In which Polonius and "Ned" get a shot of the right juice, and Dame Slap fails to find her inner Donald ...

The pond thought it should start with a Kudelka this meditative Sunday for a couple of reasons: first what a relief it is to see him in his home at the Saturday Paper, available here, and what a relief and a pleasure it is to see this refugee from the lizard Oz make a home in a new land. It means that the lizard Oz lacks anyone who might be accepted as a cartoonist - sugar spoons and nepotic loons hardly qualify - but the pond rarely mentioned Kudelka during his time there, because of the sorrow and the pity and the sense that things were not quite right ...
Secondly, this particular cartoon explains almost everything that's to follow below, and makes any commentary by the pond superfluous, which is how the pond likes it.
The less it actually has to write about prattling Polonius, hagiographer to SloMo's court, the better, especially when Polonius clearly took up Kudelka's offer and rushed to buy an injection of "back in vax", or as Acca Dacca fans know it, "back in blax in the year 2525, where everything you think, do and say is in the shot you took today."
So let us marvel at how well the vaccination worked for "Polonius" ...
You see? All the pond needs to say is Kudelka, you little ripper, what a beauty. Deficit? 2008? Labor party extravagance? All gone, as if the men in black had dropped in and given Polonius a quick blast with the neuralyzer ...
Of course Polonius had to drag the ABC into his memory loss caper, and if Sales was mightily impressed with her questions, then it should be noted that Polonius was mightily impressed with his ability to rage at the ABC, and do an enormous suck-up to SloMo, Josh and deficits ... because yesterday is yesterday in Polonial history lessons, and today, everything old isn't new again, so much as weirdly the same, in a kind of Superman bizarro world way ...
Oh sorry, that short gobbet came about because the reptiles spacing looks very odd on the pond's browser - just like the spacing in the new wretched Blogger format, which is a daily hassle and travail - and the pond can't be bothered keeping the gaps in the lizard Oz copy, especially as it also has to cut out the reptile click-bait links, those desperate and pathetic attempts to keep readers within the lizard Oz world (and buggered if the pond is going to spend time in a forest of HTML just to sort out the spacing) ...and now, back to the history lesson, and that wicked, dreadful ABC ...
Ah yes, though really, shouldn't have Polonius said it's truly, rooly unique? You see a person-made or computer-made financial meltdown is in no way comparable to a virus-induced meltdown, even though it's still financial meltdown, all global ones at that, and the cure you take is the same for meltdowns ... go heresy, go debt, go Keynes!
Or perhaps go King ...
But back to Polonius, proudly avoiding any charges of hypocrisy ... and wheeling in Ming the Merciless as proof ... and if that doesn't show how well that Kudelka shot works, the pond has no idea what would ...
Never mind, in a short time, the pond will inflict more of the same on the stray reader not aware of the pond's tricky, treacherous ways, but before we get to nattering "Ned", can we do a little screen criticism 101 with Dame Slap? She's no Andrew Sarris (or shudder, Pauline Kael), and she probably missed out on the auteur theory, but that might explain why she's also not up to Sontagian camp ... but instead, she shows the same wondrous reptile capacity to forget ...
Here's the reason the pond wanted to interrupt the reptiles' hagiographic "black is white", "hated Keynes is wondrous Keynes", "Hayek who, what, where?" flow.
For some time now, the pond has been observing Dame Slap and wondering when she might get around to writing a piece about the Donald ... right now the time is beyond ripe, and yet it never happens, even though she once donned her MAGA cap and strode out into the New York night.
It's a bit like her recycling that "Lord" Plonkton or whatever his name was, and his conspiracy theory that by Xmas, the United Nations would have used climate science to introduce world government.
Dame Slap stole away from that one too, yet here - given the Donald's social media habits and love of conspiracy theories, tweeting and re-tweeting them with wild abandon - there was a chance for Dame Slap to recant her love of the Donald, or at least wonder how she might have been so deluded in the first place ...
She might have used her 101 film school criticism as a chance for a retrospective screening of her Donald moments.
The opening line offered a tantalising glimpse of what might have been with "God knows in the age of Trump", which suggests some sort of ambivalence in relation either to god or the Donald ...but what a short spluttering fuse that was, to a sky rocket that failed to explode and ended up in the mud ...
The hijacking of our psychology by social media companies? But what of the hijacking of our psychology by the Murdochians, the reptiles at the lizard Oz, the Donald?
Might not Dame Slap have used the occasion for a little reflection, a little introspection? Not really, it's so easy to blame social media for being persuasive and pervasive, without mentioning those who use it, and the Donald and his nefarious, demagogic, authoritarian purposes ...
Uh huh, but speaking of self-harm, what about those deluded souls who donned the MAGA cap and stepped out into the streets? Has the Dame got nothing to say about them, those poor benighted, lost souls, swamped by a zillion tweets?
Talk about addictive dangers! And yet still Dame Slap can't talk about her addiction to the Donald ...
Yes, yes, but what happens when a tool falls into the hands of a dangerous sociopath. After all, as the NRA is fond of saying, Twitter doesn't kill people, it's people who kill people, and it's only when Twitter falls into the wrong hands that you need someone else with Twitter to battle it out in the wild streets of Tron ... while citizens scuttle from the weird blue and orange wonder ...
And so to the last Dame Slap gobbet, and for once the pond found a moment of shared thinking ...
She's right. Is there anything more nauseating than virtuous Xians? People holding up bibles, having cleared the streets just so they could? Mike Pence rabbiting on about adultery, until he could get it on with an adulterer and pussy grabber ... and so on and so forth, not to mention all the ones that want to get back to church so they can resume fleecing their flock, at a small and humble price, the virus and death ...
And yet Dame Slap still can't bring herself to talk of the Donald and his ways ... though it's clear enough, if you can look for a nanosecond without blinking ...
He is a crook, and a wittering, twittering one at that. And so to the final chore for the day, but let us not underestimate the task ...
Yes, it's hagiography, prattling Polonius style, but being nattering "Ned", done at excessive length, so long that the pond decided it had to scale this Everest without the help of cartoons ... because we are all Keynesians now, and what a wonder and a marvel that Kudelka shot is ... please, consider buying a hit now ...
Ah, the reader with a memory longer than a gnat or a reptile will remember that this was also Polonius's line, that this was a truly rooly unique financial crisis, and therefore not comparable to any other global recession or crisis of the 2008 kind, because...well, because that would be awkward ... and hagiographers hate the awkward ...
Indeed, indeed, it takes inordinate and practised reptile skill to sort out Liberal Keynesians from Labor Keynesians, because it would never do to say we are all Keyensians now, Hayek who, what, where ...
Ah yes, there must have been a booster in "Ned's" Kudelka shot, because he remembered it's all the fault of the premiers ...
Hmm, perhaps "Ned" needs yet another booster shot. He remembered the evil premiers, but he seems to have forgotten the way forward, the promised land ... should Kudelka remind him?
It's gas that'll get the job done, gas and mountains of debt, and we might yet manage to fuck the planet.
And there you have it, the hagiography done for the day, and please, let us have no talk of women, not when you're a complacent old fart scribbling for the lizard Oz ...
Indeed, indeed, women have never had it so good (nor have blacks or anyone in search of housing).
And with that the pond has done its duty, and been impressed at the way that a jab of the Kudelka needle can produce such startling results.
Has he got any further advice? Well yes, he also explains how to become a Delphic Oracle and understand the reptiles, the Donald, love, pain and the whole damn thing, and that's more than enough for a meditative Sunday closer ...
