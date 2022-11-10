Thursday, November 10, 2022

In which the pond turns to light domestic duties, with a little bit of Killer, the lizard Oz editorialist imitating a frog, and Glenda sounding like a refugee from an Ed Wood movie ...

 



The pond overdid it with yesterday's reptile frolic, and this day is going to retreat into annotations and short observations...

First look at what greeted the pond at the top of the lizard Oz's digital edition early in the morning ...







Petulant Peta bashing the disadvantaged and the NDIS scheme? Nothing novel there, it's what petulant harridans from hell do for a living ...

But look how Killer was everywhere, and apart from the new messiah at the top of the page - which reminded the pond of Colbert showing that weird "DeSantis is a prophet ordained by God" ad and concluding with deep regret that Ron Desanctimonious was an apt nickname - what stood out was the use of "humiliated" and "humiliation" at the top of two of the Killer stories ...

The pond had a couple of cartoons to use up, so it decided one out of three Killer stories was more than enough ... 

Forgive the neutered clickbait video at the start, enjoy the "humiliated" ...









Apparently the crudités were poorly chosen and the party was a bit of a flop, but still that's as good an excuse as any to shove in a cartoon as an interstitial ...











The pond's favourite horror movie on hand for Faux Noise!

Of course it would be wrong for Killer to scribble that Faux Noise, his chairman and the Murdochian tribe were humiliated ... though the immortal Rowe (how long will the Twitter link last?) had a poignant offering, with Faux Noise on the telly ....










It was all jolly good fun and the pond isn't averse to supping on reptile, Faux Noise and Killer tears, and speaking of the clock striking midnight, Killer was there ...









Ah the Donald, and there's another cartoon to hand for him ...











Was it only a few days ago that Killer was regurgitating the standard GOP/Faux Noise wisdom and insight?









Alas and alack, it was ... and now, only a few days later ...








And so to a final short gobbet, and a splendid joke ...





The Democrats are always better organised? 

The pond can't begin to quote the number of late night comedy jokes about the disorganised Democrats, a bunch of soft, wimpy pussies up against the hard men of Faux Noise ... but then came the mango Mussolini and suddenly anybody anywhere could look better organised ...

And so to the rest of the survey of this day's reptile doings ...







The pond appreciated Layton coming out to beat the defence drum, but will accept no substitute - the bromancer is the pond's one and only reptile defence correspondent - and thanked George for keeping the voice fuss in the mix, though he's apparently unaware he's scribbling for a dedicated anti-voice combine, and the bouffant one was doing the hard yards about the employment laws, but the pond had already featured a strong Groaning and nattering "Ned" on that matter and felt the need for a rest, and Jack the Insider was out and about early with an entirely pointless bit of wittering about twittering, though it did provide an excuse for a cartoon ...






But you can only have so much fun with the Musk follies before they become tiresome, so the pond did the unthinkable and hunted out the lizard Oz editorialist ...







Indeed, indeed ...








Back to another warmed-up gobbet from the lizard Oz editorialist ...







Ah, yes, the more tangible costs and crises that need attention. 

As usual, the pond had got it wrong, and it turns out that climate science is completely intangible, a kind of holy ghost of the sciences, going around fucking the planet without any way of being detected, and the next thing you know, the planet is looking for a short term home in some stables, only to be told there's no room at the inn ...

Meanwhile, in that gaggle of reptiles, the pond had failed to mention Glenda, looking like a refugee from an Ed Wood movie, and entirely out of place. As it happened to be in the same area as the lizard Oz editorialist, and even provided something of a meta ironic meditation on the editorialist thinking, the pond plunged into the increasingly heated water ...







Just that opening line from Glenda was enough to produce a howl of laughter from the pond, or if in Florida, perhaps a hurricane, with strong gusts: "While Australia has come relatively late to taking the business of climate change seriously ..."

Apparently Glenda doesn't read the paper she scribbles for, and there were more signs of disingenuousness as the pond plunged on ...







Step up scrutiny over companies blathering on about their green credentials? Does Glenda even begin to understand the wretchedness of this proposal?










And not just the Weekly Beast last week ... there was that link to over a year ago, way back on 14th October 2021 in the Graudian, beginning this way ...











Talk about stepping up scrutiny over companies blathering on about their green credentials ...

And yet it was so long ago, so absurd, and so quickly forgotten, suggesting we might be better off with a soft Singapore dictatorship than a hard Murdochian one ... but due credit to Glenda, expertly reproducing that joke about a wilfully blind woman trying to decipher the shape and point of a camel ...

As governance has been mentioned, the pond can't resist throwing in an infallible Pope, even though the link and the segue is tenuous at best ...












The pond did love the figures on the banner ...especially Brian Harradine up on the far right, while down below "Show me the money" was the apt mantra ...

That was enough to give the pond the strength to tackle a final gobbet of undiluted Glenda, making, it should be noted, her very first appearance on the pond ...






Say what? The Murdochians aren't setting the pace in the region? Quelle surprise ...

And so to wrap up with an anxious moment, for which there seems to be no immediate answer ...






  1. BefuddledNov 10, 2022, 8:15:00 AM

    Mr Ed’s dire warnings about green tape reminded me of this regarding the UK

    https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-cutting-the-green-crap-has-added-2-5bn-to-uk-energy-bills/

    You know in your guts that every move will be in the wrong direction but they seem totally unaware of their own history.

    1. GrueBleenNov 10, 2022, 4:30:00 PM

      They "seem totally unaware of their own history" Bef because they are totally unaware of their own history. They are also unaware of just about everything - history, sociology, economics, science, logic, sovereign reason, etc etc. Name it and they are unaware of it (just ask Liz 'Radon' Truss).

      With the usual consequences when every little thing is just an unknown unknown that nobody knows how to understand. Once upon a time, that situation was handled by having learned and expert - or at the very least minimally competent - advisors that they actually listened to (every king and queen had them). But that unravelled from particularly the time of Churchill onwards (remember sticking to the "gold standard" amongst other gems of blatant ignorance and stupidity).

      So it goes.

  2. ChadwickNov 10, 2022, 9:24:00 AM

    DP - thank you for that Pope - yes, wonderfully restorative for me too.

  3. JoeNov 10, 2022, 12:27:00 PM

    No comment necessary: "Climate change is costing trillions — and low-income countries are paying the price" https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-03573-z

  4. KezNov 10, 2022, 1:37:00 PM

    This one's for the Killer and his slithy cronies with their rose-coloured crystal balls. Apologies to Neil Diamond.

    Red, red wave
    Swamps the mid-terms
    All Murdoch's minions had
    Predicted it so-o-o

    Red, red wave
    Reptiles are blue
    Despite the lies Trump spun
    Mar-a-la-go-o-o
    Will be a no-show

    They had sworn by this time
    The map would be all red
    They were wrong now they find
    That their states chose blue instead

    Red, red wave
    Was not to be
    Forecasts were overblown
    It's tearing apa-a-art
    Their reptile hearts

    1. GrueBleenNov 11, 2022, 8:45:00 AM

      Ah, something to be recited by all those "reds under beds" :-)

  5. GrueBleenNov 11, 2022, 3:51:00 AM

    "the immortal Rowe (how long will the Twitter link last?)" Mayhap we might get a mighty Mastodon ?

    Any'ow, KillerC: "As the clock struck midnight on the east coast of America, Republican bigwigs were left desperately hoping ..." Aah, the eternal perversity of unfounded "hope" - but how and why did such "hope" arise ? Because it wasn't "hope" at all, it was just the usual blind self-belief of the terminally deranged, fed by listening only to each other.

    Though KillerC himself is a genuine phenomenon: he's a kind of 'total quantum superposition' where he can simultaneously occupy both positive and negative states about the world. Was it really only a few short days ago (Monday 6th to be precise) when KillerC was delightedly informing us that: "Donald Trump has launched a blistering attack on Joe Biden's Democrats..." and that "Republicans could retake control of congress and pave the way for the former president's political renaissance."

    But then, that's just standard reptile modus operandi: "Ïf I don't ever mention it again, then it never really happened." And it works a treat.

  6. GrueBleenNov 11, 2022, 4:09:00 AM

    So, today's Mr Ed: "The big winners, inevitably, will be the bureaucratic masters of the UN, whose focus has always been fixed on redistributing the world's financial and technological resources." Sheesh, you'd never be able to ever reckon that we're all just co-equal members of homo sapiens sapiens, would you - and doesn't anyone anywhere still believe that: "...inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me."

    But really: "bureaucratic masters of the UN" ? Oh sure, and the black helicopters still fly around the Earth every day of the year enforcing the will of our "bureaucratic masters". Just ask Slappy, she'll tell you.

