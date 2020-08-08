In which the bromancer provides the pond with shelter from the other mean reptiles ...

“All of us would regularly produce a Bugs or a Porky Pig or an Elmer Fudd, but we also had a special character too. . . . Friz’s was Yosemite Sam. We would tease Friz that if he ever exploded the result would be similar to what Sam did when he was angry.”
Freleng even admitted to serving as inspiration for the gun-slinging, brazen Sam.
“I have the same temperament,” Freleng told the Associated Press. “I’m small, and I used to have a red mustache.”
But were the Semitic Yosemite comedy stylings of the snake oil salesman enough to end the darkness?
The pond kept wondering what might come along that would lift the gloom. Would there ever be any light at the end of the tunnel? And then hallelujah, it came, like a bolt from the reptile cage …
There's more at the Graudian here, and for the first time the pond began to dream of a world without Murdochian reptiles.
Oh sure, they'd find a home elsewhere, they'd find like minds and continue on their way, but the mother ship would just be like a dream, the fond remembrance that the Hearst company now presents when recalling William Randolph Hearst (oh yes, vulgar people like the pond wandering around the castle, gawking at the weird habitat for lost lives, worthy of a spot in a Kubrick sword and sandal pic).
But this day, the reptiles are all gathered together in their usual weekend edition, and the result's a gigantic, ginormous pile-on, with comrade Dan somewhere at the bottom of the pile …
The pond deliberately sought out a reptile with something interesting to say on something else, and luckily the reporting of that remarkable revenue decline contained a gem in the middle …
Forget the cheap irony there in the middle of the News Corp boss urging people to use google to get a name, while at the same time the reptiles maintain their war with the tech giants.
Notice instead how the google machine is stuck between those reports of losses, alongside the lizard Oz doing their best to put lipstick on the Murdochian pig …
And then see how the bromancer, in classic reptile style, responds to this juxtaposition…
With digital fear and cyber loathing, and heaps of cyber paranoia, ladled out in a way that only the bromancer can … (and they always laugh at the greenies for having an apocalyptic mindset, as the bromancer details the cyber rapture soon to sweep us all away) …
Nota bene how the bromancer kicks off with an opening sentence of searing banality, as if cyber security shouldn't already be a big feature of any computer user's life, what with the full to overflowing tubes and all that ...
Ineeed, indeed, it would be difficult to carry off, and nonetheless, we must whip up a nightmare, a cascading wave of paranoia … when really shouldn't we be back in the 1960s, just cruising along?
As for precautions, why bother...
So how to whip up the appropriate level of fear? Why, wheel in the mutton Dutton, darkly explaining how there can't be any guarantee about anything (but perhaps his department should have cyber security powers worthy of the Chinese government, and use facial recognition to nail jaywalkers) ...
The bromancer was present in Londonnat a private discussion of the dark web? Couldn't he just have gone online? Does then silly billy think that being present in the flesh is the way it works these days? Sorry, the pond had started with the best of intentions, but already its interest had begun to flag …
As for the rest, the pond couldn't resist heading back to the good old days …
Stuxnet, discovered by Sergey Ulasen, initially spread via Microsoft Windows, and targeted Siemens industrial control systems. While it is not the first time that hackers have targeted industrial systems, nor the first publicly known intentional act of cyberwarfare to be implemented, it is the first discovered malware that spies on and subverts industrial systems, and the first to include a programmable logic controller (PLC) rootkit …
The worm initially spreads indiscriminately, but includes a highly specialized malware payload that is designed to target only Siemens supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems that are configured to control and monitor specific industrial processes. Stuxnet infects PLCs by subverting the Step-7 software application that is used to reprogram these devices. (wiki footnotes and more here)
The pond's pleased it got that out of the way, because you won't find any of that in the bromancer crap about bad faith actors that follows ...
Oh yes, the reptiles are keen to keep on peddling dinkum clean Oz coal, and making sure Gina's mob are happy about the iron ore situation … and now back to the paranoia, and experts of the Malware kind, the man who managed to fuck up Australia's entire online enterprise, or at least the delivery system. That surely must make him an expert of the reptile kind ...
Change the perception of reality among users?
What, like Fox News and Fox and Friends, and the Murdochian press, and such like try to change reality… so that you might emerge mind cleansed, thinking that the Donald is the solution to all your problems? And that Microsoft and the CIA having all your data is much to be preferred … because the Donald is the sort of man you'd buy a used car from ...
Um okay, Rowe certainly has conjured up a vision, and more visions here, and if that's your dream and you think the Donald and his CIA chums and William Barr are your friends, whatever, but can we just wrap it all up now with a last big fear and loathing question?
Actually we can never anticipate when fuckwits in the United States or Israel might release a virus into the system and see it go rogue, go wild, but what's that about the bromancer now turning up at the ipa? He too has retreated deep into Gina heartland?
By golly, the tentacles of corruption spread ever wider, and you don't even need the full to overflowing intertubes to do it ...
And so, because all the other reptiles are all piling on to comrade Dan this weekend for their entertainment, the pond thought it might turn to tender-hearted tyke Shanners for the second theme of the day ...
Small and local should be at the heart of aged care?
Where has she been this last week? Hasn't she heard the news? There is a solution, there is a cure for the elderly …
The elderly are a disease … and the Bolter is the cure …
But the pond should probably give the Angelic one a chance to make her case before pursuing alternatives ...
Say what? We should care about people in their dotage?
Cue the cure known as the preening narcissistic Bolter:
Most people dying of this virus are over 80. More than two thirds dying in this Victorian wave are in aged-care homes.
But more bungling: the federal and Victorian governments let the virus get into more than 80 nursing homes.
Surely putting a tighter lock on those homes makes more sense than trying to stop all infections everywhere by shutting businesses.
Note: 40 per cent of aged-care home residents die within nine months. The average stay is just under three years.
So Victoria’s bans are doing huge damage to — essentially — save aged-care residents from dying a few months earlier.
Indeed, indeed … there were a few who protested …and a few who noted that the Bolter wasn't quite on top of things ...
The chief executive of the Council on the Ageing, Ian Yates, said Bolt’s argument was totally unacceptable.
“It’s an attitude that certain kinds of lives are disposable,” Yates told Weekly Beast. “Logically the next step would be to ask, ‘Why do we have nursing homes at all, why don’t we just bang them on the head?’”
As the pandemic has worsened, Bolt’s rhetoric has sometimes been overtaken.
“Not a single person under 40 has died,” he said on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, announced a man in his 30s had died.
“A lot of people are very upset with me,” Bolt said in an editorial on Sky News. “What I wrote was confronting, some thought it was brutal, but it was also absolutely true.” (Of course the pond got it from the Weekly Beast, the pond wouldn't piss on the Bolter if he was on fire).
But of course the Bolter had nailed it. Nobody young died, except for the young ones that did. Young 'uns only got a stuffy nose, unless they happened to die.
And what a sublime solution. Lock 'em up tight, out of harm's way, and if that doesn't work?
Why, surely a bang on the noggin is the kind thing to do, and entirely in line with the Bolter's political philosophy, and his leader's deepest thinking …
T4 Program, also called T4 Euthanasia Program, Nazi German effort—framed as a euthanasia program—to kill incurably ill, physically or mentally disabled, emotionallydistraught, and elderly people. Adolf Hitler initiated the program in 1939, and, while it was officially discontinued in 1941, killings continued covertly until the military defeat of NaziGermany in 1945.
In October 1939 Hitler empowered his personal physician and the chief of the Chancellery of the Führer to kill people considered unsuited to live. He backdated his order to September 1, 1939, the day World War II began, to give it the appearance of a wartime measure. In this directive, Dr. Karl Brandt and Chancellery chief Philipp Bouhler were “charged with responsibility for expanding the authority of physicians…so that patients considered incurable, according to the best available human judgment of their state of health, can be granted a mercy killing.”
Within a few months the T4 Program—named for the Chancellery offices that directed it from the Berlin address Tiergartenstrasse 4—involved virtually the entire German psychiatric community. A new bureaucracy, headed by physicians, was established with amandate to kill anyone deemed to have a “life unworthy of living.” Some physicians active in the study of eugenics, who saw Nazism as “applied biology,” enthusiastically endorsed this program. However, the criteria for inclusion in this program were not exclusively genetic, nor were they necessarily based on infirmity. An important criterion was economic. Nazi officials assigned people to this program largely based on their economic productivity. The Nazis referred to the program’s victims as “burdensome lives” and “useless eaters.” (here)
Why should we have to waste time, money, energy, food and all that other stuff on burdensome lives and useless eaters, given that they'll soon cark it anyway?
The pond bets that the Angelic one doesn't have a comeback to the sublime logic of a rampant fascist ...
Oh yadda yadda and all that stuff …
So Victoria’s bans are doing huge damage to — essentially — save aged-care residents from dying a few months earlier.
Lock 'em up, and if that doesn't work, kill 'em quick, put 'em out of their misery.
And just to prove that the pond is onboard with the reptile agenda, at one with the fascist ideology floating in the reptile ether, there was also this in the Weekly Beast …
What's the point in being alive? Somehow you feel you can't live?
Why not just kill yourself? You're a useless waste of space at the best of times, burdensome and a useless eater … a waste of digital space, useless killer thoughts surging through sociopathic brain …
Can't summon up the courage to kill yourself? Can't bite down on that capsule your mum thoughtfully slipped between your teeth as the only way out of the bunker?
Why not get someone to bash you on the noggin, or perhaps slip a bolt into the brain, the way they do in abattoirs …
By golly, the pond is really getting into this fascist reptile spirit. Sure there's a little tut-tutting and well-meaning clucking
“Quite apart from the fact that everyone in the community has parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and great-grandparents who have spent their lives contributing to the community and deserve dignity in their last years, Bolt’s comments are based on an erroneous assumption that Covid only affects the elderly,” Wake told Weekly Beast.
Dear sweet absent lord, what's this talk of dignity and erroneous assumptions?
Why, he's sounding like the Angelic one, and apparently she doesn't have the first clue about correct reptile thinking ...
Off to reptile correctional school for you, Angelic one ...
So Victoria’s bans are doing huge damage to — essentially — save aged-care residents from dying a few months earlier.
But on the upside it might explain why some people can't be bothered spending the money when there are more important things required in the middle of a pandemic …
And so to end on an up note …
Please, that's a fake news quiz.
That should be "Bolter or False", and remember always ...
