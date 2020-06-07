In which the pond offers the cult master and nattering "Ned", but only for hardened followers of loons ..

The pond gave up its late Sunday posting for dedicated reptile enthusiasts, but then came some guilt-tripping about the cult master, and even though it was attached to the portentous ponderings of tedious old fart, nattering "Ned", the pond realised it had to break its golden rule, and at least pretend to take an interest ….
That"Ned" should have begun with a bout of both siderism from Ross Douthat at the New York Times - come on down Tom Cotton and explain how the military should be turned on the citizenry, while the NY Times goes all blubbery and weak-kneed - should merely be considered a bonus, just the first agony in a series of gobbet fits ...
The trouble is, the pond of late has discovered it has absolutely no interest in "Ned" and his pretentious blather, usually of an apocalyptic kind, especially as he's apparently unaware of the organisation he works for, and the sort of crap it produces on a daily basis …
What's more, "Ned" blathers at inordinate length, and the pond could fit in two or even three reptiles in the same space. Three times the nausea for the price of one "Ned", and the pond has always been a keen bargain shopper …
The pond also doesn't believe a word "Ned" scribbles and has trouble finding focus, and nothing changed this day ...
But if nothing has changed with "Ned", and there's no point debating, arguing or discussing, what then?
Well it seems only fair to remind him of the company he works for and the way they go about their business.
Call it "yes buttism", billy goat cartoon style …
The pond mentions those cartoons because "Ned" always gets around to the Donald at some point, and typically the rise of the Donald is blamed on liberals and cultural decadence, as if the fuckers at Fox and the chairman had nothing to do with it.
Really, Judas and Pontius Pilate could take a few lessons from "Ned", quoting a dingbat like Douthat … because you know, New York Times, both siderism, come on down Tom Cotton …
Oh why doesn't he just retire? The pond sometimes wonders who still reads "Ned"? Is there anyone who thinks he's got appeal to the core demographic? Maybe, for those over eighty … fearful and quivering, and anxious to read about the decline and fall of the west …
As it so happens, the chief casualty of Fox and the chairman has been the United States … courtesy their depraved love of the Donald, Rich Mitch, the looters and bandits of big business, and their GOP acolytes, but does any of this bother the chairman or fellow-travelling "Ned"?
Of course not, in much the same way as working for the Stasi or Pravda can be made to seem normal ...
So that's it then … the entire point of "Ned" can be reduced to a trawl through ancient cartoons and memories of Fox triumphs and achievements, which are directly, and indirectly the work of "Ned's" kissing cousins …
Oh fucketty fuck, he's an irritating sod, in his senility rabbiting on about progressive 'leets and minorities and Xianity, when we all know the culture at Fox …
What's even more pitiful and tragic is that "Ned" crafts his columns these days by pirating the thoughts of others.
At least the pond just pirates films and TV shows ...
And yet in all of it, there's not a hint of a shred of self-awareness, irony or humour …
Some readers wanting a straight presentation of "Ned" will notice that the number of cartoons between each gobbet is growing …
That's because the pond has heard it all before, at interminable length, and there's only so many weddings the pond wants to be stopped at and made to listen to the ancient mariner … especially when he urges Australia not to follow the US, when in reality, Australia is the ancient homeland of the dirty digger, willing to sell out his nationality in pursuit of the holy dollar ...
This in the Catholic Boys' Daily? Pardon if the pond does a simple operation, to keep company with the deplorable viewers and the Dame Slap MAGA cap wearers …
But in the end, even with "Ned's" taste for never-ending blather, we must come to the final gobbet, where classicism, Rome, Christian understanding, and such like are confused and conflated. The Xians will never admit how much they ripped off from the pagans, and how deeply Xianity is full of paganism, in much the same way that "Ned" of late has turned into a bower bird lining his nest with cheap jewellery and gewgaws from other birds …
How insufferable it all is, and worst of all, at journey's tedious end, having stared into the abyss, and having refused to acknowledge the works and deeds of the corporation for which he works, "Ned" attempts a little redemption ...
Well, no, not really. The United States is comprehensively fucked, and "Ned's" corporate masters can't wriggle out of responsibility by blithe talk of immense recuperative ability … like some wretch scribbling about the Weimar republic, and how soon it will turn the corner, and the world will enter into a new era of liberal thinking, or if you will, according to "Ned" and his mentors, liberal decadence …
It doesn't work that way, and it isn't easy, unless it's possible to imagine the death of the chairman, the death of the lizard Oz, and the death of Fox News … and the defeat of Trumpism, with even fellow-travelling Mattis finally acknowledging that he helped destroy the country and the Constitution ...
The only point the pond will concede is that "Ned" is a great source of unconscious humour, and it's the comedy that helps the pond get through these troubled times … a bit like Shakespeare turning to sex and comedy during the plague years, the pond must turn to Tom Tomorrow …just another way to celebrate a comedy that has now been running over three years off-Broadway, in Washington, and daily in the lizard Oz ...
The disintegration of the "consensus" holding Amerika together actually began with Ronald Reagan - aka the "great communicator". In some back to the past conservative circles he is almost regarded as a secular saint - the strangely strange imaginative conservative site for instance.ReplyDelete
A good place to start re his toxic legacy would be the book by William Kleinnecht titled The Man Who sold the World - Ronald Reagan and the Betrayal of Main Street America. It is reviewed on the thirdworldtraveler.com website