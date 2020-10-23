In which the pond must deal with our Henry but at least saves stray readers the chance to waste money on a book ...

The pond had to step into the day slowly, what with this opening ploy by the reptiles ...
What a good excuse to re-run a couple of vintage, but still fresh and relevant, Rowes ...
That gave the pond time to assess the rest of the reptile output for the day ...
Hmm, not much to see there ... it seems that the 'craven Craven' has discovered alliteration with 'Dictator Dan', bringing back fond memories of 'Diver Dan' ... but all that's needed of the craven Craven is there in his final par ...
What the flying fuck? How did Adolf and Winnie get into the argument? The pond supposes that's what happens when you take a cultural critic (what a thing to be, if there is such a thing?) armed with alliteration and a foggy sense of history to a gun fight ... the pond would prefer a Glock ...
As for Theo of the """ (couldn't be fagged, or was confounded when looking for a photo, said the mournful reptile), his final pars said it all too ...
Oh, he's just an unreconstructed gas and nuke man? Bet he and Joel are really good mates ... nothing to see there, just another old Labor loon signing up to the reptile crusade, and doubling down on gas in the hope of a royal Nuke flush ...
No, there was nothing for it, the pond had to attend to good old Henry the hole in the bucket man, having a fainting fit and urgently in need of a bottle of smelling salts ...
Oh he scored a cult master, they gave old Henry the cult master of the day, and the pond must say, a cult master in fine paranoid form ... though really the pond prefers the simple lines when it comes to cartooning ...
And there's the thing ... if the reptiles and our Henry had really wanted to bung on a do, they might have recalled a few other images than the vaguely paranoid one offered by the cult master, with a little bit of anti-clericalism of a generic kind thrown in as a bonus ... instead we got undiluted fearful Henry all in a tizz...
Unfortunately the pond must adopt the Peter Pan strategy ... because the French have to deal with their problems themselves, and the chance that our Henry will join with the pond in demanding that the government funding of all religious schools of whatever stripe be stopped immediately, henceforth and forthwith, would be like whistling in the secular wind ...
What a foolish hysterical futtock he is, doling out the fear, and fantasizing that he will become a martyr, and yet afraid to take the first obvious step against zealots down under ...
And so the pond moved on to nattering "Ned" and the sacked mind of Troy, if only because they were there ...
The pond is actually well over the dismissal and all the talk about it.
Best now to wait for the new movie version. Well if they can revive Rebecca, nothing's sacred, and it's been a long time since George Miller's company offered up the miniseries of The Dismissal. The pond's only precondition is that they get a good strong cast like that in The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Maybe we could get Sacha Baron Cohen to play the drunk Kerr? Turns out when he's not doing the easy stuff - baiting Rudy - he can actually act ... and he put on a fine turn as Abbie Hoffman, while the rest of the cast were just as strong.
Say what you will about Aaron Sorkin, and the pond often does at great length, he knows how to bung on a court room do, in much the same way that Cohen can spot a clown and a loon ripe for a takedown from a mile away ...
Yes, the pond knows what it would rather be watching than be stuck in a room with nattering "Ned" and ancient Troy, but the pond needs a stocking filler for the day, so away we go ...
Oh yes, God save the Queen, and did but love her as she was passing by, and so on and so forth, and what great spawn she produced, all heil King Chuck, or whomever, didn't some of them end up in Canada or wherever?
Meanwhile, the pond could do one last thing, one last stab at relevance, and hand out a watch to anyone who made it this far, or at least a Rowe cartoon about handing out watches, with more Rowe as always here ...
Nice try reptiles, with all that distraction, but maybe you should get a more timely watch than the ancient ticking of the dismissal ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.