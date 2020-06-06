in which there's a hot contest to find the dumbest of them all ...

Confronted with such a fine array of weekend reptile reading, how is it possible for the pond to make an editorial decision, knowing that only two shall make the cut, that the number shall be two?
Actually it's not that difficult … always go the dumbest, though sometimes fierce arguments erupt over who is actually the dumbest.
These only tend to rise to the surface, like scum in a bog, when the pond is confronted by the bizarre spectacle of someone who has never actually read the dog botherer …
A quick read always sorts them out …though they're sometimes startled by the mass of neuroses that come with it.
One of them involves Twitter, because the dog botherer made such a twit of himself on the platform and had to give it up, but there's also often a deep resentment of the young, as if the doggie fucker sometimes had intimations of mortality …or if simmering below the surface, there was that ongoing Freudian battle with his son still in play ...
But above all this, above all else, there's immense stupidity and absurd attempts at arguments of the nihilistic, anarchist kind …
Yes, when in doubt, or given the dubious task of defending Trump, attack the attackers of Trump, so that something might be redeemed from the mess.
This requires a subtle form of intellectual masturbation, but with the doggie fucker, we have to leave off the intellectual, and so sadly are left with just the spillage of onanistic seeds, the result of routine masturbating in public ...
Did you like that deliberate quaintness?
"Camera-phones". You young 'uns, if only you could knew about the dark days of landlines and the PMG … now them damned "camera-phone" thingies and all this digital stuff is ruining everything, and did I mention Twitter, the platform on which I made myself a bigger idiot than even the Donald?
Oh it's a rich comedy, and much loved by all …
Here, have a cartoon … you'll need one before this is over …
And so to some praise of the Donald, because really that's the main point of the exercise …done in the reptile style, which is first to do a pretend excoriate, and then trot out sundry excuses … and remember, always blame the victim or anyone else you can find to play the victim ...
Settle on the sweet, pacifying Donald?
Who could imagine why? Given that the Donald thinks there are good people on both sides, why all he sees is goodness all around him, and all he does is deliver goodness to the world.
Did the pond mention that cartoons help prevent a condition known as barfing while consuming dog botherer?
Now before the dog botherer gets on to inspirational leadership, the pond should just note that it appreciated the incantatory rise and fall of Sharpton's speech, with its insistent evocation of knee on neck …
There's a transcript here, but this will just do for the birther Donald …
...A man comes out of a single parent home, educates himself and rises up and becomes the President of the United States and you ask him for his birth certificate because you can’t take your knee off our neck. The reason why we are marching all over the world is we were like George, we couldn’t breathe, not because there was something wrong with our lungs, but that you wouldn’t take your knee off our neck.
Now it's back to the dog botherer, in his own humble way joining the birther-in-chief, to put a scribbled knee on neck ...
Aah, and so we're back with vulgar youff, because who better than the Donald and the dog botherer to light the way into the future …
The Trump way is to lie about everything. And so the dog botherer must wilfully lie about the mindset of young reporters, as if they know nothing of the past, or previous generations ...
"For Trump to fix any of this, he would need to be greater than Abraham Lincoln"?
But the Donald has already explained to dunderheads like the bromancer that he is better than Lincoln, and he's also been treated worse than Lincoln, because after all, getting shot dead at the theatre doesn't compare in any way to the Donald's suffering …
And then comes the nyah nyah, he's going to win in November, and it's all your fault, you damned liberal 'leets and nothing to do with Fox News, the devious workings of the Chairman, the GOP, rich Mitch, and all the rest of the real looters and destroyers …
But perhaps the pond has jumped the gun, perhaps the bromancer is even dumber, or at least entitled to share first place, because the pond shouldn't simply follow movie titles and rank Dumb and Dumber without giving the all dumb ones the chance to parade their dumbness…
Perhaps a sign from the heavens or at least the presence of the cult master to help in the dumb ratings? Sorry, the cult master went elsewhere this weekend…
How did the cult master end up with the wishy washy oscillating fan?
Mystery upon mystery, but the pond can't go there, not when there's a competition running to find the dumbest of the dumb ...
Oh fucketty fuck, surely the bromancer doesn't fancy himself as doing a Jimmy Baldwin? He's not going to do a spin on history?
Well there's only one way to find out, but don't say you weren't warned there'd be suffering a plenty ...
What did the dog botherer say about young 'uns being wilfully ignorant of history? Not one of them could surely have been as woeful as the bromancer, determined to sweep Jim Crow, strange fruit, Rosa Parks, the civil rights movement, and assorted outbreaks of violent racism all through the twentieth century under a very large bromancer carpet…
Here, have a cartoon, think of it as a mint julep …
Smile and nod, smile and nod, grit your teeth, as you grind through "the progress has been spectacular" ...
Subjective experiences are worth something? Well pardon the pond if it takes the subjective experience of a black American over the privileged white experience of a ning nong nonce of the bromancer kind …
There's more on that channel … and while it would be wrong to use the word 'enjoyable', some might prefer to spend their time with Amber than stay with the pond and the bromancer, and that's fine … because that choice would seem sane up against the bromancer indulging in a statistical blizzard of bullshit ...
Trump is assuredly not a systematic racist? But is Trump systematic in anything?
Is it better to be an unsystematic racist, able to talk about good people on both sides, as storm troopers march in the streets assuring the world that Jews won't replace them?
Or perhaps doing a New York Times and bending a knee to all that's wrong with American life?
And so to the reptile defence and the downplaying of the Donald's flaws, and the blaming of the victims, which is really the point of all this guff...
Okay, the pond had to reach a breaking point. You don't just have to rely on Amber, there have been many reports over the years, including this one …
There's more recent data, but nothing has changed … except the capacity for the Donald and the reptiles to deliver the big lie, that the Donald was delivering for African-Americans before the pandemic struck …perhaps in the same way that those cops delivered for a 75 year old white man …
Go tell it to the mountains, they might listen ...
You know, after that last outburst, the pond has to admit that it was wrong. The bromancer is just as big a fuckwit as the dog botherer …
It takes amazing gall, and astonishing stupidity, to scribble that a country being led by the Donald is systematically anti-racist …
If the pond happened to be black, and read that, a little rioting and looting might follow, but what do you know, that would all be the fault of liberal 'leets, rather than loons of the bromancer kind …
Sometimes the pond thinks it might just be better off staring at a blank wall, or perhaps a blank cartoon …
But no, it might be better to try a little empathy, of the kind that the bromancer, the dog botherer and the Donald lack. But that sort of empathy involves listening, not speaking down, condescending, lying, distorting, warping data, and blathering about personal experiences of a white kind … and listening is something privileged white reptiles never try to do …just check out the number of regular black columnists you find in the lizard Oz and the WSJ reprints now reaching white blizzard proportions ...
