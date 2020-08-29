Climate science denialism and Donald worship in one go, are you not entertained

The pond felt its first surge of hope in a long time. Spring is just around the corner, and the lizard Oz just heralded the first cuckoo of the climate science denialism season.
Could things be getting back to normal, which in the case of the reptiles is a return to the usual abject stupidity, and a willingness to ignore the real world in the quest for their own phantom delusions?
What's even better for the pond is that there's no need to argue with the dog botherer, who is perfectly happy playing with himself, and doing what he can to fuck the planet in the way he usually treats dogs ...
Rather, all that needs to be done is unroll the feast, and let the specious arguments, drivel, non sequiturs and general nonsense take care of themselves ...
There's no need to point out that the dog botherer has no expertise, does no field work, does no peer reviewed studies, and is just a seething mass of reprehensible bullshit. That's the entire point of proceedings.
No, we need no science here, all that's required is that you be standing up, so that you might pace about ...
Already we see myopia is the key condition of the dog botherer. While he fancies himself as a field expert, the dog botherer rarely gets out of his own backyard, where he feels comfortable.
Others have moved on and paid attention to what's happening in the world - Climate crisis: business, farming, environmental leaders unite to warn Australia 'woefully unprepared': an extraordinary statement by 10 groups says the nation's future prosperity is at risk without a coherent response ...
It included this nugget:
The Insurance Council of Australia said on Thursday the industry had received more than 297,780 claims relating to bushfire, flood and hailstorm catastrophes last summer, with losses totalling almost $5.4bn. The chief executive, Rob Whelan, said it was the worst natural disaster season he had experienced in 10.5 years in the role.
Ah, that almost sounds exceptional stuff, but the planet fucker has been a denialist for a lot longer than that ... we must sweep the floors, sweep the floors, it's the only way ...
Indeed, indeed, koalas are doing ever so well ... and so to the new pet of the denialists, who knows which side to butter his book sales on ...
Yes, there's nothing to see here, folks, and forget world trends and events, the whole thing can be trivialized with talk of smoke haze ...
Ah the koalas again ... meanwhile, on another planet, Koalas will be driven to extinction before 2050 in NSW, major inquiry finds ...
Yes, we're fucking habitat the way we're fucking the planet.
And elsewhere? Well, we're just fucking the planet: Antarctica: 60% of ice shelves at risk of fracture, research suggest: collapse of shelves would accelerate loss of Antarctic ice sheet and increase sea-level rises.
And so on and on and on, for anyone interested in the real world, as opposed to the factoids the dog botherer keeps dragging out of his denialist arse ...
And speaking of arses, the pond has resolutely maintained its interest in the expert arse-licking on offer from the bromancer this week, and to his credit, the bromancer has now reached peak arse ...
This is another good result for the pond, because all that needs to be done is present the arse-licking, and insert a few cartoons, and the pond can rest, knowing that it has done what it can to make the spectacle remotely endurable, and possibly, for masochists at least, somehow perversely entertaining...
The notion that the Donald has been 'normalised' is one of those whacko notions that must have gone down a treat in the 1930s. Of course others have followed the bromancer style guide, and 'normalised' 'normal' people ...
But the pond promised a cartoon-led recovery, so let us begin that task ...
And now Godwin's Law duty done, swear jar filled, on with the bromancer ...
Indeed, indeed, it was a tremendous, quite stunning presentation of new policies, as fresh as 2016, apart from the bit about Trump worship and having no other fatted calves before you ...
And with that cartoon out of the way, it's back to the arse-licking ...
... whereas the GOP convention was full of policies and caring ...
There have been a few correspondents who have wondered if the bromancer has any connection to reality, but of course he does ... reptile reality ...
And it will be noted that as a skilled arse-licker, every so often he pauses in his work, and comes up with something that suggests he's being balanced and rrational, before getting back to the more important job, the butt-licking and polishing ...
At the same time, he manages to celebrate the many ordinary folk who turned up to give speeches ...
The pond has wondered at the fairness of blaming it all on the Karens, and the lack of an appropriate male name is troubling. The pond has seen Terry mentioned, together with Kevin and Ken, but in light of the work of our correspondent, the pond is happy to settle for Greg ...
Greg and Karen... you'd be happy to have them scribbling columns for the lizard Oz ...
You see how cleverly the bromancer manages to blame institutions, even when the Donald and his team have put a finger on the scales.
This is not your average arse-licking, this is prime reptile caviar, lipstick on a pig's bum turf...
Anyone who is starting to flag should realise that the bromancer is nothing if not diligent, and will keep on carrying-on in his quest make it all seem normal. Sure, there'll be the talk of the odd mistake, in a bid to seem balanced, in much the same way as a one-eyed magpie supporter presents a genial face to the crowd ...
Sorry, just had to slip that bit of Newtown field art in for the pond's many magpie lovers ...
Good old gun violence, but sssh, don't mention the NRA ...instead just enjoy the breaching of norms and proprieties, because damn sure, the bromancer's not going to bring them up ...
And so on to the penultimate gobbet of the bromancer living out his wish fulfillment dream, and in a way the pond hopes he achieves his dream, because four more years of the snake oil salesman and his corrupt nepotic cronies will see the end of the United States as a world force ...
At the end of all this, with just one gobbet to go, the pond felt like it had been on an acid trip, of the kind Tom Tomorrow took here ...
Already all forgotten, already erased from the pond's mind by the bromancer's expert arse-licking ...just as the convention itself is already a distant memory, even as as the bromancer hails it as an effective convention ...
All that lingers in the mind is that the bromancer surely must be a bear of very little brain if that's the image of the fear-mongering he expects us to retain.
Meanwhile, as any TV reality star will tell you, it's all in the ratings ...
It was down by more than a third — 34 percent — from Trump's acceptance speech at the 2016 convention. On that night, 30.22 million people tuned in across the same six networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Trump's speech also trailed the final night of the Democratic convention last week, which averaged 21.78 million viewers on the same six outlets.
Adding in Fox Business, PBS, Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo and Univision and a couple of smaller outlets brought Thursday's total to 23.81 million, closer to the 24.6 million who watched the last night of the Democratic convention. The all-network audience down 26 percent from the final night of the 2016 convention. (Hollywood Reporter, here)
You wouldn't have wanted to be selling advertising to the RNC's events, because ratings were down across the board and the Democratics generally won night v night comparisons, but still the bromancer works valiantly to put an orange tint on the proceedings, and on the Donald ...
And if you believe that Donald really cares about the working-class, the bromancer has a day's butt-licking with a guaranteed happy ending as his incentive for you to become a true believer ...
And so it's over and it's on to the bromancer scoring the debates, though as the bromancer thinks the sun shines out of the Donald's arse, he might well be blinded by the light, and the scoring might go as wobbly as his convention reporting.
And now to wrap things up, a word from the infallible Pope ... who, if he can't be linked to behind the paywall, can be found slackly tweeting here ...
