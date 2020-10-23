Friday, October 23, 2020

In which the pond must deal with our Henry but at least saves stray readers the chance to waste money on a book ...

 

The pond had to step into the day slowly, what with this opening ploy by the reptiles ...

 


 

What a good excuse to re-run a couple of vintage, but still fresh and relevant, Rowes ...

 



 

That gave the pond time to assess the rest of the reptile output for the day ...



 

Hmm, not much to see there ... it seems that the 'craven Craven' has discovered alliteration with 'Dictator Dan', bringing back fond memories of 'Diver Dan' ... but all that's needed of the craven Craven is there in his final par ...



What the flying fuck? How did Adolf and Winnie get into the argument? The pond supposes that's what happens when you take a cultural critic  (what a thing to be, if there is such a thing?) armed with alliteration and a foggy sense of history to a gun fight ... the pond would prefer a Glock ...

As for Theo of the """ (couldn't be fagged, or was confounded when looking for a photo, said the mournful reptile), his final pars said it all too ...

 


 

Oh, he's just an unreconstructed gas and nuke man? Bet he and Joel are really good mates ... nothing to see there, just another old Labor loon signing up to the reptile crusade, and doubling down on gas in the hope of a royal Nuke flush ...

No, there was nothing for it, the pond had to attend to good old Henry the hole in the bucket man, having a fainting fit and urgently in need of a bottle of smelling salts ...



Oh he scored a cult master, they gave old Henry the cult master of the day, and the pond must say, a cult master in fine paranoid form ... though really the pond prefers the simple lines when it comes to cartooning ...




 

And there's the thing ... if the reptiles and our Henry had really wanted to bung on a do, they might have recalled a few other images than the vaguely paranoid one offered by the cult master, with a little bit of anti-clericalism of a generic kind thrown in as a bonus ... instead we got undiluted fearful Henry all in a tizz...


 
 
 
Dear sweet long absent smelling salts lord, the pond hasn't seen that level of hysteria in a long time. It's true that the French have problems, and it's also true that if the pond met an Islamic fundamentalist, they'd take as dim a view of the pond as the pond did of them ... but it's not sensible to live in the paranoid shadows of the cult master's fear mongering ... nor is the answer to freak out like our Henry ... and yet when it came time for an illustration, a cartoon of defiance, all our Henry and the reptiles could offer was a bit of visual piety ...



 
 
 
 
Say what? How the fuck did #metoo and Black Lives Matter get into this? In the pond's observation, Islamic fundamentalism hasn't been doing that well in recent times, though the Donald might still gift them with Afghanistan,  but if our Henry is going to talk of fundamentalists, what about all those rogue Catholics that are going to come out and attack the gay-loving sell-out Pope?

Never mind, our Henry is determined to jump at shadows, and give the fundamentalists what they want, fear and an enhanced view of their powers and themselves, was doing the fundamentalist work for them...


 
 
 
 
Oh settle down, and in Australia, live with the stupidity of Ming the Merciless, who thought that doling out money to Catholics was a way to hive off the Catholic vote, and now what do we have ... every religious zealot in the block with their paws laden with cash, from fundamentalist creationists, through fundamentalist Catholics, Islamics and Sydney Anglicans to deeply weird Scientologists ... 
 
All they need to do now is fund the Loon Pond School of Reptile Studies, and the absurdity would be complete
 
Oh wait, our Henry might not be that keen when it comes to talking a secular society locally, what with him regularly scribbling for the Catholic Boys' daily, but at least we've reached the final gobbet and it's short, though still long on hysteria ...
 


 

Unfortunately the pond must adopt the Peter Pan strategy ... because the French have to deal with their problems themselves, and the chance that our Henry will join with the pond in demanding that the government funding of all religious schools of whatever stripe be stopped immediately, henceforth and forthwith, would be like whistling in the secular wind ...

What a foolish hysterical futtock he is, doling out the fear, and fantasizing that he will become a martyr, and yet afraid to take the first obvious step against zealots down under ...

And so the pond moved on to nattering "Ned" and the sacked mind of Troy, if only because they were there ...

 

 

The pond is actually well over the dismissal and all the talk about it. 

Best now to wait for the new movie version. Well if they can revive Rebecca, nothing's sacred, and it's been a long time since George Miller's company offered up the miniseries of The Dismissal. The pond's only precondition is that they get a good strong cast like that in The Trial of the Chicago 7.  

Maybe we could get Sacha Baron Cohen to play the drunk Kerr? Turns out when he's not doing the easy stuff - baiting Rudy - he can actually act ... and he put on a fine turn as Abbie Hoffman, while the rest of the cast were just as strong. 

Say what you will about Aaron Sorkin, and the pond often does at great length, he knows how to bung on a court room do, in much the same way that Cohen can spot a clown and a loon ripe for a takedown from a mile away ...

 

 


 

Yes, the pond knows what it would rather be watching than be stuck in a room with nattering "Ned" and ancient Troy, but the pond needs a stocking filler for the day, so away we go ...

 


 
 
 
Now a word of explanation about that blank space. It contained reptile links, and the pond wanted the best of both worlds, a shot of the drunk with the Queen, and a void where the reptile links were ... 
 
Meanwhile, the pond began to wonder what the fuss was all about, why were nattering "Ned" and ruined Troy bunging on about all this ancient stuff? Turns out there was a simple reason ...



 
 
 
 
The reptiles had arranged a bloody book tour, and what do you know, the pond was doing an actual service, because anyone reading this would surely now have no reason to buy the book! It put a real spring in the pond's step ...
 
 

 
 
 
And for those as deeply bored as the pond, and already well over the book tour, why not slip in an infallible Pope for the sheer pleasure of the distraction?
 
 
 
 

 
 
And with that done, the pond had done its duty, found its stocking filler, saved stray readers from wasting money on a book, and best of all, there was only one short gobbet to go ...



 

Oh yes, God save the Queen, and did but love her as she was passing by, and so on and so forth, and what great spawn she produced, all heil King Chuck, or whomever, didn't some of them end up in Canada or wherever? 

Meanwhile, the pond could do one last thing, one last stab at relevance, and hand out a watch to anyone who made it this far, or at least a Rowe cartoon about handing out watches, with more Rowe as always here ...

Nice try reptiles, with all that distraction, but maybe you should get a more timely watch than the ancient ticking of the dismissal ...


 



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)