In which the cult master blesses our Henry ...

For sheer righteous, completely up himself complacency, can anyone beat our hole in the bucket man?
The reptiles know it, the reptiles recognise it, the reptiles honour it … and so our Henry took away the ultimate prize this day, a visit from the cult master, with one of his genuine classics …
The trouble is, how can poor old Henry possibly match that ironic juxtaposition of the clenched black fist with the clenched small orange hand, wrapped around a phone, but with an indeterminate image thereon? What, no Twitter in there, cult master?
But if the competition is confined to, and only involves, indolent complacency, then our Henry could teach the cult master a thing or three …
Now there are a couple of problems there, not least the brutal misrepresentation of US history, the Klu Klux Klan, The Birth of a Nation, Strange Fruit, and all the rest of the sorry history …
But there's another problem, which arose yesterday when poor old poor Paul Monks tried on a little Tiananmen Square distraction … and found himself coming up against a new image ...
As the infallible Pope put it …
You see, old hole in the bucket man, if the US has always been fucked, comprehensively so, and this is just another manifestation of business as usual, or complete fuckedness, wherefore all the righteous bullshit of US exceptionalism?
But please, do go on, because the pond loves a serve of luxurious white complacency with its morning cereal, lavishly ladled over with white milk …
Yes, there's a tremendously apt way to dismiss what's happening, but you know, dear hole in the bucket man, haven't there been some splendid images coming out of the US, which must surely swell your proto-fascist heart with pride?
Then there were the choppers, and the military vehicles in the streets, and squillions of shots designed to make an Adolf proud, and then there was that infamous walk to the church, and eventually even Mattis decided to spit out the cherry pip he scored while helping make the cherry pie, but do go on, make it all seem just like good old American cherry pie (whatever happened to apple?)
Perhaps begin the next gobbet with a couple of snaps of white pollies, in campaign photo style?
Perhaps with the Donald looking smug, as if a Cheshire cat that just swallowed a canary …. perhaps with an opening line proposing that the Donald was hardly out of line ...
Oh it's rich, it's almost as rich as this offering yesterday, which the pond politely declined …
Good on you Heather """ Macdonald …scribbling with impeccable WSJ whiteness … why you've been doing that line for some time, and with impeccable whiteness …
… but the pond's heart belongs to the hole in the bucket man, with his caring cry for a little more statesmanlike approach …
Yes, we all know the playbook, but lordy, lordy, when even Pat Robertson speaks of cool … it seems our Henry must go on speaking of righteous complacency …
What a complete and utter wanker. What a tosser. What a read. Did not our Henry deliver? Did not Henry provide the perfect excuse for an immortal Rowe, with more immortality here?
And so to a second piece, and again the pond was tormented. So many reptiles demanding attention with their stories and their mea culpas …
Now he tells us? But who will tell all the reptiles who used the Swedes as a splendid example? No, it would be heartbreaking of the pond to tell Killer Creighton, who has spent months urging we all head to the killing fields …
That was back on 25th April, as the Killer urged dinkums to go over the top and tackle the virus with their Anzac guns …what the hell, if a few died, provided the Killer's economy was kept in shape …
No, the pond didn't have the heart to go there, and tap Killer Creighton the shoulder, and the moody Moody would have to be given a hall pass …
What then? Well the reptiles were very keen on one story, offering a fragrant juxtaposition in the process, and a re-badging, just to keep it fresh …
Loon meet useful idiot mocker loon meet today's rebadged loon …
How could the pond resist such urgent reptile attention-seeking?
Oh that's disappointing, that's just common or garden old school racism of the Windschuttle kind, as channelled by the lying Leyonhjelm in later times …
There's a spray about it here …
Pure, undiluted loonacy ...
And yet The Conversation took it terribly seriously, and considered it at fact-checking length back in 2015 here …
The pond appreciates the reptiles are always delighted when they spot some home-grown racism … but the pond felt irritated it had been distracted, when it still had a few cartoons to run …
But once the pond has started with a loon, the pond should finish the job …
Oh dear, that snap's terribly unfortunate, and most distracting … and a sure sign of a complete loon ...
Perhaps the pond could point to others that might help …
Better still, just don't fucking do it.
Ever. Stop it. You'll go blind. You're not Roger Stone, you're not Tom Wolfe, you're just naughty boy, you're just an ordinary suburban loon, blessed by racism, an indecent lack of history, and bad taste …
Here, have a cartoon that'll show you the proper way to wear a tie …
What, the reptiles are still carrying on about him? Apparently there are 11 of like mind?
Actually it was all just a build-up to a ripper Rowe cartoon, as a way of wrapping up the day's 'racism with the reptiles' report …
Oh yes … speaking as we were of Australian history …
Never mind, look on the bright side ...
