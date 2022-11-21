Poor Major, the pond knew him too well, and cut him for a serve of the Caterist and Lloydie of the Amazon ...

The pond announces with some pride this day that it has at last managed to cut back on the reptiles in preparation for the holyday season .... and the Major is first to go ...
Why? The pond can hear the plaintive shrieks and howls coming from Major Mitchell devotees around the world, and the answer is simple, as it frequently is with the Major - his latest outing in relation to the pandemic can be summarised in five words "Norman Swan terrible, Sweden great". The pond read it so that no one else need bother, and that's more than enough human sacrifice in one day ...
On the upside, that leaves room for the Caterist, and for the pond's ongoing question without any answer.
Anyone reading the reptiles over the years would realise that climate science is but a fraud and a hoax, launched on an unsuspecting public by deviants and the UN ... so why do the reptiles keep on insisting that the only way to sort out this wretched fraud, this appalling hoax, is to nuke the country?
The pond read the quarries in flood waters whisperer this day and came away none the wiser ...
Tense stuff, and yet the pond couldn't help but be reminded of that other tragedy lurking in our midst, thanks to a pond correspondent?
How could this be? (Relax, it's a screen cap, there's no way the pond would provide an active link able to facilitate donations).
How could a a brave, bold member of the Speccie mob be reduced to public begging on the full to overflowing intertubes?
How could a member of the 'leets devoted to y'artz wankery have fallen so low?
Who had done the censoring, especially as the begging, as noted by the correspondent, is attached to recent Speccie columns, wherein there appears to be no censorship at work, just a facilitation of the begging?
The pond remains mystified, and so headed back to the Caterist, though it's true the pond could have summarised this in a few words - renewables terrible - just look at the illustration at the top of the story featuring satanic windmills in standard lizard Oz way - dinkum, decent Oz coal treated terribly, and nuking the country great, and how wonderful is Canada.
Wait, fully woke Canada is wonderful? Yep ... any denialist port in a renewables storm ...
But have patience, first we must continue with the dire litany of woes from the flood waters in quarries whisperer; stay strong, have no doubt we'll get there ...
Before getting to Canada, the pond must urge correspondents not to read the likes of this wretched, deviant outing full of Canadian renewables blather ... Why Canada’s Energy Security Hinges on Renewables,
containing the sort of claptrap is designed only so that it might irritate the Caterist ...
Oh come now, the flood waters in quarries whisperer will have none of that, nuking the country is the only solution ...
Ah the SMR dream ... and yet in the SMR wiki
...
While there are dozens of modular reactor designs and yet unfinished demonstration projects, the floating nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov (operating in Pevek in Russia's Far East) is, as of October 2022, the first and only operating prototype in the world. Construction of the world's first land-based SMR began in July 2021 with the Chinese power plant Linglong One (Chinese: 玲珑一号); this prototype is due to commence generation by the end of 2026.
Why embark on an expensive and currently speculative technology when renewables abound and are all around?
Because that's what floodwaters in quarries whisperers do with their idle time, in search of a solution to a non-issue they spent years dubbing a hoax ...
As for getting it wrong, the Caterist has moved from overt denialism to getting behind nuking the country ... because what else will produce the required FUD?
Ah yes, from climate science denialism to nuking the country, how easy it is for an expert ...
And now before moving to to Lloydie, an infallible Pope ...
And good news in relation to the infallible Pope ...
That winning cartoon?
Grand days at Rupert's diner, and so to a serve of Lloydie, and see if you can spot the frothing and foaming on top ...
Of course the inverted commas around 'success' gave the game away. The reptiles are determined that nothing should come easy or get in the way of their climate science denialism ... and then came further clues, a simmering resentment and a sighing ...
Sure the click bait video, carefully neutered by the pond, isn't up there with the click bait video offered to the Caterist, featuring the onion muncher promoting FUD about energy ... but read between the lines, and you can see Lloydie of the Amazon simmering about the Pacific islands and their bleating, and the mug punter Bowen falling into line ... and even worse the Turks offering a competing bid, though why the reptiles should want Australia to host a bunch of ning nongs talking about climate science as if it's real and climate change as if it's happening must remain a mystery to the pond ...
Everyone knows that the unabated use of coal must continue and that fossil fuels power the world, and oh how Lloydie of the Amazon's festering resentment at anyone who doesn't get that runs rampant through his 'reporting' ...
It's always grievance city when it comes to Lloydie of the Amazon ... but leaving him to grumble and moan, the pond can end on another intriguing question, raised by the immortal Rowe ...
Oh and there's this one from a correspondent, rescued should Twitter fall into a heap and the comedy be lost forever ...
Not only does Cater not know the difference between ice sheet and sea ice, he doesn't know the difference between energy and power as in a "500MW battery stores the equivalent of 0.01 percent of NSW's weekly energy consumption". I think he just makes stuff up. His claim that "the interconnector from Queensland to NSW was running red hot" and "electricity was flowing at three times the safe capacity" is nonsense; the circuit breakers prevent exceeding safe capacity.ReplyDelete
Gas turbines running on diesel; more nonsense. He really lives in a fact-free zone.
Dual-fuel gas turbines exist: " Colongra Power Station has a total generating capacity of 667 MW and comprises four dual fuel open-cycle fast-start gas turbines. The natural gas fuelling the turbines is supplied via a dedicated high-pressure storage pipeline, which is connected to the Sydney-Newcastle gas pipeline. The station can also operate on distillate back-up fuel in the event of a gas supply curtailment." https://www.snowyhydro.com.au/generation/gas-diesel/Delete
NickC: "Today, Canadians are paying half as much asAustralians and enjoy the third-lowest prices in the OECD. Energy ignorance runs deep."ReplyDelete
About as deep as flood water ignorance runs, it would seem. Did the "renewable energy investment boom" really begin in 2005 ?
Anyway, the reptiles are simply displaying one of their usual logic defects: correlation equals causation. But then we'll never get the reptiles and wingnuts to understand that most of the cost increase in electricity supplies is because "the market" has significantly increased the cost of fossil fuels and that Canada, because of a combination of hydro and nuclear, is not as much affected by that in its power supply as many other places which did not engage in a "renewable energy investment boom".
https://www.racv.com.au/royalauto/news/fuel-excise-cut-in-2022-federal-budget.html#:~
The Maj Mitch.: "Norman Swan Terrible, Sweden great".ReplyDelete
If anybody is interested, here's a comparitive ranking:
https://jabberwocking.com/sweden-continues-to-look-pretty-good-on-covid-19/
I’ve noticed that a small but not insignificant percentage of people are still masking, particularly on transport. Mainly at-risks and asians. Also noticeable that hygien at the gym has improved (antiseptic wipes, towels etc).Delete
PS - Sweden’s performance still looks pretty poor. As discussed previously it would be better to look at successful models rather taking comfort in mediocrity.Delete
Sweden is mediocre, but it looks better when plotted against some really poor performers such as the UK, the US and sundry others. If Sweden's result had instead been plotted against better performers such as Finland, Denmark, Norway and even Japan, NZ and Australia it wouldn't look nearly so good.Delete
Just because Sweden didn't do as badly as some is more a result of how very badly some nations performed, rather than how well Sweden did.
If the next pandemic, and there will be a next pandemic, is more lethal than this one, the risk will be that the initial response will be inadequate due to pandering to commercial interests and fringe loonies. It’s not just the reptiles exaggerating what were, for the most part, minor inconveniences. No mass graves or freezer units as makeshift morgues, but we still had the press amplifying complaints about the availability of liquor or hairdressing services.Delete
Of course if the next pandemic is really, really bad and manages to kill off about half of humanity, then we wouldn't have to worry so much about climate change and global heating. Until we built up the population again.Delete
https://twitter.com/MayneReport/status/1594520801352437760?s=20&t=ssqD-5_RgtTgqDFvhgsVHg
It seems there's always a bunch of folks who, for some reason or another, have joined the wrong party. But almost always folks who have wrongly joined Labor.Delete