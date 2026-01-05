Where's the bromancer when he's urgently needed?

The pond will repeat the question: where's the bromancer when he's needed?
Instead the reptiles decided in the current Venezuela fuss that they needed to back up the swishing Switzer by turning to the gun slinging, regime changing, war mongering Lynch mob ...ever keen to take down the reputation of the University of Melbourne.
As this is a late arvo post, a celebration of the pond's return to herpetology duties, best get stuck in straight away ...
The header: There’s no reason a powerful democracy should endure rogue neighbours, Why should a big, powerful democracy such as his US endure the misbehaviour of a failed state allied to his geostrategic opponents?
The caption for the war monger in chief (sssh, don't mention the Epstein files): US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Picture: AFP
The Lynch mob went at his MAGA devotions for a full five minutes, explaining at length that all that talk of isolationism and a retreat from the world to tend to American interests was so much idle blather. They've always been doing it, so why not do it again?:
Donald Trump was twice elected to defy this pattern. Instead, he has reconfirmed it.
Last year, he attacked Iran – its young now in open revolt against the regime. This past weekend, he attacked Venezuela – its people now hope for something better than the impoverishing leftism of toppled Nicolas Maduro.
We might find Trump’s audacity remarkable, until we recall that he is doing what nearly all his post-1989 predecessors have done: use the most powerful military in world history to advance US interests. This has not always been the effect; it has consistently been the motive.
George HW Bush began the pattern by toppling Panama’s Manuel Noriega in 1989. Trump has continued it by foisting the same fate on the Venezuelan dictator. Experts are already warning us not to use the former as an analogue for the latter. I’m not so sure.
The reptiles interrupted with a snap of an aged warrior, Former US president George HW Bush. Picture: AFP
It's hardly news that the United States has been, is, and will attempt to be an imperial power, with a colonial interest in making sure it runs as much of the planet as it can.
More importantly, what does the Lynch mob think of this? Easy peasy, he doesn't mind ...
At the micro level, we see the demonisation of a Latin American leader by the sitting US President. Bush Sr and Trump shared a remove-the-man-remove-the-problem approach. In 1989, there was a plan to install Guillermo Endara, the man whose election victory Noriega had annulled.
We will see if Trump is content to leave the apparatus of Maduro’s regime in place under another socialist or whether the woman who beat Trump to last year’s Nobel Peace prize, Maria Machado, gets his backing. Getting the bad guy has so far proved enough.
Among the narrow casus belli of both interventions was a declared US war on drugs. I’ll get to oil shortly – an important but not central motive. Both Noriega and Maduro used the narcotics trade to maintain cooperative relations with the drug cartels embedded within their respective polities.
Neither intervention was backed by a UN resolution. International law has a poor record of ending bad regimes; US power has proved much more effective. When Barack Obama joined a multinational attack on Libya in 2011, he had UN backing. The ensuing assassination of its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, did not.
This is standard form - drag in other presidents such as Obama to reassure the hive mind that everyone does it, so it must be good, as the latest in the queue featured in another snap, US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Picture: AFP
At this point the Lynch mob threw in a reference ...
Conservative columnist George Will called Bush Sr’s Christmas incursion into Panama “an act of hemispheric hygiene”. There is a whiff of this in Trump’s decapitation of the Venezuelan regime. Personal antipathies shape much of Trump’s diplomacy.
Uh huh, so what does good old jeans-hating George think of this outing?
Luckily he's already been out and about ...
Take it away George, the pond likes the idea of you serving as a side dish to the Lynch mob ...
Luckily, there's no taint of legality in the Lynch mob's musings:
I was once stuck in a Dublin taxi with a driver who could recite every American crime in the western hemisphere from 1823 onward. He would surely be committing to memory Trump’s latest outrage. Very few Latin American states have escaped Washington’s attention. Before removing Maduro, Trump postured on reclaiming the Panama Canal. Who knows?
If Panama 1989 is important to remember, Cuba 1962 is unavoidable. This is the one nation the US was prepared to go to nuclear war over. It has not left the consciousness of its foreign policymakers, including a supposedly historically illiterate Trump. Nor has it lost resonance with Cuban Americans desperate for that tatty, neo-Castro autocracy to collapse. Bad blood with Cuba is now in its seventh decade. This tiny island should not matter. But, like democratic Taiwan to Communist China, it represents the inability of a superpower to assert its regional hegemony, an unsinkable aircraft carrier just off its coast.
Cuba 1962 is unavoidable? But what about Cuba 2026?
Surely liddle Marco is just biding his time, as the reptiles decided to turn to fake news for a report, CNN Reporter Kevin Liptak says he expects the Venezuela strikes to send a “big message” to China and Russia. US Special Forces have captured Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and his wife. They have both been removed from the country.
No thanks Kev for the interruption, it's back to the Lynch mob ...
Also recall the deeper source of the bad blood: Russian support. Cuban communism has limped along for as long as it has because Moscow has wanted it to. Vladimir Putin, a student of the Cold War, knows he can counter Trump’s promises of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine with Russia’s equivalent arming of Cuba.
If Trump can solve Venezuela, he can weaken Cuba and make it a more costly investment option for a stretched Russian treasury.
The macro level to appreciate is Trump’s attempt to reorientate US foreign policy away from Europe, from the eastern hemisphere, back to its own. If Europe is indeed dying, as several of Trump’s team routinely claim, America needs a new best friend and market. This means reawakening a centuries-old concern with US-friendly, stable governance in the western hemisphere.
As political scientist George Friedman has argued, there is “a geopolitical logic to Latin American intervention”, which is not unique to Trump but conforms with his America First agenda. Indeed, the President’s actions in Caracas suggest an emerging Americas First approach.
Strong, free-market economies, to America’s south, run by stable liberal democrats, are the best long-term guarantee that the flow of illegal immigrants and illegal drugs into the US will slow. Trump is not imagining a Marshall Plan for Latin America. He seems to have decided that where he can change the political direction of a neighbour by force, why not try?
Say what?
Strong, free-market economies, to America’s south, run by stable liberal democrats, are the best long-term guarantee...
With friends like that, who needs authoritarians devoted to tariff abuse hanging around the gold gilt palace?
While the pond remembered the likes of the 1953 Iranian coup d'état - hasn't that been an ongoing treat for the world - and the butchery arising from the Chilean coup - good old tricky Dick in top form - the reptiles were all in on celebrations ...Thousands of Venezuelans living in Madrid gather at Puerta del Sol to celebrate the arrest of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro. Picture: LightRocket via Getty Images
Good luck with all that follows from this administration.
And so to the final justification, and the ongoing defamation of the University of Melbourne's ever fading reputation ...
Under the rule of Venezuela’s United Socialist Party, a quarter of the nation’s population has fled abroad – proof that the best antidote to socialism is the experience of living under it.
There are about the same number of Venezuelans as there are Australians. Imagine the population of Victoria going into voluntary exile to escape the government in Canberra. That is the scale of Maduro’s failure. Trump has called it to a halt.
These features of a remarkable weekend in Venezuela are present across the last several decades of US statecraft. The need for stable neighbours. The necessity of balancing Russian power. The demands of regional security. The balancing of global dependencies. Donald Trump has inherited them more than he has created them.
Timothy J. Lynch is professor of American politics at the University of Melbourne. He is author of In the Shadow of the Cold War: American foreign policy from George Bush Sr to Donald Trump.
