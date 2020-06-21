In which the pond scoops some original Adam from the can, and serves with an oscillating fan ...

It takes a considerable level of reptile skill to bump prattling Polonius from his comfortable perch in the pond on a meditative Sunday … and who would have thought that reheated original Adam could manage the feat?
But then the pond likes its baked beans spooned cold from the can directly into the mouth, so that's why it could swallow the original Adam crap that came out a few days ago …
But before we get on to Foucault, let's examine our Adam's academic credentials...
He has degrees in the most dismal art of all, singularly useless economics, and worse, picked up a Commonwealth Scholarship, in the way of all student bludgers? This should be kept in mind as we read on …
Well yes dingbat climate denialist economists should surely be charged more for their abject failure to learn anything useful … where were they in 2008, where are they now in the middle of a major crisis? Building a new Tower of Babel ...
But please, do begin to rant, though the pond appreciates it's only a three minute read, and much of that time can be spent looking at the photos obligingly supplied by the sub-editor …
Well, that's a negative. Who wants, in the land of the reptiles, students that are more worldly, literate and tolerant?
Who wants a Prime Minister whose main claim to fame is a few Latin phrases, a prodigious capacity for lying, and a singular incompetence? Why not the total abject ignorance of a Donald, lumping Finland in with Russia?
But wouldn't you know it, just as our original Adam was getting wound up, along came the oscillating fan, creating a dire risk of cancer from his churning blades …
Well, it's no cult master werk, that illustration. Oh alright, it's downright banal … but it'll have to do, as the oscillating fan begins to whir …
So what's that dingbat climate denialist alleged economist got to offer? It turns out, not much, except blind prejudice, some statues under threat, and apparently arts students all to blame, along with Foucault …
Ah, the I'm alright, fuck you Jack (or Jill, as the case may be) syndrome. I've got a set of handsome feathers to put against my name to explain why I'm an expert in climate science denialism (because honours economics, you know, many field studies in Surry Hills and peer-reviewed publications - 'I say Adam, that was a good piece in today's paper denying it's hot in Siberia and the methane's escaping, because you once went to Vladivostok, want another sip of the kool-aid?')
What's the snap of the defaced statue got to do with any of it? Better ask the oscillating fan …
Oh come now, oscillating fan. These humanities students spend all their money on cans of spray paint. The pond knows it for a fact …
Now look back at our original Adam's CV for your full, complete load of irony for the day (the pond makes no guarantees about additional vitamin B).
But let's now have a final word from the oscillating fan ...
Okay, now it's the pond's turn.
For year after year, the pond has had to endure endless reptile blather about the Ramsay centre and western civilisation, and the gigantic necessity to study its best and noblest works …
Now what? Are the Ramsay Centre students going to be given an exemption from the 113% price hike? Or was all that blather just an endurance test for the pond?
Oh they came from everywhere, and often they were blessed by the presence of the cult master …
Dame Slap was in on the game … and she too was blessed … albeit by a lesser scroll artist ...
Now it''s true that Dame Slap went on to grumble in her usual way … but still she was all for the humanities, if of a certain kind …
The oscillating fan also joined in and scored a cryptic illustration from the cult master …
Just what does it mean?
Sadly these days the pond can't afford to do a degree in visual arts, or a 101 in crapping birds ...
Back in the day, the fan seemed in favour of studying the humanities, and blamed the onion muncher for it failing to happen at ANU …
Yes, whatever the cavils and the caveats, it's all there, all the hopes and yearnings for Western Civilisation and studying the humanities, and being a true conservative and so on and so forth …
And where are we now?
The pond has had to endure years of this reptile blather about Western Civilisation, only to find it marked up by 113%? Dubbed irrelevant and meaningless and useless and wasteful? Who wants a plumber with an awareness of T. S. Eliot? Next thing you know they'd be making a movie called Cats ...
So are we going to endure an outburst of reptile rage at all the dreams and hopes, now shattered, Tehaned, or if you will, Visigothed, Rome lying in ruins, and western civilisation abandoned to the dark ages?
Not bloody likely … you know the first lesson in western civilisation is to swear allegiance to the king, even if the king happens to be as barking mad as King George III on a bad urine day …
And now with that trip down memory lane done - farewell western civilisation, farewell history, farewell useless philosophy, farewell the study of logic and reason, farewell dead white male writers offering abundant insights - all the pond is left with is a celebratory cartoon …
Bloody Foucault! Proving the rotation of the earth, measuring the speed of light and inventing the gyroscope. Damn lefty Physicist!ReplyDelete
