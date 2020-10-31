First the dog botherer, but then more heresy found, a rat in the reptile ranks ...

The pond has lately taken to complaining frequently about the dross and the offal that the reptiles have been serving up of late, not that the pond is against viscera, in the Tamworth way fancying a serve of kidneys in red wine sauce ... but really, even the alleged weekend Inquirer offered little to enquire about ...
Hits are down at the pond, and nobody really gives a flying fuck about the lizard Oz, at least if the response to the pond's sampling is any guide, but after flirting with the Speccie mob, it was back to the usual grind...
For only the long absent lord knows what reason, the reptiles decided to send off the dog botherer to report on the United States, which is a bit like letting a loon run wild in the candy store of world loonery ... and sure enough ...
There we go, the usual mocking of the wearing of the mask, and fittingly the reptiles decided to follow with an illustration, a mask of remarkable silliness in the age of the Donald ...
And that surely is worth a couple of cartoons ...
And so to the usual dog botherer dissembling and refusal to face the reality of the Donald and his deeds, or rather his complete lack of deeds, competence, and pretty much anything else, apart from an ability to devour junk food and junk Murdochian television ...
To which, all the pond could say is "fuck you" and good luck with the virus in America, especially when the usual Trumpian lies were then trotted out in defence of the Donald ...
The truth is that the ban was half-arsed, medical supplies are running short again - such that a heist on PPE is considered a wise criminal move - and the main reason the Donald wanted a vaccine was to do with a magic cure-all in time for the election, what with bleach and hydroxy not having worked out as hoped ... and so, given that shot of the Donald via the reptiles - some loon sub-editor must have thought it a good idea - the pond had to once again resort to cartoons, just so it could stagger on ...
The pond just knew in its heart that the dog botherer would enjoy that climate science joke. And so on, with more wretched defence of the indefensible ...
Oh here, have another seasonal cartoon ...
Then back to the weird world where the dog botherer apparently fancies himself as a paragon of balance and objectivity, not to mention one of the world's great climate scientists ...
Fucking pragmatism? Pragmatism? Are you fucking kidding? Is that what the dog botherer calls sociopathic, narcissistic, snake oil selling, carnie con artist lies these days?
Oh well, it is the dog botherer and he's not above a little sociopathic narcissism himself ... so he can have a few more cartoons to go on with ...
And so to the pond's new role as an Inquisitor hunting out heretics. The pond has always fancied being a righteous puritan in the reptile Salem trials manner, and can spot a reptile heretic a mile away ...
Yes, once again the Angelic one has crossed the line. That the pond should ever see a headline as gross and as wicked and as shocking to the dog botherer as "Daniel Andrews did well..."
The reptiles' latest helpful intervention in the Queensland election showed what the Angelic one should have done. She should have peddled the notion that people preferred to die so that the economy might boom, because there's nothing like enjoying a booming economy when you're dead ...
But back to the Angelic one and her heresy, and the pond can't figure it out, what with her being a Shanners and all ...
Of course the reptiles did the right thing, and showed an image of a desolate, deserted, eerie Melbourne, doing its best to score a role in the remake of On the Beach ...
...but an image can only do so much work to counteract a heresy, especially when a heretic gets to talking to other heretics.
What next? Will some of the reptiles get to talking to actual climate scientists? Where will it all end? Is it any wonder the pond is deeply alarmed by this outbreak in the midst of the reptiles?
Oh dear, and the pond has nothing to help as the reptiles battle this outbreak of heresy in their ranks, just a stray cartoon ...
No, that's no help. The only cure might be an exorcism. Perhaps the reptiles should bring back the dog botherer, their chief exorcist, so that this devilish talk might be expunged from the building ...
Shocked, shocked beyond measure that it should come to this ... but thank the long absent lord the pond has a Rowe to finish on, to celebrate the dog botherer and the Donald, and the many ways to fuck a country ... with more Rowe as always here ...
