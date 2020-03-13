In which the reptiles, and so the pond, go viral with lots of Donald goodies ...

It's an odd way to start a Friday posting, a Larry doing a love hug for the Nats - no body touching, just the bump please! - but the pond saw it as an excellent way to prove that it had watched the last episode of Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell, and seen the Nats sketch where everything in the entire universe was superdooper absolutely spiffing great …
But enough of that and too silly for sketch comedy words Larry, and on to the trauma besieging the reptiles and turning the reptiles upside down and inside out, and our Henry bravely leading the way with his special brand of apocalyptic thinking …
Oh not the old routine of linking climate science with the apocalypse, by a man with as much science in his body as the average scientist carries in a fingernail … but still, we need a distraction from all the talk about the virus, so why not ...
The pond isn't quite sure where our Henry is heading with this. Is he saying that Xianity, with its apocalyptic talk, is a tad fucked in the head? Or is he waiting for the rapture to land by Xmas? Naturally the pond had to read on ...
Um, perhaps Byron might not have been the best example to lead with when talking about the end times, given that the sweet lad caught a violent cold, followed by therapeutic bleeding with unsterilised medical instruments, resulting in a savage fever, leading to death at the tender age of 36 (or so his wiki says here).
But do go on, because we haven't yet quite managed to turn climate science into a doomsday cult ...
Yes, there's nothing like democratic decision-making for science, as opposed to say, replicable studies and peer review … nor anything quite so fine as deploring the apocalyptic thinking in others, while producing quite a fine shade of the apocalypse in one's own scribbling for the reptiles ...
Say what? Our Henry has lost the will to live? He hungers for the rapture, he yearns for the end times? He's joining in the stampede, his mind wishing suggests he's teetering on a lemming-like desire to perch on the ledge known as the brink of extinction...
But, butt, BG, the pond wants to live …
The pond doesn't expect anyone to have heard of that movie, but it does set the scene for the next stage in the reptile response to the viral saga. Come on down bromancer, you have the difficult task of making the most of the Donald's behaviour …
Hmm, that sounds a little like the bromancer has stumbled, with a bit of mixed messaging of the Donald kind.
A bold move, even though everybody already knows that the virus is now inside the house, and nobody has a plan to deal with it as it roams from kitchen to living room, and yet somehow the only thing wrong with it all was that the delivery was confused?
It was a classic reptile conundrum, to make sense out of nonsense, and frankly the bromancer might have been better off down the rabbit hole with Alice ...
His tone was right? It would be tedious for the pond to go back over the Donald's many and varied responses, ranging from it being a hoax to it being over by April by way of a miracle, so the pond rushed on to see how else the bromancer could manage to spin it …and it didn't start well ...
Yes, yes, let's go back to the old days, because the 1930s worked out so tremendously well, and the fabulous new wall the Mexicans paid for has done wonders for protecting Mexico …
But let's face it, the bromancer has been dealt a very bad hand, and frankly, if he keeps on leading with deuces, all he's going to win is a hand of misère … because, you see, there's the matter of the UK, and even the bromancer can't do much with that ...
The biggest, most awesome challenge? Surely the one the bromancer faced, as he tried to make sense of the Donald … when all the pond has to do is turn to the immortal Rowe for a comment, with more handy Rowe here …
The Donald as Marie … why, with that, the pond's jaded eyes has seen just about everything, and how nice to include Fox News in the frame …
But wait, what's this? Suddenly, as the pond scanned the reptiles' digital page, another item popped out, and everything the bromancer had scribbled turned to apocalyptic desiccated Henry dust …
Look, there in the middle.
Forget poor Tom and Rita, please ignore the reptiles' hagiographical reporting of the stay calm man, see, look, there in the middle ...nattering "Ned" was on hand, and as the cock crowed thrice, our "Ned" was standing by to celebrate SloMo and consign the dimwitted Donald, and by extension, the dumb cluck bromancer, to the dunce bin ...
How did the pond know that matters were truly grave and serious?
Well, as the next and final gobbet shows, "Ned" was at a loss for words.
His next gobbet was short in a most unseemly way, and when "Ned" goes short, can the end times be far away?
Never mind, the pond had had the best of it thanks to our hole in the bucket man and the bromancer, and it was a relief to do a short stroll through "Ned's" hagiographic doodling...
Indeed, indeed, it's a bloody wonder and a marvel that Scotty from marketing and his team should suddenly sound and act like the Ruddster from 2008, and how the reptiles must work hard to spin that weird and wonderful transformation…
But there you have it, the bromancer doing his best for the Donald, and "Ned" thinking he's a bit of a dropkick loser …
At which point, being a glutton for punishment, the pond decided to spin the lizard oz editorialist platter …
Go pensioners? Go hard, pensioners? Oh the pond could feel the flab dropping away ...
Hmm, all that sounds a bit soppy and wimpy. What we need is some good tooth and claw rhetoric, and who better to supply it than the Mocker, a man who would probably find it difficult to punch his way out of a wet brown paper bag …
There, that sets a better tone, mass rape, burning, pillaging, plundering, though what we need with scientists, when all they can do is later up climate science hoaxes, must remain a mystery …
Now back to the lizard Oz editorialist's grand vision once a few trifles are overcome ...
Hang on, hang on, it sounds like the lizard Oz editorialist has forgotten the core reptile mission.
Bashing minorities, looting, raping and pillaging, sticking it to TGs … and who else might come the reptile way …
Let's assert biological facts, and don't you worry about unseemly, awkward matters like heermaphrodites out there in the real world far away from the reptile wonderland of bigotry and fear-mongering, which strangely hasn't helped things when it comes to viral hysteria …
Why he's nothing better than the sort of vile anonymous social media types the reptiles spend their days deploring up hill and down dale.
Let us instead be lifted up with hope, where we can return to all the nonsense that was being spouted before the wretched virus hit ...
Well the pond turned into a special viral edition after all, and there can be no excuse for delaying or shirking reform, or assorted cliches designed to drive Don Watson mad, and we must work, and innovate and invest, and reboot, and perhaps pivot and grow the economy, and be bold, and if a few stragglers in the herd die, why that just means there's more for everyone else …
No shirking, more looting, raping and pillaging, but out of all the reptile twists and turns, the pond came away with an alarming thought.
Could it be that, suddenly, almost overnight, the viral hoax is no longer a hoax … and who knows what that might mean for our Henry and the climate science hoax and the apocalypse and the end times and the rapture, as the reptiles cry out for bold government capable of ignoring all these hoaxes doing the reptile rounds?
To celebrate this astonishing insight, the pond trotted off to Daily Kos, because it's been too long since we've seen a Tom Tomorrow …
Henry writes that the freezing weather Byron experienced was due to the eruption of a volcano. How do we know this? Climatologists investigated the facts, ran computer models, and found that the eruption was the most likely cause. But when climatologists claim global heating will be bad, Henry says they are nutters.ReplyDelete
From Nature Briefing:
“'I don’t expect politicians to know Maxwell’s equations for electromagnetism or the Diels–Alder chemical reaction (although I can dream). But you can’t insult science when you don’t like it and then suddenly insist on something that science can’t give on demand.'
US president Donald Trump’s demands for a speedy SARS-CoV-2 vaccine jars with his history of science denialism and cuts to science funding, argues Science editor-in-chief H. Holden Thorp."
There's absolutely no doubt whatsoever that Holely Henry is a rampant master of psychological attribution and projection, is there. His effort was a masterpiece of ascribing to a weird mixture of people - from rabid nutcases to rational scientists - the kinds of insanity that he and the reptiles display on a daily basis.ReplyDelete
He lectures us about: "A cosmic catastrophe looming at the end of history, a violent struggle between good and evil ..." Now let me remember when that last occurred; yep that was back in the 1950s and 1960s when Ergas's predecessors decided that an apocalyptic nuclear war that could well extinct the human race was infinitely preferable to allowing "Communism" to exist anywhere on Earth, even if only in the Soviet Union and eastern Europe. We all remember "Dr Strangelove" don't we, not to ignore the Cuban Missile Crisis, but I wonder if Buckets Henry does.
Not much to be said about the Bromancer though, is there. He's still living in his imaginary universe in which The Donald is a truly great statesman and 'free world' leader.
But then we have Ned the Nullius Natterer: "This package [SloMo's helicopter money] has learnt from the Rudd government's successes and mistakes."
Oh my goodness ! Oh my my my ! The Rudd government had "successes" ? Oh such heresy from Ned ! I guess Roopie will have no alternative but to terminate him now.
But one thing that SloMo didn't learn was "go hard". The Gang of Four (Rudd, Gillard, Swan, Tanner) gave us pensioners $2100 per couple - and that was back in 2008/9 when $2100 was worth more than it is today. SloMo is only going to give us $750 (is that to each of a pair ?) - and that's how rampant deflation begins.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/rudds-10b-golden-goose-20081015-gdsyro.html
As to The Editorialist and The Mocker, what can be said ?
Good choice of Tom Tomorrow though, DP. I might just have to go back to looking up his work on a regular basis. After all, I still look up xkcd regularly, after all these years.