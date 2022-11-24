In which the pond winds down further as the holyday season approaches, with nuking the country and the choccie wars providing some Onanistic relief...

The pond woke to news that the incessant black bashing of the reptiles is paying off handsomely, if you call vile racism a handsome thing ...
It's the usual hysteria that a black voice would be the ruination of Australian democracy and see activist judges loosed on the world, a line that Dame Slap has been peddling with extreme vigour for months and the pond is more than well over it ...
As for the deeply corrupt FIFA, the pond has taken a vow of silence - what's the point of a protest if it's followed by the score? - and besides the infallible Pope used the wretched cup to say as much as needs be said ...
An infallible Pope so early in the piece? Well yes, better than contemplating deeply corrupt FIFA, or the terrorism going down in Ukraine... with Vlad the Terrible daily doing astonishingly disgusting things ...
As for the choccie saga, it seemed like a cheap bit of reptile titillation about the woke, and sure enough the reptiles valued it so highly that they put it at the top of the tree killer page ...
Oh and IR was also featured with simplistic Simon and comrade Dan ...
Call it an over-rich pond imagination, but the pond could imagine the reptiles drooling and gushing over their choccies in an Onanistic way deplored by the long absent lord ...
But all that left the pond short of content and its daily serve of reptile stew, and there was little to excite below the fold ...
Simplistic Simon with his conflict of interest, the minor Milner down from the deep north, and an imported column pointing out the bleeding obvious, that theocracies are deplorable (and never you mind about Israel).
These days the pond seems to spend more time scribbling about the things it's not noticing than what is worth inclusion, and it was by default that the pond declared a winner in the shape of David Gillespie, happily intent on nuking the country.
Of course the pond has tripped down the SMR lane many times recently - it's the latest form of climate science denialism by the reptiles, the embracing of nuclear so that any attempt to do anything meaningful in the interim is kicked down the road like an errant can ...
Could be, would be, should be ... those expecting any decent, number-crunching practicality might get upset by all the starry-eyed optimism, but what else could you expect of this standard assault on renewables and an elevation of a technology still in its early stages?
On the upside, it's not the reptiles carrying on about blacks ruining democracy, or talk of activist judges, or the government ruining IR, with the pond missing out yesterday on the late rising infallible Pope yesterday on. that IR matter ...
Two infallible Popes in one day. Why it's as grand and irresistible as the days of the Avignon Papacy ...
For a moment, a nanosecond, the pond felt the desire to kneel in prayer and beg the long absent lord to exempt the pond from all the reptile talk of wretched renewables and the awesome need to nuke the country to save the planet from a non-existent hoax, but it wasn't to be, the former gastroenterologist still had stomach cramps and the need to get out a last gobbet ...
Yes, in the bye and bye, there'll be nuking pie in the sky for everyone, and meantime, in the next ten years?
Never mind, the immortal Rowe was on hand to remind the pond it had taken a break from the IR bashing that's been going on this past week ...
As for a bonus, being innately perverse, the pond decided to go with the reptile wet dream about the choccie saga ... what with it not featuring comrade Dan and the imminent election and Victoria ruined...
The pond doesn't know what's richer. The club's - dare one say it - Victorian ways, or the reptiles of the lizard Oz righteously in pursuit, and never mind what the rest of chairman Rupert's minions get up to by way of black and TG bashing, and foisting anti-choice rhetoric on millions of women, and climate science denialism, and nuking the country ...
And then?
And then it's time to get on with important things that matter ...
Never coulda guessed, could ya: "Dr David Gillespie is a Nationals MP ..." And now he's an ex-gastroenterologist physician and also a nuclear fission power expert who can tell us that: "They [SMRs] are constructed off site using the economies of series production, not as bespoke builds..." He's a true polymath if ever there was one.ReplyDelete
And what "economies" is he talking about, exactly ? Remember that the "modular" part of small modular reactor was supposedly that the components - modules - would be manufactured on an assembly line and then packaged up for motorised transport and assembled into a working reactor at the chosen site. Does anybody see any of that actually happening ? Because if it was, it wouldn't take 10 years to get 4 of them assembled, would it.
But hey: "Evolution of Generation IV micro-modular reactors, ideal for remote sites, islands or mines, is also proceeding apace." "apace" ? What does that word mean to him ? But who wants "micro-modulars" equipped with radioactive fuels and waste spread all over the place, including suburban sites ? NIMBY, perhaps ? Only the backyard might really be yours.
So, Dr Gillespie tells us: "SMRs could be installed into our current grid as a 'plug and play' replacement for retiring coal and gas plants..." Yep. hundreds of 'em, spread all over the countryside, every one fully maintained and managed and guarded and protected 24x7. I just can't wait, can you ?