In which the pond offers a standard serve of nattering "Ned", the savvy Savva and Dame Groan ...

When nattering "Ned" cries out, the pond must always listen to the siren song of tedium.
How else to maintain the pond's reputation as the most boring blog in the world?
Now it goes without saying that this sort of nonsense will not stand, this idle talk of renewables and consensus, and such like, as if climate science was real, and the planet might be in some peril …
"Ned", expert in this fake science, in much the same way as he's a dab hand at reading Tarot cards, knows his man, and his deep inner instincts, perhaps derived from speaking in tongues to imaginary friend, or dinkum clean virginal and pure Oz coal … (or is that too Catholic and imaginary?)
Frankly, talk of being driven by the science is anathema to the reptiles, because every reptile, deep in heart, knows that the science is fake and fraudulent, as fake and as fraudulent as the science surrounding the coronavirus ...
What a cunning fiend he is, how clever, how deceptive, how wise of "Ned" to be alarmed at the trickery and the bold effrontery that does without it. Surely we need to remember that targets based on fake science are just a con job, and the ploy must be resisted at all cost … why next thing you know cancer-inducing windmills will be decimating the population, and solar energy will be disrupting the grid, and howling zombies will be pounding on doors across the country ...
Indeed, indeed, let us avoid solutions altogether, because if the reptiles didn't have a love of dinkum clean Oz coal and climate science denialism, what would they have?
Thank the long absent lord there's still some sanity in the land, and the Hunter Valley might continue to look like the mountains of the moon …
Meanwhile, the reptiles seem to have dropped like a hot potato that story about a certain legal gentleman, though it's been great fun for cartoonists of the infallible Pope and immortal Rowe kind …
Ah, the onion muncher, he'll never leave our hearts and minds ...
Never mind, it being a traditional Thursday at the pond, it's time for a serve of the savvy Savva …
First please allow the savvy Savva to indulge in a little nostalgia, but certainly not of the Amalgamated Brotherhood kind, more a lyrical yearning for good old Petey boy ...
What's the point of this nostalgia and glorification of Petey boy, when let's face it, Petey boy at the crucial moment, didn't have the ticker?
Hold steady, because Savva is building up to the main game, yet another bit of sniping, undermining and hints of a possible wrecking ...
By golly that's harsh. That joke about roads was one of Scotty's great comedy stylings. It even reached the UK's The Independent as an example of superb political humour …
“Women from the Yass Valley are currently forced to travel an hour to Canberra or Goulbourn to give birth. As a result, a number of women have been forced to give birth on the side of the Barton Highway. Does the Prime Minister agree that this is unacceptable?” she asked.
The Prime Minister shuffled his notes, and rose in reply, a satisfied smile on his face. Was he going to announce a new maternity service? A plan?
“Well, I’m pleased to let the member know that that’s why we’ve committed $150 million to upgrade the Barton Highway…” he started with a sly smile, to chortles from the right. (here)
There's something inherently funny about women giving birth on an upgraded road, and the chance of dying just gives the comedy styling a little edge. But will the savvy Savva give this master comedian his fair due?
The pond hates to say it, but what a silly savvy Savva. Surely it must be business as usual, with coal leading the way, a decent bout of climate denialism, punishing the bludgers for expecting more than gruel if they refuse to work, perfecting the robotic hunting out of miscreants, and devising new ways to reward the rich and punish the poor … so it's been, so it ever will be …
And so to a genuine comedy item, and here the pond had a couple of choices. Killer Creighton, having done his duty locally, turned his attention to the killing fields elsewhere…
Now our Killer didn't go the full Bolsonaro …
… but the pond had to commend him for the casual way he tossed aside a few corpses with a flourish, in that "apart from the 480,000 people who've died" …
Yes, apart from being dead, a blessed relief, it's the living who are having a hard time of it …
And with that admirable sentiment covered, it was time to turn to Dame Groan …
But why Dame Groan? Well, as well as being expert in numeracy, she's a whiz at epidemiology and climate science …
But the pond regularly reads mind-numbing pages of ill-informed, tendentious bilge from sundry reptiles, not least Dame Groan herself …
Recognising this shaky start, the reptiles immediately tried to bolster our Groan with an impressive collection of data ...
By golly, the reptiles have access to World Statistics!
And with that, Dame Groan was off ...
Great stuff. Puzzles and mysteries, and like a rocket, the ghost of Donald Rumsfeld roared into view, clanking chains and mumbling about unknowable unknowables, though it seemed to the pond that it was possible to know a few things, say about the US response …
But here's where Dame Groan delivers the killer blow ...
Yes, don't think Dame Groan's out the back cranking the handle on her computer with masses of wildly inaccurate data …(here)
The pond loves that one, almost as much as SloMo's "why did the chicken lay an egg on the side of the road?" "Because there were too many potholes in the middle …"
And it puts Dame Groan in the perfect position to slag off climate scientists and other specialists, scribbling away for a dollar a word and personal fame and notoriety …
Sadly, the pond can't offer a prize for the beast slouching towards Bethlehem and terrifying Dame Groan … the illustration was too predictable … because when in doubt, the reptiles will always reach for their bête noire, the beastly black Swan ...
But surely then entire point of projecting the worst case scenario is a handy step towards producing a best case scenario?
It grieves me to say it, but thanks to SloMo being prodded by assorted state premiers, Australia managed to do relatively well, especially up against Dame Groan's apparently preferred model …
Never mind, Dame Groan, for all her apparent expertise, is suddenly filled to overflowing with saucy doubts and fears, and bewildered questions, such that the reptiles felt the need to provide more answers, in the form of a graph ...
As an alleged number crunching economist, Dame Groan has a role to play in this context, and yet the reptiles feel it's more important to tell us how long the virus might last on assorted surfaces?
It's weird stuff, and the pond senses that it was because Dame Groan was out of her depth and struggling to get out a decent column, despite the need to do a Dickens and score that dollar a word … (why not a penny?), and blather a little bit more about how the virus was a mystery rather than a puzzle, as nonsensical a distinction as any reptile has managed this past week ...
Sadly, it was only too obvious what Dame Groan had wanted to do. She wanted to do a Killer Creighton, and get everybody back to work tomorrow, and abolish all talk of a cautious approach or a rebound or spike or such like, but just as she was getting warmed up to the task, she had to throw in a mealy-mouthed billy goat butt: "This doesn't mean all the measures have been wrong …"
But why err on the side of caution? Why not let all the old farts at the lizard Oz die off so that the young might inherit the earth? Shouldn't Dame Groan show how she's at one with the notion by tossing off her mask, refusing hand sanitizer, laughing at social distancing, and doing a Father Damien and hugging an infected person?
As for that talk about the fable about the boy who cried wolf, does Dame Groan have access to the intertubes? Is she connected to the real world, and what's been happening there? Or perhaps she is.
Perhaps that's why she didn't mention Sweden, briefly a favourite with the reptiles before things got ugly …
Perhaps that's why she didn't mention the United States as an example of the snake oil-selling narcissist boy who cried wolf ...
Oh dear, the moment a Donald cartoon turns up, the pond feels the urge as a closer to get rid of a bunch of them, topping it all off with an infallible Pope …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.