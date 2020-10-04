In which the pond has a relaxing Sunday with the grand Polonial inquisitor and IPA shill Dame Slap ...

Good old Polonius is always up for a burning, especially when the heretics can be found on the ABC. Polonius spends most of his time listening to the ABC, like a Torquemada-loving grand Inquisitor who's got a little list for the Inquisition (or even the Islamic religious thought police), always wanting to sniff out heresy like a pig hunting for truffles ...
After a period of religious study and instruction that lasts from three to six years, people involved in People of Praise can choose to make a lifelong covenant pledging love and service to fellow community members and to God, which includes tithing at least 5% of their gross income to support the group’s activities and charitable initiatives, according to a statement on the group’s website.
People of Praise’s more than 1,500-word covenant, a copy of which was reviewed by the AP, includes a passage where members promise to follow the teachings and instructions of the group’s pastors, teachers and evangelists.
“We agree to obey the direction of the Holy Spirit manifested in and through these ministries in full harmony with the church,” the covenant says.
It’s unclear whether Barrett took the covenant. But members of the organization and descriptions of its hierarchy show that members almost invariably join the covenant after three to six years of religious study or they leave, so it would be very unusual for Barrett to continue to be involved for so many years without having done so.
A 2006 article in the group’s magazine includes a photo of her attending a People of Praise Leaders’ Conference for Women. The magazine also includes regular notices when members are “released from the covenant” and leave the group. The AP’s review found no such notice of Barrett’s or her husband’s departure. (More at AP here).
Amy Coney Barrett has made clear that she believes abortion is morally wrong. When she has ruled on abortion-related cases, she has ruled to restrict abortion access. She has made clear that she does not adhere to a basic ethos of gender equality, that men and women should have equal rights, opportunities, authority, and power; she instead is a voluntarily member of an organization that formally opposes gender equality, and has signaled her view that men and women are “complementary” – men in charge as leaders, women submitting to their authority.
It’s entirely reasonable for people who are concerned about gender equality to ask how that view would shape Barrett’s jurisprudence, much the same way we know that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s commitment to gender equality shaped her time on the court. What will Barrett’s apparent view that women have particular gender-defined roles (being maternal, having and raising children, submitting to their husbands) mean for, say, a pregnancy discrimination case? Or a gender discrimination case more generally? Can gender discrimination as a concept even exist if the starting view is that men and women are fundamentally different and should occupy fundamentally different roles?
These are real questions raised not by Barrett’s Catholic faith generally, but by her statements, associations, and actions specifically.
