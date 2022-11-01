Just the usual set of wars ... climate wars, world wars, the war on renewables - with a bonus serve of pious hypocrisy ...

But wait, there's still the war on the planet and the war on renewables, and we should never let that get stale, and as always Dame Groan is on hand on a Tuesday for a jolly good groaning about it all ...
The reptiles really caught the pond off guard with that illustration. Usually they'd feature satanic windmills or the tragedy of solar panels to go with a good groaning ...
As for the rest, the pond would like a dollar for every time the reptiles have slagged off renewable energy ... the pond could power the world for the next century on the resulting loot ...
Gas? Suddenly Dame Groan is all for gas? What happened to dear, sweet, innocent, virginal Oz coal? And what about the reptiles' favourite nag, celebrated in fission style by the immortal Rowe? What happened to nuking the country with fission fascinators?
What a race, and so many tips, but back to a final, very predictable groaning ... and even worse, the old biddie simply refuses to nuke the country, not when nuking renewables remains such fun ...
As for the planet? Don't worry about that, and all that icky climate science being done by disreputable climate scientists, the lizard Oz editorialist felt the need to join in the groaning ...
Heard it all before? The reptiles doing yet another murmuration in the sky like a flock of crapping starlings?
Of course ... and meanwhile, the younglings are glueing themselves to art works, apparently unaware that there's an office door entrance in Surry Hills available for a good glueing ...
Feeling a warm rush of urine on the back of the neck? Relax, it's just the reptiles' trickle-down economics at work ...
Oh, if only we could invite Liz down to give the country a good trussing ... but instead the pond will turn to another lizard Oz ed effort, a wondrous exercise in both siderism and pious hypocrisy ...
Why did the pond find this blather about violence so funny, given that the results of said violence aren't funny at all?
Some of it has to do with the delightful hypocrisy of the reptiles down under and their apparent unawareness of what their kissing cousins get up to in the United States ...
That full yarn could be found at Business Insider
...but just for the sake of clarity ...
Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized the police response to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, arguing that the attacker is being dealt with more harshly because of who the victim is.
The assailant broke into Pelosi's San Francisco home on Friday and "violently" attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi with a hammer, leading to him being hospitalized, authorities said. He is expected to make a full recovery.
"A lot of people get hit with hammers. A lot of people get attacked. And a lot of times, they're out on bail the next day and it's a simple assault charge," Watters said.
The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old David DePape, and he faces several charges, including attempted homicide, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters during a press briefing.
The Fox News host did not defend DePape, who he said "looks mentally ill," but referenced popular right-wing talking points accusing the Democratic party of being soft on crime.
"The Democrats in the media have been ignoring the crime wave and only cover it when Nancy Pelosi's husband's attacked," he said.
Watters said he "wanted to see the alleged perpetrator being treated the same as if he attacked anyone else."
"We see people assault people all the time randomly with all kinds of weapons, and we see them released the next day. So I don't know why this guy is getting all of a sudden special treatment or different treatment because the victim was so high-profile," he said.
Several outlets reported sources saying that the attacker shouted "Where is Nancy?" when he broke into heir home just before 2:30 a.m on Friday.
President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the "despicable" attack and compared the assailant's words to those used by Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021, some of whom banged on the doors of her office while shouting, "Where's Nancy?"
The attack comes amid a rise in threats towards US lawmakers, according to the US Capitol police.
Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's homes were vandalized earlier this year, and an armed man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home after making threats.
Right-wing extremists committed about 75% of the 450 political murders in the US in the past decade, compared with the 4% by left-wing extremists, according to a study by the Anti-Defamation League.
So much for the lizard Oz editorialist's pious blather about coming together ... especially as the entire News Corp business model revolves around supporting a particularly appalling family of spivs, con artists and snake oil salesmen, doing their thing in the Daily Beast
...
What a minor league sociopath he is, and yet the Murdochians at Fox News stick to the family like glue (hear that younglings, like glue) so that we can get more of this sort of base, abject tripe ...
What a putrid festering mess of sociopathic con artists, so when the lizard Oz editorialist piously scribbles about the crisis demanding all sides of US politics unite, please forgive the pond for telling said editorialist to fuck right off, and fix the useless sociopaths they idly continue to support ...
Luckily the pond didn't have to end on that note of anger, because Wilcox was on hand to help with the reptiles trickle down economics ...
There'll be tax cuts coming soon, and for the very best in the country ... thanks unto the con artists, scroungers, bludgers, snake oil salesmen and speakers in tongues to invisible friends, and their fellow travellers ...
By golly, is that a Tim Storrier they've got on the wall? Why you can rush off and use your tax break to pick up one for a snip at a fire sale price of $56k
...
Then you can settle back and enjoy watching the planet burn with Dame Groan and a glass of red ...
The Bro: "They [US B52s] could also fly from the Northern Territory to mainland China itself, unleash a payload and fly back." That's if they can actually get to China (ground and sea to air missiles, drones, jet fighter aircraft - and more of the above the closer they get to China). The only effective way to deliver a "payload" these days is via hypersonic intercontinental ballistic missiles, yes ?ReplyDelete
But hey, the sooner the better, non ? Throw a heap of nukes gaily around and before you know it there'll be less than a billion surviving humans and the planet - and all the genetic mutations upon it - will be saved from climate change !
A lengthy article by a supposed academic and 'contributor'. And its conclusion? "Hang on to your hats??"ReplyDelete