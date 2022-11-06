In which there's a serve of Polonial prattle, "Ned's" natter, and too much bromancer for any bear to lay bare ...

The pond started yesterday by noting the sorrow slide by the reptiles into terminal irrelevance, and if anything, the slippery slope to nowheresville seems even more noticeable in what used to be a Sunday meditation, but now feels like an extended siesta.
The pond would like to be featuring commentary about the great Musk Twitter meltdown.
For years, the reptiles ranted and railed about the evils and wickedness of social media, but given the chance they've dropped the ball, and so the pond must turn to any of dozens of reports, including but not limited to the Graudian's live blog ...
Little England's politics also remains a matter of sublime interest, but here interested readers are better off heading over to Marina Hyde's saucy takedown of Suella Braverman aboard a Chinook ...
Then there's the war started by the sociopathic Vlad theTerrible, but you'd be better off at the Graudian's live blog, with handy links as Kherson comes into focus ...
Then there's the robodebt saga where the reptiles have gone to ground - Graudian ‘A shameful chapter’: how Australia’s robodebt saga was allowed to unfold; The Conversation - The Robodebt scheme failed tests of lawfulness, impartiality, integrity and trust; The Saturday Paper - Robo-debt: Liberals knew it was illegal before it started (paywall)
And then there's American democracy, which looks likely to crumble in the next few days ... The New Yorker, American Democracy Was Never Designed to Be Democratic; the NY Times, A Crisis Coming’: The Twin Threats to American Democracy ... (paywalls)
And so on and so on. Almost anything interesting in the world can be read about outside the lizard Oz ...
It makes it all the more startling then to see that pompous pedant Polonius, whining, whingeing and moaning about how one of his pet peeves is being ignored ... by the ABC ... as if he should care a whit or a jot about the ABC, as close to Satanism as it gets in Polonius's weird theology ...
All this ancient history, and yet the pond could sort out the education system with a cartoon ...
And so to the last gobbet ... and here the pond was a little confused by the thrust of Polonius's arguments. Was it a good thing that eduction produced a Kenyan revolutionary socialist with a fake birth certificate, or a notorious terrorist determined to end the uplifting system of apartheid, or even worse, a dangerous revolutionary? Or was traditional education a wonderful source for great talents of the David Cameron, Bojo and Moggie kind?
Recite? Like mindless force-fed chooks?
Recite Invictus like ancient fossilised chooks?
That was old school even way back when, when Tamworth High was old school ...
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
So it's on with the defence of the realm, first with the allegedly "straight" report ...
One of the ongoing delusions of the Labor party is that they can curry favour with the reptiles and even win them over ... and so Albo appeals to the bromancer's keen military sense of what's needed for the third world war. scheduled at the moment for the new year ...
So far all's well, and the wellness continues apace in the next gobbet ...
The bromancer gets wildly excited by all this - at last someone taking his talk of war in the new year seriously, and enough already with the tanks ...
Talk about pandering to the bromancer. The pond almost expects the bromancer to resign from the lizard Oz, and take up the post head of strategic planning in Defence ...
Every word and thought straight from the bromancer playbook ...
Does the world include the GOP and Faux Noise and Tuckyo Rose? Who knows, because the bromancer couldn't hide his excitement ... solidarity, except when watching Faux Noise...
Of course there are a few flies in that ointment ... Russia becomes the No. 1 oil supplier for India in October...
Russia supplied 946,000 barrels per day of crude to India in October, the highest ever in a month. It accounted for 22% of India's total crude imports, ahead of Iraq's 20.5% and Saudi Arabia's 16%. Compared to September, overall crude import went up 5% in October and that from Russia rose 8%, according to Vortexa, an energy intelligence firm that has offices in Singapore and London and tracks oil and gas tankers across the globe, providing freight and inventories analytics.
For the first time, India imported more seaborne Russian crude than the European Union - the volumes were 34% higher than the EU's. With imports of 1 million barrels per day in October, China remained the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude.
India also imported about 106,000 barrels per day of fuel oil from Russia in October, a new high.
The dramatic rise in Russia's share of the Indian market from less than 1% in 2021 was triggered by the deep discounts that followed the February invasion of Ukraine.
And that's how you fund Vlad the Terrible's sociopathic war of terror on civilians ... but it would be wrong for the pond to rain on the parade of hearty defence cheer ...
There you go, the bromancer is so sold that he'll even contemplate a socialist fleet of ships ...
And as for working with a re-elected Donald, why stop there, when a new messiah is to hand, though this god-appointed divine messenger seems to have taken to the water when confronted by the old mango Mussolini messiah ...
The pond couldn't bear to show all that tweet, though it could be found here ... it almost made the pond go searching for a fake word such as "maritorious" to match the male word "uxorious" ...
Who was married to a dame quite maritorious,
This suited them fine as they wined and they dined,
And produced five offspring all rubicund! (here)
Never mind, the pond has done its duty and reached the final gobbet, and those still standing can make of it what they will ...
1. It will not matter who the Democratic alternative is. The Dems could nominate the Romney-Ryan ticket and you’ll have to vote for Trump.
Oh yes, good times are a'coming round the bend, though the pond will likely be well around the bend by then ...
Recite the periodic table ? Is that what British kids need to be able to do to get into Cambridge ?ReplyDelete
"they recite ... the periodic table." No doubt Tom Lehrer's version https://youtu.be/SmwlzwGMMwc I wonder if they learn other Lehrer songs - I got it from Agnes, perhaps?ReplyDelete
No, it couldn't be the Lehrer version, it would have to be in atomic number order, yes ? And then the next question is: how far into the transuranics does their little recital go ? And do they keep up to date with all the new ones that the physicists are creating all the time ?ReplyDelete
One of the more stupid exercises in the pointless memorisation meme, GB. If Tom Lehrer's not to your taste, you can just google ...Delete
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/periodic-table/
Many, many years ago, an academic did a riff along the lines of that 'teach someone to fish, and they'll always have fish' routine - albeit climate change and overfishing have done that riff some damage.
He was keen on people being given the skill set to learn how to look things up to avoid pointless memorisation of details (which might in terms of the table only come in useful if you happened to be in mining, science, engineering, metallurgy, etc., and in terms of poetry if you ended up a useless blogger).
Sadly the advice came too late for the pond and the brain damage from once being able to recite the kings and queens of England from go to woe is now irreparable ...
I rather suspect that it wasn't the periodic table at all, but just the plain old 'times table' ('times' are 'periods' aren't they ?) - such that none of us bother with nowadays because our phones know such things better than we do (and anyway, in this decimal digital age, are kids even still taught the 11- and 12- times tables ? Useful when currency is in 12 pence to the shilling state, but not much use now).Delete
But it does remind me of a 'teaching recipe' that goes: first we put them through the basic stuff, then we teach them to pass exams and then we set the exams that they can pass. Has always worked a treat, hasn't it.
PS, DP: did your list of kings and queens include Emma of Normandy ? And you'd be one of the few who would know about Queen Anne who reigned over the union of England and Scotland into the wonder of 'Great Britain' and then reigned over Great Britain and Ireland until her death in 1717. And who was just about buried under the trolling of her once friend Sarah Churchill until she was 'restored' by historians in the late 20th Century. Ah, those evil Blenheims.Delete
Assuming the reference to the Periodic Table is correct, I wonder if Ms Strictest thought of requiring kids to learn the genetic code as well. All those jobs of the future in biotechnology. Tiny problem being that the Intelligent Design office, which (we are assured) is responsible for all life everywhere, didn't practice rigorous quality control with its designs, and inquiring scientific types keep finding the odd odd codon, often in those forms of 'life' that we were not told about in 'God's word'.Delete
Look into the world of mathematics - the classification of finite simple groups in particular - of which every one is either "cyclic, or alternating, or it belongs to a broad infinite class called the groups of Lie type, or else it is one of twenty-six or twenty-seven exceptions, called sporadic. The proof consists of tens of thousands of pages in several hundred journal articles written by about 100 authors, published mostly between 1955 and 2004."Delete
Now that proof would be something that students could be taught to recite daily, wouldn't it ? But there is hope: "Gorenstein (d.1992), Lyons, and Solomon are gradually publishing a simplified and revised version of the proof."
Steady GB, there'll be no elevation of Norman swine on these pages.Delete
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emma_of_Normandy
And the pond is suspicious of your desire to make honorable mention of Catholic infiltrators...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne,_Queen_of_Great_Britain
That’s a bit of a tired old effort from Polonius; a couple of ancient anecdotes about nostalgia for “Tom Brown’s Schooldays”- type education, used as an excuse for the obligatory poke at the ABC.ReplyDelete
I wondered, though, just why Polonius expects the ABC should have had a duty to publicise an IPA speaking tour by the headmaster of a minor British school. As far as I know, Mistress Strict’s visit excited no interest from other sectors of the MSM. Shoutback radio stations generally love a good War on Woke - did they cover her visit? What about breakfast TV? Kochie, Karl and their offsiders also regularly feature regular reactionary commentators, so you’d think they’d love to interview another “it’s political correctness gone mad!” crusader. Surely she could merit a “Current Affair” segment on “What your kids need to learn in school - but aren’t”? So far as I know, none of these took place.
Maybe it’s just possible that with the IPA didn’t do a decent job in publicising her visit, or that all media considered her simply too minor or shit-boring to bother covering? Which of course begs the question of why the ABC should feel obligated to cover a subject simply because it fascinates Polonius?
BTW from what I’ve read Britain’s Tory-instigated Free School’s program (established when Gove was Education Secretary, so of course he’d say it was brilliant) is a massive dud. Perhaps Mistress Strict’s Academy of Disciple is a rare exception - but even if that’s the case, what did the poor kiddies do to deserve an inspection by Mr and Mrs Henderson?
"One of the most arresting features of the programme, the idea that parents or teachers could set up their own schools, has all but fizzled out. In spite of high-profile early examples, such as the free schools opened by the commentator Toby Young and teachers such as Lehain and Katharine Birbalsingh, whose Michaela community school was set up in 2014, the number overall has dwindled."Delete
Michael Gove's free schools at 10: the most successful policy since the war – or a costly mistake?
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/feb/09/michael-gove-free-schools-at-10-successful-policy-since-the-war-or-mistake
" that pompous pedant Polonius, whining, whingeing and moaning about how one of his pet peeves is being ignored..."ReplyDelete
Polonius doesn't do Roy Morgan.
"Roy Morgan survey: Who is the most distrusted media brand?
By Noel Turnbull
"For instance, the most distrusted media brand is NewsCorp with virtually no trust and massive distrust. News Corp is followed, in order, by Google, Fox News, Sky News, Fairfax Media, Foxtel, Nine, 7 and You Tube.
"The News distrust levels are fascinating in the context of the company’s branding statement: “From breaking news in the morning to deciding dinner that night Australians trust our brands to inform, inspire and delight across the day.” The contrast suggests some branding person – and their client – were suffering delusions.
"And for the most trusted media brand the ABC is still on top although its net trust (trust minus distrust) has declined in recent years. The ABC is followed in order by Netflix, SBS, The Guardian, The Age and the SMH. The anti-ABC campaigns by Morrison, Murdoch et al are obviously having an impact but not enough to topple the ABC from its preeminent position.
"The anti-ABC campaigns by Morrison, Murdoch et al are obviously having an impact but not enough to topple the ABC from its preeminent position.
https://johnmenadue.com/roy-morgan-survey-who-is-the-most-distrusted-media-brand/
And (Vale) Mungo McCallum putting Greg Sheridan in 1st place beyond even the "pompous pedant Polonius".
"MUNGO MacCALLUM. The end of Western Civilisation!
By Mungo MacCallum (Dec'd)
Jun 11, 2018
"This is hyperbole beyond the wildest imagination of even Gerard Henderson, but it shows just how seriously our national newspaper and its right wing commentariat (a description Sheridan did not deny) is fighting its culture wars. What was originally a minor controversy in academe is to be blown up into a crisis of apocalyptic proportions."
https://johnmenadue.com/mungo-maccallum-the-end-of-western-civilisation/
Now that I don't quite get:Delete
"For instance, the most distrusted media brand is NewsCorp with virtually no trust and massive distrust. News Corp is followed, in order, by Google, Fox News, Sky News, Fairfax Media ..."
Ok, so Fairfax media (now Nein, boc) is the 5th most distrusted media, but, in terms of trust:
"The ABC is followed in order by Netflix, SBS, The Guardian, The Age and the SMH." the 'Fairfax media' - ie the Age and SMH - are also the 5th most trusted. Though the Fin Review doesn't get a mention, so maybe that's what drags 'Fairfax Media' down ?
Ok, so here we go, traipsing along with the Bromancer: "Albanese is critical of the way the Morrison government ... made no plans for substantial new defence capabilities within the next decade." Yair, how come the nation that once led the world with drones - the great Jindivik - has nothing of the kind now ? Oh, but hang on, we do have those terrific Bushmasters which will be just great in a Pacific centred naval war, won't they.ReplyDelete
Anyway: "For a long time, Australia luxuriated under a strategic doctrine that there would be a 10-year warning of any strategic threat." But indeed there was - Xi Jinping has been in power for 10 years about now: we got the warning from the Tiānzǐ, and we completely ignored it.
In the meantime, all we have to do is work out why we're in favour of self-rule for Taiwan, and why we almost went to war with Indonesia over East Timor, but we're unconditionally in favour of the murderous exploitive colonisation of West Papua which, with our acquiescence, was gifted to Indonesia by Kissinger.
So, just a small diversion: Dan's great fall ! You know the one, right: at the holiday house that kept him off work for months.ReplyDelete
So what is Dan on about now ? Oh yes, the Herald-Sun "investigation" into Dan's fall:
"But look, can anybody tell me what the point of this story is? I genuinely don’t know what the point of the story is. Can any of you explain it to me?"
Now who can tell me how such a naive innocent got to be Vic premier ? The point, Danny boy, is to keep you in the news in a negative way; did you lie to us? Did you really fall the night before and were you drunk ? What other dodges has Dan been up to ?
Wake up, mate, the reptiles do that kind of stuff all the bleedin' time.
But, GB - in the spirit of 'fair does' and 'equal time', we can look forward to the reptile media revisiting the motor vehicle incident that lead to Potato Head's departure from the Police Force. I had a look in the 'Wiki', and see that the account there has been revised, now to align with a version composed for the 'Daily Mail' a couple of years back. Time to go back to the original sources? 'Gleeso' may not be available, while he tries to explain how he just accidentally included several paras. of the writing of someone else in one of his recent telling exposes, so it probably comes back to some other 'investigative reporter' to generate a headline like 'Dutton refuses 17 times to answer questions on vehicle incident that happened years ago.'Delete