In which the pond goes double dutch with the bromancer and the dog botherer, and Prince Chuck spilling Royal ink ...

Crucially, the Donald got Biden to admit that climate science was worth taking seriously, and something should be done about it.
Remember that planet Earth. Remember you've earned your destruction, and you're going to get it.
That bloody Biden and his fake news about his fake science ... why next thing you know, we'll be transitioning out of coal into gas into nukes, in the proper way, as it's done down under ...
And so the pond comes to a reptile weekend full of the Donald and the reptile usual, and of course the pond had to kick off with the bromancer, barking mad in the bromancer way - "nuts", as he likes to say - but somewhere along the way, the pond snapped, and decided no matter what was decided in the United States soon, the pond deserved a break from the reptile follies ... and come the US election, it would take a COVID holiday ...
Meanwhile, back to the destruction of the planet, Donald style, as interpreted by the bromancer ...
Indeed, indeed ... talk about unfair ...
Of course the pond was going to go for a cartoon-led recovery, it was the only way to survive the bromancer and the Donald ...
Oh indeed, indeed ...
Not a mention of Rudy's Borat folly - talk about a sucker and a loser - but what about poor old Toobin? Talk about a demented culture ... what is it with Americans and wanking - but on with the demented bromancer ...oops, next thing the pond, on the bromancer evidence, will be asking, what is it with reptile scribblers and wanking?
You mean taking into account disinformation and bullshit, as refracted by the bromancer into distilled essence of true believer loonacy? Perhaps a little more investigation would help?
The good thing, as always with the bromancer, is that you finally reach a final gobbet, and those who can remember back to that rhetorical question, will have realised that of course he can't deliver an answer, no-one knows until the vote is counted, and the rest is just kids impatiently waiting to unwrap the Xmas present, or settling for more patented bromancer gibberish as a distraction ...
All this just to get to a bromancer "on the one hand, but on the other" routine?. Come on man, call it for your heart, call it for your desire, call it for the Donald, don't let those callow liberal cartoonists get away with it ...
And so to a segue.
The pond's view of medicine is that it should be gulped down as quickly as possible, and followed by a treat.
Sadly there's no treat, but now for a gulping down of the dog botherer brand of cod liver oil ... though the pond has to admit it's too much, going double dutch with the dog botherer and the bromancer, and finding out you've dined in a low rent US fast food joint where the oil and the sugar and the salt and the rest of the shit is just a formula for obesity of the mind ...
It's a familiar way out of a reptile dilemma. Even the barking mad dog botherer recognises the Donald is kinda funny, in a Fargo way, but the only way to resolve the situation is to call a pox on both houses, and anyway, in a nihilistic, anarchist fashion, what does it matter...
Ah fuck it, it's just more of the usual misinformation, hateful abuse and ideological intolerance from the luddite dog botherer ...
Would you keep on scribbling, climate denialist man?
Yes, we will see, and in the meantime, all we have is reptile bloviation of the dog botherer and bromancer kind, an excuse for them to dangle all their usual prejudices, and with the pond's only excuse a chance to serve up cartoons ...
Don't worry Donald, the dog botherer never really left you ... it's a wonderful place, and you've done a pretty awesome job, as seen by a slug sitting in self-serving comfort in Murdochian la la land ...
Oh fuck, not the litany, not the whining and the moaning ...
The pond consoled itself ... not many people liked the Donald and his nepotic crew, including the odd Stephen Miller vampire, and it was truly hard to imagine anyone really liking the dog botherer, and huzzah, there were only two gobbets to go ...
Yes, if Trump wins, we can look forward to more rich entertainment, and the odd few deaths of loyal supporters ...
Well it wouldn't do for the Donald or the dog botherer to listen to the scientists, what with the dog botherer himself the greatest climate scientist on the planet ... but now, oh dread fear, the dog botherer has to contemplate a defeat of the Donald, and the spinning of it, the best he can ...
No, no, keep the Donald comedy running, why we might yet beat The Mousetrap in terms of keeping a show on the road ...
And so to the bonus of the day ... and yesterday, nattering "Ned" and antique, ruined Troy were busy explaining how the Queen was entirely innocent, and today they deliver King Chuck as the smoking gun ...
That's really weird, that third person talk. "The authors"? Couldn't they just admit that they were the spoilsports in question? Why try to hide that this is a shameless book tour promotion, with the reptiles doing their best with their teasers, though it looked to the pond like they'd already given all the tasty bits away, and nattering "Ned's" tome (along with ruined Troy) would soon enough end up in the pond's local giveaway book library, jostling side by side with all those left-over Stieg Larssons nobody seems to want any more ...
But the pond is pleased that Chuck wanted to have property in Australia, and should he ever become King Chuck, is it beyond our own onion muncher to persuade him to set up a Royal Court, perhaps in Manly, where all might come and admire and gasp and curtsy? Might there still be a chance for royal gongs, might we not want a chance to bend the knee to the man who bonded with the Kerr?
By golly, you have to admire how steadfast these reptiles are, how keen to exonerate, and yet ... there was one of Chuck's classic letters, what with him being a famous letter writer, and always interfering in the British government, yet strangely not with any thought of interfering in Australia, just keen to scribble a note to his old chum ... his dearest mate down under ...
What to say? Nothing really ... perhaps just to wonder if it was tears that smudged that line "to the point" ... and then a final royal tear landed on the signature, with a perfect result, full of compassion and right royal understanding ...
Oh and the pond wishes nattering "Ned" and ruined Troy all the best with their book tour, and the pond did but see her passing by, but loves the monarchy 'till it dies, and what a tragedy we've had to wait so long for King Chuck, and then what if he's passed over, for a more youthful looking member of the family, a man with the common touch, and with the Donald's desire for good finger-lickin' food ...
What's cluckin'?
And now, the pond realises it's been a long wait, but on to the Rowe for the day, an eerie echo of where the pond started with the bromancer and the dog botherer, and as usual, with more Rowe here ...
The Bromancer: "Epidemiologists are as near to unanimous as they are on anything: wearing masks reduces the spread of the disease."ReplyDelete
Barebones: "And this despite the fact the science still can't say for sure whether or not it makes sense to wear a face mask in public."
So, just keep on seeking opinions until you get the one you want, even though expressed in a misleading way. But on with the breezy Bro: "Maybe Trump's message - in the debate and the campaign - that the US needs to cautiously open up may resonate."
Que ? How can the US "open up", cautiously or otherwise, when it never shut down in the first place ? Who is this gigadolt ?
Ever onwards: "...the Biden campaign never denied the authenticity of the specific emails themselves." Of course, one interpretation of that is that the Biden campaign is being scrupulously "honest". But then, has the Trump campaign ever produced the claimed laptop(s) and hard drive for public, objective examination ? If not, why not ? And why isn't the ever so awoke Bro not asking that question ?