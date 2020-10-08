In which the pond resists powerful temptations to stick with the bromancer, the savvy Savva and a report on the Donald ...

Every day the reptiles present opportunities, and perhaps the pond should explain some of the ways it exercises editorial discretion over the lavish banquet of lizard Oz offerings.
There's always a couple of easy excisions - the bouffant one blathering on about philosophical differences will soon be put to bed below by the savvy Savva, and simplistic Simon trying to shift all the attention and blame on Albo is such a standard reptile mood, it wouldn't amuse a five year old ...
And then there was Kempy, out of hibernation to have a go at the Orwellian left, outing it with a "so clearly" ferocity, yet only recognised by the reptiles as a """ man ... so the pond only paused for this par of post-ironic inverted commas...
Yes, the """ man deployed inverted commas on health "experts", because ya know, he's writing a book about liberalism (long time coming) and he's an expert epidemiologist, and his idea of a sensible response to a global pandemic is a bit Donaldish, a man whose task it has been to bring wider human, social and economic understanding to policy, and what a spiffing success that has been ...
But should the pond spend time on Kempy doing a reptile routine that has grown stale by dint of repetition, and tear off the mask, and celebrate freedom and death, or see how the reptiles think the Donald is doing?
It seemed an easy choice, so the pond moved on ... only to land on a barrage of Bagaric ...
The trouble here is that all Bagaric could hint at was that the Vatican was deeply corrupt. Who knew? All he had was Italian newspaper reports and a suggestion of a vast international conspiracy involving the Pellists and little Victoria, but he had been graced by the cult master, so the pond had at least to acknowledge that ...
And then pending further news on the international conspiracy - beyond the Vatican being at the heart of a giant Ponzi scheme and many conspiracies and Opus Dei delusions - the pond settled back with its usual favourites, starting with the bromancer, in his usual state of near hysteria ...
It takes considerable skill and effort for the bromancer to lather up a storm of worries should the Donald lose, but he's always a game, plucky bird, and is always up to the task ...
Yes, Trump will be right to argue, and a crisis is coming, perhaps as soon as November 4th if US voters don't begin to act sensibly, and the pond's only disappointment is that, for all the pond's introductory praise, the bromancer fudged it and dodged a bullet, and ended up the first gobbet with a very lame "I don't think Beijing will embark on a full-scale invasion of Taiwan."
Come on man, enough with the malarkey, the pond knows you like to go nuts. Why not call it as you see it? If the Donald loses, by Xmas we'll be in World War III!
Is the pond disappointed in the bromancer? Of course, but that's also why the pond loves the bromancer so, rather like a dimwitted child always returning with a report card full of "F's" in search of forgiveness ... and so, see how he tries to humour the pond by offering all sorts of hopes of games of chicken and such like ...
And see how the bromancer skilfully juggles with one hand his nonsense about US policies.
The Donald losing is a grave threat, yet the Donald has been very offhand about Taiwan, but the Donald has been very helpful to Taiwan, and the fact that he's a total sociopathic narcissist offers a helpful unpredictability ... because you know, an aspirational dictator with a love of other dictators, especially Xi, is just what the world needs right now ...
Indeed, indeed, but in times of trouble, the pond always reverts to the reliable Rowe, with more Rowe reliably to be found here ...
It's the best of all worlds, with the savvy Savva berating the boys for a lack of vision, and the boys hoovering up the loot ... and now for a punt, though not into mutated TDS ...
Indeed, indeed, but does the infallible Pope have anything to add?
Ah well there's always got to be a few losers ...
And there you have it, "philosophical differences" bouffant one ... "at heart, it's a budget Labor would have comfortably delivered" and yet, and yet ...
And so to the bonus for the day, and the pond admits it has abandoned Vatican conspiracies and Kempian desires to become a super-spreader of freedom and death, but how much Killer Creighton can anyone take, and the report from the US shattered everything the pond had expected after reading the bromancer, what with his stern predictions of chaos and confusion ... when it seems he merely meant to say that the Donald might actually be a perpetual bankrupt, a sucker and a loser ...
Say what? Where did all this faint-hearted defeatist gloom come from? Why the next thing you know Beijing will be invading Hawaii, or even worse, offering up a climate change agreement, something apparently that the Donald is desperate to do ...
Even better however, and a pleasure not to be ignored, the reptiles decided that this report was an ideal vehicle for a lot of click-bait videos, which the pond had the pleasure of cutting out, so that only a few words and a quick read remained ...
Oh it's all done and dusted in a few chunks of Snappy Tom fishy goodness ... and the pond never lies about what's good for your pussy ...
And now there's just one, slightly longer gobbet of despair to go ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdP8S0uKP5UReplyDelete
Thanks, DP
You only have to utube Catholics for Trump to find out how loopy they are.They believe their church has been going to hell iin a handbasket since vatican 2ReplyDelete