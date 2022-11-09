In which the reptile cry for better debate falls on the stony ground of the HUN and a vile, bigoted slapping ...

The pond is genuinely tired of its herpetological studies. Too much swotting the books and swotting reptiles is unhealthy for mind, body and soul ... whatever the latter might be, given the way the nuns warned the pond about all the black encrustations that would cover it like a coal-laden reptile climate denialist story as a result of the pond's many sins ... not least regurgitating the words of the reptiles.
Every so often the pond reaches peak level of intolerance, and today was one of them, with the lizard Oz editorialist setting the pace by calling for better debate in relation to matters in Victoria ...
Better debate? The pond did a hasty google of the HUN and Comrade Dan and came up with this listing of tabloid trash ...
Better debate from the HUN and the Bolter?
The only story the pond bothered with in that disgraceful compendium of tabloid filth was in the Graudian
, which concluded thusly ...
...Dr Belinda Barnet, a senior lecturer of digital media at Swinburne University, said Sunday’s story about Andrews’ fall, on the other hand, had “no newsworthy elements”.“The event it is talking about happened over a year ago. What’s changed about the story is that someone took a picture of some steps,” Barnet said.
“It appears its sole purpose is to create public discussion that questions that the event took place in the way that the premier says it did during the election campaign.”
Barnet said putting the story on the front page of the paper “legitimised conspiracy theories” about the accident.
Denis Muller, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Advancing Journalism at the University of Melbourne and former associate editor of the Age, said the Herald Sun’s sustained reporting bears resemblance to its coverage of the opposition’s 2018 law and order campaign and focus on “African gangs”.
“That backfired spectacularly and Andrews won in a landslide. The Victorian population doesn’t buy this stuff on the whole,” Muller said.
He also pointed to the tabloid’s criticisms of the state’s Covid-19 lockdowns, particularly by the former Liberal federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who subsequently lost his seat of Kooyong in the May federal election.
“I think there’s a degree of sort of impotent fury in all of this as well – News Corp’s influence is waning, [it] cannot make and unmake governments in the way it used to.”
Matthew Ricketson, the professor of communication at Deakin University, said the reporting was a “free kick” to the premier that could allow him to be more dismissive of reporting from the Herald Sun and other media outlets by claiming the stories were a witch-hunt.
“It distracts from legitimate, important public issues that the media should be reporting on for the sake of Victorian voters,” he said, pointing to reporting of a secret Ibac probe into the awarding of contracts to a union on the eve of the last election.
The Herald Sun did not respond to questions from the Guardian.
As for the premier, he has repeatedly refused to comment on the reports of the crash and laughed off the story on the stairs.
“I genuinely don’t know what the point of the story is,” the premier said.
“Can any of you explain it to me? Are you going to interview the stairs next? People can go as low as they want. I’m not coming there with them. It’s as simple as that.
Would the lizard Oz chastise its stablemate, the HUN, for delivering a wretched abundance of tabloid trash in lieu of "better debate"?
Not on your nelly ... because they live in a mental and moral vacuum ...
As for that spectre of the greenies, note the story buried near the top of the digital lizard Oz this day ...
Yep, for all the lizard Oz editorialist's useless blather about it, Libs eye greenies to smash Labor ... and then the pond's heart sank a little more.
Not at the news of the waterfront warrior's passing. Perhaps the pond will meet him in hell. No, it was the "Ned" Everest challenge, and the pond simply didn't have the heart, didn't have the ticker, turned into an abject pussy, or perhaps a furry in search of a litter box ...
The pond had already done a good groaning and didn't want go go nodding off again ... and so it decided to stay in base camp, and give "Ned" a go another day ...
Then there was the news of a profit on energy profits, and the pond knew that there would be a burst of shocked screaming and outrage in the comments section about that, and the talk of bogus net zero pledges ...
What's that? Not a word, only pious blather about the vulnerable needing immediate relief from energy stress?
Talk to News Corp about that one, or better still, talk to the hand ... and ditto the notion that the humanities and social sciences disciplines need a seat at the research funding table...
Has the lizard Oz gone mad with abundant heresie? Topped off by Tony Smith blathering about a corrosive loss of civility, apparently unaware that he's scribbling for News Corp, home of the deeply uncivil and responsible for many of the pond's Tourette syndrome outbursts ...
Then there was the dog botherer, desperately trying to swim against the News Corp tide ...
Some contend?
Who are these some?
But the gutless dog botherer couldn't go there ...
The reptiles can't even mention by name their fellow divisive reptiles?
Allow the pond to help out, and note some of the "some".
Cue Dame Slap in a short pond montage ...
The end of parliamentary democracy as we have known it? This from someone who proudly donned a MAGA cap and strode out into the New York night to celebrate the victory of the mango Moloch?
On and on she's ranted in recent months ...
And as for that portentous, pompous blowhard, "Ned's" thoughts were enlisted by the Speccie mob
to arouse similar dire and dark prophecies of doom ...
There's some of your dog botherer's "some" ...
So you can see why the dog botherer is hard up against it, and is a pitiful spectacle, confronted by the pack of howling hounds which he'd usually lead ...
A logical, sensible conversation rather than a shouting match?
Tell that to the HUN and the lizard Oz and all the shouty reptiles, not least the ratbag dog fucker, frequently busy shouting at climate science as a way of helping fuck the planet ... (oops, sorry Tony, reptile-induced Tourette's syndrome, the pond has been too long on the waterfront, or perhaps sending out the Robo debt bots)
To add to the pond's jaundice, those mentions in despatches of Dame Slap were a prelude to her outing this day ...
It was such a cruel exercise in shameless bigotry that the pond thought long and hard about running it ... but as it bells the Tony Smith cat, and the lizard Oz editorialist cry for better debate and the absurd notion that the dog fucker is up for logical, sensible conversation, the pond decided to run with it ...
Every so often the pond worries that it helps disseminate reptile bigotry, hate, and FUD into the world ...
The pond's trans friends can't understand why the pond does it ... and the answer "because it's there" isn't much of an answer ...
This is what Dame Slap is getting offensively, abusively hysterical about ... this is the size of the issue as it stood in 2016 ...
At the time, the census recorded some 23,401,892 people living in Australia ...
The pond's TG friends will object to being called a molehill, but from that minute figure what a mountain of loathsome hysteria Dame Slap builds ...
Ah, Media Watch
...
Well the pond has dropped off watching Media Watch, in much the same way that it's given The Insiders the flick ...
And should Dame Slap happen to stray into this territory again, the pond won't be going there ...
It'll be like "Ned" regurgitating Dame Groan regurgitating the lizard Oz editorialist regurgitating the hole in the bucket man regurgitating whatever other stray loon happens to be scribbling in demented fashion about unions ...
Meanwhile, there's real cause for real alarm ... including the clowns that don MAGA caps ...
The pond knows that uneasy feeling ... and while on the subject of Wilcox, did anyone else note how silent the reptiles have been on one of the most shameless abuses of government power in recent decades?
For that, the pond has to turn back to Wilcox ...
And so to a final contemptible outburst of fear, loathing and FUD from a genuinely, truly, despicable human bean ...
Whenever the pond wonders what happened to the United States, it always reminds itself that there are people like Dame Slap in the world ...
And it's still fucked ...
As for ignoring "Ned", the pond will turn to Rowe for a word on labour relations ...
Sadly the days of the pond linking to the immortal Rowe are fading away, though the site still does have its uses ...
And it does help celebrate the work of others ...
The pond had forgotten that one, but in honour of MAGA cap bigot Dame Slap, here they are again ...
Oh they're just disingenuous little joyfulls, aren't they: "...too much of the campaign so far has been focused on extraneous issues such as his accident last year and a 2013 car crash." And just exactly who was it that started up the "extraneous issues" and made them part of the so-called "campaign" ? Not the reptiles by any chance, was it ? The same lot that Mr Ed works for ?ReplyDelete
And it wasn't a "car crash", it was some dickhead kid rode his bike at speed into the side of a car driven by Catherine Andrews in which Dan was but a passenger. Nine years ago.
Ita via Janet: "We're meant to deal with facts and not opinions." Which might truly be wonderful except that so many "facts" are merely opinions and so many "opinions" are pushed forward as "facts".ReplyDelete
Have i ever mentioned the reptiles' repeated propensity for disingenuous 'projection' ? Hpw about this then: "...many ABC journalists and producers shamelessly use our public broadcaster to drive cultural change to suit personal agendas." Yeah, and just as well that "our public broadcaster" does that or the only cultural change we'd get is that everybody would have to sing "God save our Rupert" at least once every day.ReplyDelete
From a UK blogger:ReplyDelete
"MORE VISIBILITY
Misleading reporting isn’t the only problem. As long as it’s not pride month it’s impossible for the trans community to get airtime.
Let’s take the trans pride that took place on the 9th of July as an example, where a record number of 20,000 people attended this year. There were no news helicopters, no flurry of headlines reporting that fact, no interviews with organisers, attendees and spokespeople on national television and broadcast. Less than 5 national UK publications published standalone articles about the parade."
https://dontcrywolf.com/tavistock-clinic-closes-what-this-means-for-the-war-on-woke/ It's worth a read, much more so than the OzIdiots.
Apropos several recent exchanges - this year's UN World Population Projections sets an interesting date - the world’s population is projected to reach 8 billion on 15 November 2022.ReplyDelete
I will pour myself a moderate 'Glenlivet' for that evening.
Yeah, and that's not all:Delete
"The latest UN projections suggest that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, before reaching a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. The population is expected to remain at that level until 2100."
https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/07/1122272
I might just make it to be one of the 8.5 billion, but that's about my lot.
But 9.7 billion by 2050 and 10.4 billion in the 2080s ? It's just so good to know that climate change will have no effect on the size of the human population, isn't it. But will the size of the human population will have a significant effect on climate change ? Who can tell.
Oh, the joys of herpetological studies. Today's Mr Ed shows us just how the reptiles triumph: "...too much of the campaign so far has focused on extraneous issues such as his accident last year and a 2013 car crash." Yep, that's it: adopt one line in one paper - eg the Herald Sun - and a different, even opposite line in another - eg The Australian. Oh what joy having an Australia-wide near monopoly of the "popular press" confers.ReplyDelete
Right, so now we've gone over that one twice we can move along to this: "For much of the past two decades, Victoria has been cushioned by the strong budgetary position left by Jeff Kennett when his government lost office in 1999. That legacy has now run out." Well, is that so: two decades of "legacy" from Kennett.
Then again:
"This scandal has touched the lives of all Victorians. From the closing of nearly 300 schools through to fatal six-hour delays in the arrival of an ambulance, from the withdrawal of local democracy through to the fire-sale prices at which state assets are being sold, the effects are mounting day by day."
If you have some time, you can read all about it here:
The real scandal of Victoria's public finances
https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/real-scandal-victorias-public-finances