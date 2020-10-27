In which the pond goes on a reptile diet, with the Allan key and a Switzering ...

From a glut to a famine.
Yesterday the pond went on a reptile binge, gorging on the lizard Oz's best and brightest, and ending up feeling as full as a goog.
Today? The pond has slimmed right down and gone on a strict diet.
Just look at the offerings. There's Dame Groan, moaning and whining in her usual way, and asking "who cares?" and the pond suddenly realised it didn't care, didn't care at all, no, not really, not a skerrick of interest, especially with Dame Groan apparently the only one to care ...
Did the pond care about sanitary pads in Wales? Not really. The pond might have perked up at a Boris story, but no doubt John Crace at the Graudian will crank into gear and all will be well ...
As for the reptiles trying to cope with comrade Dan, the pond was reminded of the data comparing the situation in May in France and Victoria (potential for dire looking grim) with the current situation in France (truly dire) and the current situation in Victoria (relief), and thought the immortal Rowe offered all that needed to be said on the topic, with Rowe always adding more to the conversation here ...
Hmm, a dash of champers in the tent, wot wot?
And then the pond got to the commentary section, where all that's great at the lizard Oz usually resides, and what a dismal bunch presented themselves, a second eleven, with selection of even a single reptile for the pond team a difficult choice...
They tossed up hack Fergo to have a go at comrade Dan? And there was the bouffant one, up the bum of SloMo as usual, celebrating his ability to act ruthlessly, and never mind his indifference to an actual body designed to investigate such matters rather than ad hoc, knee jerk reactions of a populist kind? Outrage is how we do policy these days? How the Donald's baleful influence turns up everywhere ...
And what was this wretched Tracey """ Burton doing, carrying on with some woke nonsense about ageism? Everyone knows, thanks to Killer Creighton, that the reptiles' preferred strategy is to kill off old folk so that the young and the economy might thrive. Now they're going to fill gaps in the care sector, instead of carking it?
And speaking of workers, what's with the Workman trying to make a comedy out of trademarking the Canberra bubble ?
Sheesh it was dire, and the one genuine, certified loon - from Queensland of course - turned out to be an epic waste of time.
The opening was ominous with the Allan key using the first person ...
Oh it was too much, way too much. All those "I's" and "my's" and a photo of himself below a photo of himself, and preening and posturing and boasting how he knew his way around the game ...
Even the dumbest reptiles know that's not how you enter the fray ... you have to purport a little modesty, a little servility, a oneness with suburban minds, a harmony with Penrith, suffering because of those dreadful Victorians ...
Even worse, what followed was an academic storm in a tea cup ...
What? Couldn't do a little TG bashing? Went to Jimbo to have a good cry? Wasted a few tissues on those damned uncaring students? And that's it, that's supposed to be the pond's feed for the day?
And then the pond made a solemn oath. If Allan opened his next gobbet with "take the Peter Ridd case ...", the pond would run screaming from the room ...
That's it? That's the best Allan can do by way of a reptile litany?
Why on a good day, a Dame Slap could jump from the suffering of Queensland academics to the Riddster to a whole world of grievances, slights, whines and complaints ...
Even worse, the Allan key ruined the bolt by making a nakedly false claim.
The Riddster hasn't been silenced, he turns up in the lizard Oz from time to time boasting proudly that he's an "independent scientist", because you know, other scientists are so dependent ...
Oh but it's hard to give up a comfortable university gig, and discover life in the real world, and find out that pissing inside the tent on a decent stipend was much more fun ...
And as for the tiresome Allan, moaning and whining about campus life, there he is as large as life, on view in the lizard Oz, whining away, but not like a Dame Groan on steroids ... no, like he couldn't even be fucked doing a decent litany, a prerequisite for any member of the reptile commentariat.
Why didn't he even mention the injustice done to the Pellists and the current conspiracy? What about the suffering of QAnon believers? And so on and so forth ...
And then the pond remembered its promise to run screaming from the room.
A cursory look at the lizard Oz editorialist, and the pond decided that a promise made should be a promise kept ... but then lo, the reptiles decided to toss the pond another bone, a Switzer of a bone ...
It's true that Switzer is one of the reasons the pond stopped listening to RN. Who knew which dark alley he might turn up in ready, to blather on about Biden's radical agenda, while doing a billy goat butt of this kind: It’s true that Biden, a Senate veteran from 1973 to 2009 before becoming Barack Obama’s vice-president, is instinctively a pragmatic centre-left politician with no firm convictions. Not for him the “democratic socialism” of the party activists.
But there's sure to be a radical agenda somewhere ...and our Switzer is just the RN man to find it ...
Never mind, all things considered, it was a chance to run a few cartoons ... and for the pond to ease off the diet, and fatten up just a little ...
Yes, that'd help the pond get through a Switzering and a video in the guise of a screen cap ...
Yes, keep on blathering, keep on Switzering, and you might get your dream of four more years of the Donald. Four more years, or maybe eight, or perhaps twelve ... and then what a supply of cartoons the pond will have ...
It was time to run screaming from the room, pausing only to grab an infallible Pope on the way ...
