In which the reptiles organise a special parade of climate denialist clowns ...

Today the pond announces, without pride, and with some hint of deep shame, an official day for reptile climate science denialism ...
Some might prefer to be reading the news from Kherson, some might prefer the ongoing delights of the US election saga ... you couldn't write better material if you tried to match lines like Candidate Who Painted Q-Themed Trump Sign on Lawn Blames GOP Leaders for Loss.
Some might prefer all the parody Twitter accounts that erupted in the last few days ...Gizmodo had 15 fake verified Twitter accounts here and the Graudian offered A drunk pope? Ted Cruz the cannibal? Twitter parodies exploit new blue tick. Nearly everyone has featured Mario flipping the bird.
Endless fun, endless distraction, and as one who has never signed up to be a twitterer, finally a reason for using the service.
Traditionalists will want to head off to catch up on Marina Hyde ...What’s more cringey than a Matt Hancock bushtucker trial? The Tory MPs voting for it.
The pond also expects its herpetology students to have read up on the Weekly Beast ... a failure to do so could see you dropped from the course, especially with the Terror MID yet again.
But the deviant UN has been doing its usual devious business and so climate science denialism must yet again have its pride of place in the reptile sun.
Naturally the first among the reptiles is the dog botherer, always ready to rise to the challenge, and lead off the parade ...
Before proceeding further, the pond should note that it's not going to get into the business of sampling alternative gobbets or picking a fight.
The dog botherer is on a planet fucking roll this day, and at some length too, and to insert amusing contrasting gobbets would simply take up too much space ..
The dog botherer will grind on and on and it's best not to distract him ...
Of course you can't accuse the dog botherer of hypocrisy. Stupidity and a total lack of scientific qualifications yes, but News Corp has been giving him a platform for his denialism for years, and the hypocrisy belongs to them ...
Meanwhile the dog botherer just keeps on doing what dog fuckers intent on fucking the planet do ...
How many times will the dog botherer scribble, in a deeply alarmed way, about fact-free alarmism? Well he's been alarmist about the alarmism for years ... but the pond must press on because there's a parade of denialists to follow, as befits official climate science day denialism ...
Yes, there's more alarmism about alarmist claims and the best way to debate the planet fucker is simply to assert baldly that he is simply wrong, and yet routinely stands uncorrected in Surry Hills climate science denialism HQ.
The good news, for those tired of this deeply familiar part of the parade, is that there are other clowns to come, and hush impatient parade watchers, after just two more gobbets ...
Indeed, indeed, how much better it is to keep on shipping out clean, dinkum, decent, innocent sweet Oz coal to help with the cooling of the planet ... but that brings the pond at last to the end of the beginning of the parade ...
The pond will concede that while she does her best to provide some clowning in the middle section of the parade, Gemma is something of a lightweight, but still, she does her clown best ...
Would the pond like to leave this clown, ban official reptile climate science denialism day, and call off the parade? Of course the pond would, that goes without saying ...
There are many other clowns out there ... and they do much better clowning ...
But you can't expect much by way of decent clowning in a parade around the streets of Surry Hills ...
Speaking of the 'leets, remind the pond why this gibberish is still being made available in tree killer form? Oh that's right, you wouldn't want a climate science denialism hack to go down, not on official climate science denialism day ...
Apologies for the compression of the infallible Pope, but you catch the drift and the pond can now move on to the last clown gobbet ...
Ah, the reptile trick, usually deployed by fuckwitted clowns without any scientific credentials. Drag religion into it, talk of policy absolutists, call on heaven, speak of doctrines, and there, you've played a splendid part in the parade, and best of all, you don't have to deal with the actual science, which is always a stretch for climate denialist clowns ...
But as any follower of Macy's will understand and appreciate, at the end of the parade comes the Queen or Santa of the parade, and so the pond is proud to turn to Lloydie of the Amazon, queen of lizard Oz climate science denialism, and this day wearing a sash dedicated to UN conspiracies ...
Bulgaria! And the reptiles have done such a fine job supporting dinkum, sweet, innocent, virginal Oz coal, and how disappointing that their relatively good performance as climate science denialists wasn't recognised in Egypt ...
Why if that sort of thing continues, we'll have to have a climate science denialist parade every week in Surry Hills (but at least the coffee will put the crowd in good 'leet spirits) ...
The reptiles have been warning us about them for yonks ...
And now it's come to pass ... and likely there will at last be world government by Xmas, though the pond had originally expected it at the end of 2009 ...
Still, in the way of religious fundamentalists, why not just change the date?
The bloody UN! Why all the work of the valiant Dame Slap went for naught, and no one heeded her warming, though it was published far and wide in the Murdochian empire ...
Every so often, the pond thinks the reptiles feel they aren't in a parade so much as a sci fi movie ...
They shout and scream in an alarmist way about the alarmists ...
... but in an increasingly fucked planet no one can hear their screams above the sights and sounds of a fucked planet.
Why only this morning the pond woke to news of eels disappearing and turning endangered
, and even looked it up, and realised its favourite Japanese-style food was now in peril ...
Climate change is also a factor, shifting marine currents that carry eels from their spawning grounds in tropical waters to the rivers and estuaries where they will spend most of their lives.
Longer and slower routes mean higher mortality rates for young eels as they drift towards coastlines.
Damn you non-existent climate change, damn you to non-existent hell, leave those eels alone ...
And now, to the sounds of Pink Floyd, the reptile parade has reached its final gobbet ...
Don't expect to hear more about the rise in the planet's temperature any time soon, at least not on any official reptile climate science denialist day ...
And so ends the parade, and the pond recalls that the end of Tamworth's Festival of Light parade was always a dismal affair, with detritus scattered all over the streets and the deflated crowd wandering off, and no one much impressed by the clowns in the parade, and even the pipe and brass bands inclined to be a little off key ...
Never mind, the trick was always to have a cartoon at the end, so that the parade would soon be forgotten, and the next carnival of clowns could begin ...
"Damn you non-existent climate change" - well at least it's not quite as bad as this:ReplyDelete
Fossil fuel burning once caused a mass extinction – now we’re risking another
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/03/fossil-fuel-burning-mass-extinction-devonian-coastline?ref=upstract.com
Not yet, anyway.
Just enough time to extract a bit more shareholder value.Delete
Ah well, you know that at the time of the Permian-Triassic the dominant animal group was the synapsids - our distant ancestors - but as part of the extinction, the sauropsids (ancestors of the dinosaurs et al) took over and our ancestors did not regain ascendancy until the great dinosaur extinction about 65 million years ago. And that's why there are so many small, furry endothermic species around.Delete
Patience is a virtue.
What a Saturday trio: Doggy Bov, Too-gninny and Lloydy.ReplyDelete
Anyway, picking up on the Bov who notes that Morrison's government passed on a big mess to Labor - interest rates rising, real wages falling, inflation rising because of electricity price and energy market chaos - in short, all the things that Australia's best economic manager political party should have had well under control. But they didn't. Though it's not their fault because, well, these are all things "that the shadow treasurer should come to the dispatch box and take responsibility for."
Well of course he should - that's only fair, isn't it ? Though, as Bov says, "on each measure the situation has become significantly worse since the election." Goodness gracious, the mess that the LNP made over 9 years and then left hasn't been totally fixed up in all of about 5 months of Labor government. That's just total fiscal incompetence isn't it.
Anyway, the key point that Bov makes is: "For a debate that is supposed to prioritise 'the science' the biggest missing elements are scientific facts and rational arguments." And Doggy Bov is a world acclaimed expert in both, isn't he or the Australian (and Sky After Dark) would not be paying him to dispense his world recognised scientific and rationalist expertise, would it.
And that's just the thing, isn't it: reptiles are the accredited holders of world acclaim for their scientific knowledge and logical, evidence-based reasoning. It's just the same old story of testimony and belief: you choose who you want to believe and then you accept their testimony on any matter they present.
So we are expected to listen to the Bov's testimony, and then believe everything he says.
Would anyone be surprised to learn that Kenny's story about bushfires in the North-west of Tasmania is not quite correct? The story he refers to is from The Chronicle (Adelaide) Saturday 27 February 1915 page 13:ReplyDelete
"TERRIBLE BUSHFIRES.
LIVES LOST IN TASMANIA.
A SEA OF FLAMES.
Launceston, February 18. The most devastating bushfires ever known. in Tasmania have swept over the north-west coast and other districts. The extent of the devastation cannot be esti mated. The whole country for miles is one sea of flames. Many settlers had nar row escapes, and extensive 'damage was done to homesteads and property... The whole of the country is enveloped in dense smoke, and it is impossible to see any distance in the streets of Launceston. The fires in the locality of Mole Creek are subsiding, but the smoke is daily be- coming more dense. From the glare visible at night it would seem as if the plateau of Western Tiers and miles of back country are on fire. ." https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/95776206?searchTerm=bushfires
Note the mention of Launceston, which is not in the Northwest.
An article in the Hobart Mercury https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/10403935?searchTerm=bushfires tells us that the fires were around Penguin and the Blyth River, both on the north coast of Tasmania, not the Northwest.
See what happens, Kenny, when you give references? We can check, and find that you are being misleading.
(The 1967 fires near Hobart were pretty fierce - see Richard Flanagan's "Long Road to the Deep North".)
They didn't have choppers back in those days and it wasn't a long time after the Wrights so they probably didn't have aeroplanes either. And probably not a lot of made roads and firetrucks either, so not easy to plot a bushfire.Delete
But I'm surprised that Doggy Bov would even have consulted a newspaper of the time, especially if it required searching Trove.
Is there any chance someone can impress on Ms Ton-yee-nee that identity politics is just soooo pre May 23, 2022?ReplyDelete
She claims that ‘I’ - well, we certainly know her favoured pronoun - ‘I’m on record, repeatedly, as saying any sane person wants the cleanest energy mix possible, without plunging the most vulnerable in the community into energy poverty, fuelling inflation, crushing small business, or making Australia even more repellent as a place for others to invest.’
Really? - I have great difficulty finding a single previous ‘record’ of her saying anything as comprehensive as that. Commonly, she offers glib comments on whatever might have been chosen as the issue of the week in reptile land, so has tried to aim her little darts at supposed disasters in education, particularly of females, other furphies on gender - whatever - but not on what she has now claimed as ‘repeated’. Yes, four years ago she said ‘The one thing that should be at the centre of an energy policy should be affordability and reliability.’ - OK - two things (not big on counting?) but nothing there about ‘clean’. She is a regular shill for ‘nuclear’ - presented as ‘emissions free’ - but also free of consideration of affordability - so this is just part of the mix of the unshakeable identity politician.
She has suggested gas as an affordable energy source to keep prices down for the battlers - having a bit of a problem understanding how that works with gas at $105-$130 MWh being the most expensive energy by a good margin.Delete
https://opennem.org.au/energy/nem/?range=7d&interval=30m
Oh, I get it, it’s just wrong!
While I’m sniping I might as well point out that Callide continues to be an exemplar of reliable baseload power.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-04/callide-power-station-offline-equipment-failures/101615842
We might all have a bit of a problem understanding "how that works" Bef but for a couple of things:Delete
1. the willful blindness of replies and their fellow travellers
2. it doesn't work.