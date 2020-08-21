In which the hole in the bucket man can't stop the bromancer and the Oreo from having a say ...

Why start with good old Henry, the man forever trying to fix the hole in the bucket with classical references? Why especially start this day with him, as he's dealing with Clive, the toad from the north?
Oh sure, the pond likes to wander occasionally back down memory lane, to the days when Clive and Tony Jones did memorable comedy routines together on the ABC. But then the pond recalls laughing at a Paul Hogan giant thong comedy skit and has carried the burden of shame ever since...
But then look at that super weird photo of Clive that the reptiles dug up ... and what a pleasant contrast it is to the ordure the sandgropers have been flinging at Clive ...
Besides, at least our Henry provides a break from the Donald, and in that, there is not much to like, but not a great deal to dislike, and yes, there will be hallowed classical hall of fame references, and surely that's more than redemptive enough ...
Ah, you see, just as the pond was nodding off, because really, who gives a flying fuck, along comes Magna Carta, and soon enough the monks of Northampton Abbey and references to ancient currency which will be meaningless to young things, who fail to understand that annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen pounds, nineteen shillings and sixpence, happiness, just the odd shilling more, and rampant indulgence and misery ...
As for the rest, the pond began to yearn again for another Henry reference, something that might cap these boring proceedings in style ...
King Lear no less!
The pond has been bound upon a wheel of fire, 'tis true, such that mine own tears, do scald like molten lead, but now the way is clear, and with a leap and a bound, the pond can leave Henry, Clive, classical references, and such like, and compare and contrast these delicious splashes ...
Oh irony of rich ironies, speaking of big beasts and fraudulent small beasts once attached to the nipple of a much larger beast, and yet still the reptiles kept on with their splashes ...
Of course the pond had to go with the bromancer first ... even though once again the reptiles stashed his piece full of auto-play videos, in a desperate attempt to pretend that someone is actually reading and watching while the bromancer gaily scribbles away, with wonderfully glib irony, about distorted narratives, because as we all know, though only if you live in reptile la la land, that the Donald is a teller of, and seeker after, undistorted truth ...
Oh say, with that talk of distorted narratives, is it too early for a cartoon?
The pond thought not, but now on with the bromancer dealing with the beast ... which is to say an actual human bean, as opposed to a narcissist, corrupt snake oil-selling emperor king ...
Indeed, indeed. It's quite impossible to think of a really odd and disturbing feature about the Donald, but at least he displays no settled hostility to Russia ...
What, you thought the pond wouldn't want to break up the action with a few cartoons? How else to endure drivel?
Bu 'tis passting true that the Donald doesn't waste time talking about making the United States better. He wants to make it grate again, and again, and again ...
Indeed, indeed, there has been no systemic racism in the United States, and come to think of it, nothing much like a health system or a minimum wage, but there has been an equal opportunity amongst the poor and dispossessed to share the virus, so what's their beef?
And things just go on getting better, for people in search of medicine, or even mugs who have subscribed to American magazines ...
But sadly we are at the end of the delusional bromancer's tale that under the Donald life is just oh bliss, oh poop, seemingly unaware that another of the swamp creatures has been caught on the take ...
Indeed, indeed, and what a US reality it is ...
And that brings the pond to the Oreo.
Frankly the pond finds it quite disconcerting that the Oreo has been sent to play second eleven on a concrete wicket for the reptiles on a Friday (yes, the pond's uncle played A grade as a leg spin bowler in Tamworth into his fifties, and so the pond once saw a game of cricket centuries ago).
The pond remembers her glory days early in the week, shoulder to shoulder with the likes of the Major.
Now she's relegated to TGIF, and it's a pity that she too is blathering about US politics, a second serve after the bromancer, but the pond has no choice, it must deal with the dishes the reptiles generally like to serve cold ...
What is it with the bromancer? What is it with the Oreo? There's some great loons in the air at the moment, and the loons should be right down the Oreo alley, seeing as she's a loon and all ...
Yes, that's what the pond is all about, the Donald has gone full QAnon and put the likes of CNN's Chris Cillizza into a right royal tizz with This is one of the most dangerous things Donald Trump has done as president ...
There's a lot more if you follow the link, and the print is bigger too, but it just reminded the pond that the United States is deeply weird, and deeply fucked, and yet silly old Oreo, recovering, reformed feminist that she is, doesn't have the first clue about how weirdly, deeply fucked it is ...
Oh dear, not George Soros? Isn't he a Jew? Don't the Jews control the world banking system? Haven't they devised the virus to get the Democrats in power? Or wait, was it to help the Satanic, pedophile ring try to rule the world, only to be defeated by the Donald?
Should the pond put in a call to QAnon to ascertain the facts? Must we make sure the votes arrive in time to be counted? Heck, should we even bother counting the votes?
But how low can the recovering, reformed feminist go?
Well she's not above a bit of fat-shaming, while at the same time deploring a virus death being used for political purposes ... because after all, there's only been 172k deaths and rising, the biggest, and hugest and the best in the whole wide world, and surely the Donald deserves to be celebrated for that remarkable achievement (though he does seem to be a little portly. Perhaps less use of the golf cart as a presidential example? Seeing as the Oreo is suddenly all worried about fat. Did QAnon send her a message?)
In his first post on the topic of COVID-19, Q pushed a conspiracy theory with racial undertones about COVID-19 being a Chinese bioweapon and that the virus release was a joint venture between China and the Democrats to stop Trump's re-election by destroying the economy.
The QAnon conspiracies have created an environment of complacency among its followers who aren't taking the risks posed by the virus seriously.
Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who has given credence to QAnon in the past and has preached that the coronavirus was planned by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was arrested after holding Sunday services and disregarding federal, state and county orders to limit gatherings to less than 10 people. His conspiratorial beliefs led to his negligent actions, which put hundreds of people from his congregation at risk.
In another instance, right-wing media figures were spreading an "empty hospital" conspiracy, downplaying the pandemic and its death toll.
A QAnon account originally launched the #FilmYourHospital hashtag. This was amplified by QAnon influencers such as former California congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero and QAnon influencer Liz Crokin. This hoax was then picked up by mainstream right-wing media figures promoting COVID trutherism to a wider audience.
The FBI once called conspiracy theories spread by QAnon and others a "potential domestic terrorism threat." It's time to call the infodemic a public health threat. (here)
The QAnon conspiracies have created an environment of complacency among its followers who aren't taking the risks posed by the virus seriously.
Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who has given credence to QAnon in the past and has preached that the coronavirus was planned by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was arrested after holding Sunday services and disregarding federal, state and county orders to limit gatherings to less than 10 people. His conspiratorial beliefs led to his negligent actions, which put hundreds of people from his congregation at risk.
In another instance, right-wing media figures were spreading an "empty hospital" conspiracy, downplaying the pandemic and its death toll.
A QAnon account originally launched the #FilmYourHospital hashtag. This was amplified by QAnon influencers such as former California congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero and QAnon influencer Liz Crokin. This hoax was then picked up by mainstream right-wing media figures promoting COVID trutherism to a wider audience.
The FBI once called conspiracy theories spread by QAnon and others a "potential domestic terrorism threat." It's time to call the infodemic a public health threat. (here)
Sorry, it's time to get back to the Oreo, doing her best to distract from genuine loonacy ....
Indeed, indeed, and it seems we now have a recovering, reformed feminist just hoping that one day in November she might be groped in the pussy by the returning, triumphant, just warming up Donald. QAnon will be be proven right, and pussy groping shall be the new law of the land ...
Well the pond certainly wouldn't want political correctness to get in the way of its observations on the reptiles, and what's wrong with a little pussy groping?
The pond is told that women love it, and has also been told that the virus will suddenly magically disappear, perhaps by April, though sad to say it seems that all that happened in April was the sort of thing that gets old Henry going ...
Whan that Aprill, with his shoures soote
The droghte of March hath perced to the roote
And bathed every veyne in swich licour,
Of which vertu engendred is the flour ...
Ah yes, the piercing of the root. How America loves to be pierced at the root...
And now, how to wash away the taste of the bromancer and the recovering, reformed feminist? The pond always prescribes a Rowe, and by golly he's gone ALL CAPS, and where's the harm in that, with more CAPITAL Rowe here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.