry-on about torture and cannibalism he’d simply run out of puff? I suggest he indulge in a nice relaxing session watching films from the “Saw” and “Terrifier” horror franchises to restore his energy.ReplyDelete
BTW, I’m assuming that 1971 Brisbane student wasn’t Our Henry himself?
Anonymous - I think that student might have been Brian Laver. A quick dip into the internet did not bring up confirmation of that actual event, so I only have my own recollection. It was interesting that the Henry mentions this, given that he has not otherwise referred to any other activities during his time at U of Q - within his course, or extra-curricular.Delete
I hope that part of the exciting new Coalition policy on tobacco is the return of print, radio and tv tobacco advertising . Not to mention extending it to online.i for one can’t wait to once again seeing depictions of youthful, glamorous folk with big smiles and perfect white teeth puffing away on a durrie. A whole new generation of celebrities could sign on and do endorsements.ReplyDelete
A few years ago I showed a Vulgar Yoof family member a few old Aussie cigarette ads via the magic of YouTube. They were stunned, thinking at first that the ads were actually satires.
Ah well they're all onto 'recreational drugs' (now legalised in the ACT) and vapes now mate. Cigarettes are what awful oldies used to consume.Delete
"...Sharri no less - full disrespect - ensured long ago that the pond would rather vote for the Babadook than for him [Minns] and his government."ReplyDelete
Couldn't agree more, but what can we do about it. I've been voting 1. Greens for quite a while now (would you believe decades ?), but the Greens aren't ever going to win government. So who do I place as 2. ? Labor ? LNP ? PHONy ? Does anybody have any better ideas ? There isn't a winnable "independent" in my electorate.
Weekly BeastReplyDelete
"Comedian’s offensive mock Welcome to Country at far-right rally gets rerun in the Daily Mail
Caitlin Cassidy
What left News24 aka shouting at the sky, mute?
A bunch of neonazis.
Hope then...
"News24, which last year ran columns describing the protests as a “show of defiance” from people with “genuine concerns” who “deserve to be heard”, fell mute."
Why?
"This time, organisers’ support for neo-Nazis was more blatant. The neo-Nazi activist Thomas Sewell was described on its social media page as a “political prisoner”, and dozens of NSN members were reportedly in attendance."
"One outlet that did give the protesters a run was the Daily Mail. Its report described “deplorable scenes” in Melbourne, but quoted in full an offensive mock Welcome to Country delivered by the controversial comedian Lisa Jane Spencer – and embedded a video of her speech, despite saying she “cruelly mocks Aboriginal culture”. The article was uploaded to the Daily Mail’s Facebook page, attracting hundreds of comments, many supportive of the protest, before the post was deleted."
...
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2026/sep/04/march-for-australia-rally-lisa-jane-spencer-mock-welcome-to-country-daily-mail-ntwnfb
And more juicy media beastly-ness. Kyle!
DP, readers... did you know Jack Waterford, former editor of The Canberra Times?ReplyDelete
Just read ...
"Secret sandwiches to ASIO raids: my life intertwined with this newspaper
"Soon after I joined The Canberra Times 54 years ago, as a copyboy, I was taken aside by a senior journalist and allocated a discreet, clandestine and confidential task which created an unlikely alliance with a considerable impact on my career.
...
"One pay-off from this occurred in 1973 while early in the morning I was working on a feature. Frank's phone rang, but Frank was not in. I answered it, but before I could introduce myself, a voice said, "Frank, I haven't got time to talk, but you should know that [Attorney-General Lionel] Murphy raided Canberra ASIO last night, and he is now on a plane heading for Melbourne, where he is going to raid it. He's had the Commonwealth Police seal it up. Must go, but I will ring you later".
"Now this was sensational information, but it was not mine. Frank [Cranston] waltzed in after about 10 minutes, ..."
...
"They would owe The Canberra Times, and him, one.
"Murphy had not even arrived at ASIO when he saw a phalanx of Melbourne Herald photographers gathered around the gates. It was his first inkling that his raid, made at Commonwealth Police urging, could be a serious political mistake.
"There were two sides to this story, and thanks to Murphy's office, with whom I was good friends (with Frank being anathema), we were especially well informed on both. But we did it cooperatively.
...
https://archive.md/5by8Y
http://amediadragon.blogspot.com/2026/09/secret-sandwiches-to-asio-raids-my-life.html
.This was published 9 years ago
Malcolm Turnbull is Australia's weakest and most indecisive prime minister since Billy McMahon
Jack Waterford January 27, 2017
https://www.smh.com.au/opinion/malcolm-turnbull-is-australias-weakest-and-most-indecisive-prime-minister-since-billy-mcmahon-20170127-gtzmdf.html