In which the pond celebrates Karen Devine and wastes time with the hole in the bucket man ...

Tomfoolery? Ah well, it's possible that Pedestrian TV wants a wide audience, and can't say fuckwittery, and with the full story here, the pond will only quote a little bit, and tease with a cold link to the actual video ... head off for the hot one ...
It's an old story now - the Mike Pence fly affair ensured it would be quickly forgotten - but the pond is immensely proud of its alumni, especially now that the study of reptiles and y'artz costs a fucking fortune. Has this country ever made better exports than the dirty Digger, Miranda the Devine and the onion muncher?
Of course there were the neighsayers, whinnying away, pointing out the bleeding obvious, the incoherence, the inconsistency, the stupidity, the dark, sinister ways of neo-fascists from the Franco school of Catholic thinking ...
Just to make clear that point about Devine hypocrisy, or irony, or a tweet for every Donald occasion ...the tweet had assembled these two contrast and compare Devine thoughts ...
But of course that's the whole point of populist neo-fascist attention seeking. Never mind what you said a minute ago, make sure you can shock in real time, and notoriety will follow ... though not everyone had a fix on who Miranda the Devine was ...
But the best bit of unawareness of Miranda the Devine came with Crooks and Liars, who dubbed her Amanda Devine here ...
It might get changed in due course, but at time of writing they even had a tag for "Amanda", when surely, if wanting a name change, it should have been to Karen Devine ... though the pond must say that would be a gross libel of the Karen meme ...
Never mind, the pond just wanted to walk back down memory lane with Amanda, and got to thinking of other great potential exploits.
What if we could persuade the Bolter to head back to the Netherlands to play Black Peter for an Xmas pageant, perhaps under the name Kevin Bolter? And then he liked the role so much he stayed there forever in black make-up, and became a member of a far right Dutch group dedicated to white men's right to do black face?
Why not ship the dog botherer off to France, perhaps under the name Beyond your French Ken?
And so on and so forth, but alas reality had to intrude at some point, and the pond had to look at the lizard Oz line up for the day ...
What a motley, useless crew. The pond usually refuses to do the Swiss bank account man, and by golly, the pond felt a deep desire to head over to the Speccie mob for some genuine eccentricity, and might just do it next Friday.
Consider this a warning, reptiles. The pond has helped make internationally famous the likes of Karen the Devine, but sheesh, it's an uphill task with old fogeys of the Henry "hole in the bucket" man kind ...
It goes without saying that our Henry is famous for his medical skills and is an expert in epidemiology, and should anyone want a prescription in Latin, just turn up to his surgery ...
Meanwhile, in other parts of the world? Let's take the UK, shall we, courtesy of the Graudian ...
Yes, the poor old Poms are in a bit of a mess thanks to Boris thinking like our hole in the bucket man ... and anyone who wants more of those stories should trot off to the Graudian or google away ... meantime, they've got to be worth a couple of cartoons ...
And so back to our Henry ...
Uh huh, and so on and so forth, and what a pity that the authorities have tamed the spread, because it would have been a delicious irony to report on our Henry doing a Herman Cain ... but meanwhile, in the United States, home to Henry thinking ...
The pond just loved that one, and the fainting it it produced in the Pope and tykes everywhere ... and meanwhile in the NY Times ...
Over at WaPo, they consoled themselves by finding that, while the US was struggling, the Germans were also in trouble ...
Moscow Mitch avoiding the plague-riddled White House? That has to be worth a few cartoons ...
By now, the pond is assuming everyone has seen the Lincoln Project's epic tune Covita, which at the time the pond linked to it had already hauled in 2.4 million views on YouTube here ...
But wait, the Germans, the pond almost forgot about the Germans ...
And so back to our Henry for a final gobbet of Henry expertise ...
Proclaimed them from the rooftops? No, no, you sing them from the rooftops, as in that splendid Covita song, here ... but our Henry's effort, seemingly unaware of the world outside his own little bubble, is surely worth a few more cartoons ...
And now as an afterthought and as a little stocking filler, where would the pond be without Dame Groan, and here's Dame Groan's problem for the day. You see, the reptiles have spent an endless amount of energy vilifying Comrade Dan and the strange sandgropers over to the west, where no eastern stater dare go, because there be dragons ... and yet the news was somewhat surprising and so Dame Groan had to cope as best she could, with snarks and snarls and sneers ...
The good news is that the good news almost rendered Dame Groan speechless ... though she struggled on in another short gobbet ...
Actually the pond recommends seceding. What have you got to lose sandgropers, except for Dame Groan eastern stater sneers?
And now a couple of takes on that fly, first from the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
And from the land of the free fly ...
“In reality, the best and most recent study...finds the vast majority of the virus’s victims were already close to the end of life.”
I suppose that our Henry would reckon that Harold Shipman was only guilty of manslaughter as most of his victims only had a few short years remaining.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harold_Shipman
