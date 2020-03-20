Yes, within the day, the bromancer's panic - 'why this COVID-19 pandemic will kill globalisation' - turned into 'whatever the virus kills, it won't be globalism', and at the top of the page too, with a very British illustration.
The pond had surely wasted too much time and energy on the bromancer, and ruined things for readers still stuck with Safari, when surely at the least Firefox must be the solution … (the pond got fully over Apple when it discovered that its ancient tower could be replaced, fully speccd, for upwards of 40k, while a decent PC tower could be had for under 2k).
Speaking of changes in tone, the pond noted a marked shift in tone this week for our Henry, of hole in bucket fame … last week, as noted in the pond here, he was all blithe insouciance, and full of recondite philosophical musings …
This week, with catastrophe well and truly here, our Henry indulged in a strategic retreat …
Yes, our Henry had become a catastrophist, and as if to provide evidence of the confusion and chaos at reptile headquarters, next door to him was a "contributor".
Sure, this "contributor" had a photo, but for all the pond knew, he might have been a toilet roll speaking out about the chaos …
The pond could have spent an entire 'compare and contrast' entry looking at last week's Henry and this week's, but it's more than enough for sanity and peace of mind to restrict the attention span to his new effort …
Yep, confronted with the current crisis, what does our Henry do? Head back to the days of Gerald Ford, the man who had trouble with airplane steps, and talk of flu and the 1918 epidemic ...
Is there some message to the present times in all this guff? Or are we going to end with a reference to Latin? You know, as Henry immediately labels his previous speculations as "foolish", though at least it saves the pond the trouble ...
Thank heaven for the Latin, and deep within it, what seems like a mourning for the Donald and the current GOP, driven mad since the days of the tea partiers … but as for Henry's last sentence, the pond has a ready retort …
And so to the Caterist attempt to deal with the crisis, him having proven himself by his Sherlock Holmes' capacity to deduce the movement of flood waters in quarries…
It surely makes the pond's concern about the provenance of a Lobbecke drawing seem trivial, though the pond accepts the expert identification provided by a reader … and there can be no doubt about the Lobbecke to hand, because it's signed by the master, and shows all his inimitable style ...
Surely the speculation about Lobbecke now ends, and the attribution accepted, and the result sold for squillions into the art market of the world ...
As for the Caterist, even now, he can't resist slipping in a little climate science denialism, and as for demanding a pragmatic, apolitical response, in which last shower did this newly apolitical Ming the merciless lover think we all came down in?
Ah, the 'nostalgia of another era of history' tour … with the reptiles haunted by Chairman Rudd and Julia Gillard.
The pond guesses that the current reptile headlines were too graphic for the Caterist, and might have produced a case of toxic shock …
Well perhaps they could nationalise News Corp … make it an arm of the ABC … but what to do with all the layabouts and riff raff who have scribbled endless nonsense in past years?
Could they just be allowed to grumble in peace in some quiet institute somewhere?
Reading all that, the pond realised that as usual the Caterist had entirely missed the point, and failed to note how dismantling the welfare system, devising the gig economy, stripping away benefits, and such like efforts had produced a just in time system ill-equipped to deal with a just in time disaster, and once again the pond might be better off turning to the infallible Pope for an insight …
As for that mysterious "contributor", the pond just had to go there, if only so others might be tempted to avoid the reptiles in time of plague …
It turned out that it was a scribbler from the deep north, still furiously arguing on the need for Australia to go full Yank, and end up with the hopeless legal system which has been heavily politicised, and which has reached a kind of centre for political division and disaster in the Supreme Court …
Indeed, indeed, the pond has long suspected that pesky, difficult uppity blacks were aliens, strangers in a stranger land, and how much easier it would be if we could just ship them off to their country of origin, wherever that might be, perhaps somewhere in Africa, if the DNA might give a clue?
Never mind, on with appointing conservative judges who would come to this sort of appropriate conclusion, and who knows someday we might get a beer-loving Brett sitting on the highest bench … and what's wrong with that, because everyone should love a beer ...
Well it's nice to know that it's business as usual for some, blathering on about 'leets and the lawyerly caste, but the pond decided it had already dallied too long with the reptiles, and quickly scurried through the last gobbet ...
Irony much? "Contributor" just spent an entire column asking for his own first-order political views to be advanced, only to then assure us that this was what he wasn't doing …
Is there a beer in the house, since it seems ill-advised for Brett to have a party with buddies or head off to the pub at the moment?
But at least there's some relief to be found.
The age of Trump still lives …
… and yet all the pond could think was where was it going to get a replacement bottle of tomato sauce, a little soap and perhaps a roll of toilet paper …
Perhaps the answer lay in a Rowe, with many more answers to be found here …
