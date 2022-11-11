In which the reptiles force the pond to spend time contemplating assorted fundamentalist loons ...

It's not often the pond pays any attention to the NY Post, but it couldn't help wondering when the MAGA-cap donning Dame Slap might make this journey ...
The pond also isn't given to quoting NY Post columnists and yet John Podoretz delivered some stirring words a few days ago (sorry the pond doesn't link to Murdoch rags) ...
In the past four midterms, indies by double-digit margins chose the party that did not hold the White House. In 2018, with Trump as president, the independent vote was 12 points in the Democrats’ favor. In 2006, with George W. Bush in the Oval Office, the number was 18 points. When Barack Obama was president in 2010 and 2014, indies went 16 and 12 points in the Republican direction, respectively.
This week, independents went 49-48 for the Democrats. One point — in the other direction.
Independents made the difference then and they made the difference on Tuesday. They didn’t want to keep hearing about voter fraud that didn’t exist, or about how the world had done wrong to a multibillionaire boo-hoo whiner who lost his re-election bid due to his own incompetence.
Voters have their own problems. This election was about them, not Toxic Trump’s pathological inability to accept his own failure — and his desperate need to elevate cringe-inducing boot-lickers while punishing politicians capable of an independent thought.
The British political figure Oliver Cromwell once said about other British politicians who had overstayed their welcome and were ruining the country, “In the name of God, go!”
Yo, Toxic Trump: Scram.
Yo, Dame Slap, where is your MAGA cap now?
Of course the Murdochians have found an equally toxic but possibly more saleable bit of scum, rapidly rising to the surface in the form of Ron Desanctimonious, as celebrated by the immortal Rowe ...
Think talk of a new sanctimonious messiah is a cheap mango Mussolini jibe?
Obviously you missed the commercial about god having a plan ... (spoiler alert, viewing could produce a mental breakdown) ...with the first-up comment on YouTube most apt: Only 5 years ago, this would have been considered satire.
Meanwhile, there's still an elephant in the room ...
Watching the battle between the old and the new messiah is going to be endlessly entertaining, though the pond should probably feel pity for the innocent Americans trapped in the invading, perfidious, Murdochian maw ...
Meanwhile, it's Henry day, and the dear old hole in the bucket man has taken refuge from the Moloch by contemplating the mad Mullahs ...
It sure beats the ancient Greek writers as a topic, even if our Henry missed out on other extremely competitive mad mullahs, with the news easily found with a search ...
Meanwhile, on another planet, or at least not so long ago in the Graudian ...
It makes reading the reliably myopic hole in the bucket man mildly comical, though if you happen to think about women's rights for a millisecond you might let out a howl of pain ...
Indeed, indeed, we all have our false messiahs ...
Enough of all that ... and the honourable mention of the chairman in a rogue's gallery of false messiahs, because the myopic Henry turns quite solemn and feminist in his final gobbet ...
He really is a sublime comic: Dispassionately looking at ourselves in the mirror would be a good place to start?
He's kidding right? He does realise he's scribbling for the Chairman, and is thereby kissing cousin to Faux Noise and the US Taliban and the mad mullahs of the GOP? Not to mention Jerry Falwell Jr's mob of startling sexuality and weird hypocrisy ... for a time, before the great fall, a fellow traveller with the mango Mussolini fellow, who was fellow travelling with the Chairman ...
So much fellow travelling by greedy people realising there's big bucks in bigotry.
Here, have an infallible Pope to celebrate where fellow travelling with Faux Noise might get you ...
The pond just wanted to slip that in before turning to the other reptile item of the day, which involves the long reptile tradition of presenting the Pellists as victims ... and never mind the real victims, while the Mafia overlords played their inhouse power games ...
It was also at the top of the digital page, along with a few more traditional reptile stories ...
Ah the bouffant one, bravely doing heroic work for innocent, sweet, dinkum, Oz coal, and the reptiles sticking up for big mining ...alongside talk of the Vatican mafia, apparently without understanding that the Pellists were expert mafioso ..
But never mind all that, the bouffant one also provided a short form version of the conspiracy, designed to make the Pellists seem like hapless, long suffering victims ... (and please forget the real victims) ...
Here's the thing. Should the pond give a flying fuck about the ins and outs of the Mafia?
If in turn others in the church decided to screw the Pellists, why should the pond care? What goes around surely deserves to come around ... but how the reptiles love the victim angle ... and how bizarre that occasionally they seem to realise that the Catholic church is a gigantic Ponzi scheme of the most corrupt kind ...
And there you go ... back to ending on victim Pell being a Catholic hero.
Please take a moment to remember how this "victim" did the hard yards for his fellow Rome mafioso chums , and not just by turning a blind eye, but by keeping a tight hold on the purse when it came to talk of compensation ...
What did the hole in the bucket man say?
Dispassionately looking at ourselves in the mirror would be a good place to start?
Yes, and never forgetting that walk of shame might be a good place for the reptiles to start with their false god ... and never mind the real victims of that sinister gigantic Ponzi scheme ...
And so to end on the current form of pond entertainment, and the usefulness of Twitter ...
"Yo, Dame Slap, where is your MAGA cap now?" "If I don't ever mention it again, then it never really happened."ReplyDelete
Not only, but also:
"Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go.
Within days Chamberlain was gone and Winston Churchill became prime minister."
So history does repeat.
"Only 5 years ago, this would have been considered satire." I truly hope such pathological hyper-narcissism would never have been considered anything but seriously dangerous. Does anybody really think that the Mussolinis, Hitlers, Putins, Trumps and DeSantises don't believe in their own, personal, god-like sanctity ?ReplyDelete
The onion muncher may well do.Delete
Anonymous - I was a tad surprised that 'She who we do not directly reference here' - Abbott's Booby - chose to put the frighteners on us yesterday about the NDIS, when she could have expatiated on the Muncher's 'call' for good ole 'Nasho'. After all, she had been part of just the greatest two-person administration in our history - and the dominant part at that. Surely she could have woven into her column the benefits of including caring for persons under the NDIS for persons to discharge their deep, deep obligation to do 'national service'. With a couple of uniforms, free public transport tokens and lunch vouchers on Maccas - costs of NDIS could be brought back into proportion with the cost of nuclear submarines, and incentives for the right people to add more investment properties to their portfolios, and similar priorities for a civilised nation of the 21st century; remembering that our time is allegedly tabulated from a certain miraculous birth - the symbols of which were dangling in front of me at the supermarket this morning. One is nearer God in a supermarket than . . . . .Delete
Oh, if only the nation's yeeth had had the revelations from above that the Muncher has received.
Hmmm. Not sure I've ever really categorised The Muncher as a "person", Chad. As a naughty little Pinocchio-like thingy, maybe, but never as a person. Especially as he was actually born on the other side of the world.Delete
As - groping for a word that is NOT 'personified' - anyway, as encapsulated by the one Infallible Pope, GB.Delete
https://twitter.com/davpope/status/745967444804567040/photo/2
- you need to click on the second image to get the entire scene -
Just perfect, thanks Chad.Delete
Yes, thanks Chadders. I remember that Brilliant Pope cartoon. The little Jiminy Credlin was pure genius.Delete
And Pinocchio's little Malcolm pinocchio too. After a decent interval, the memory did slowly filter through that I think DP had already shown that Pope cartoon some time ago, but thanks for the delightful reminder, Chad.Delete
From Holesome Henry: "Triggering the protest was the most elementary of rights: a woman's right to dress as she pleases." Dear Gott im Himmel but Henry is a gratuitously trivialising foo fart: no woman, or man for that matter, has any such "dress as they please" right anywhere in the world.ReplyDelete
And if you truly, seriously believe in the words and strictures that you consider to be "Godly" then perhaps you really do think you are saving people's sanctity and their ticket to heaven. No, you twit Henry, the right is way more fundamental and important: the right to accept or reject any belief system, especially any religious ones, that you can choose or accept.
But no, somehow you just see that as ä confrontation between "autocratic modernisers and theocratic fundamentalists" even if you see Ataturk as the central "autocratic moderniser". Yeah, right: do you really think that "Christians" haven't enforced their own dress codes for way more than a millennium. Do you even remember when women merely trying to enjoy a moment on the beach had to wear neck to knee ? And even men had to wear bathers that had a 'skirt' in front to hide any appearance at all of male genitalia. And who were the "autocratic modernisers" that freed us from that ?
Perhaps if we added "except in each others' clothes" that would be true.ReplyDelete
Oh here we go again: Holesome Henry would have us believe that the recognition of "adiaphora" was "acquired from Pauline Christianity" despite well over a millenium in which "that category was bitterly - often murderously - disputed". So whenever "Christianity" has finally had some "indifference" forced onto it then somehow we are required to accept that "the West acquired the virtue of toleration."ReplyDelete
"The West" still hasn't acquired the virtue of toleration as anybody following the "politics" of the USA in particular would grasp. How sad that Henry can't, so he raves on about "steadily expanding the range of things that cannot be said, cannot be acted on, as if every contrary thought, word and deed imperilled the community's survival."
The idea that maybe, just maybe, we're trying to limit the extent of public propagation of hatred and oppression will never, ever make its way into his "mind".