In which the pond tries to cut back on its reptile intake in preparation for the holyday season, but still ends up with a dose of bigotry and a doddery old relic talking to another ...

Of late the pond has, out of dire boredom, tended to hare off to read other herpetology experts, as with the Matt Lewis outing, Sorry, New York Post. You Can’t Memory Hole Your Own Trump Propaganda (Yahoo News so there's no paywall issue).
... here’s what bothers me: The New York Post is doing all of this without any self-awareness, any “my bad” acknowledgements, or any reckoning with its change of mind or past complicity. There’s no acknowledgement that Never Trumpers were right all along about Orange Julius. Instead, the Post seems to be memory-holing the last seven years.
Keep in mind, The Post endorsed Trump in the 2016 New York Republican primary, writing that he was “A plain-talking entrepreneur with outer-borough, common-sense sensibilities…who reflects the best of ‘New York values’—and offers the best hope for all Americans who rightly feel betrayed by the political class.”
One impeachment (and lots of craziness) later, the Post endorsed Trump again in 2020, writing: “The media are enormously fixated on Trump’s tweets and extemporaneous remarks, never learning the lesson that most of the time, he is just riffing. In endorsing him, we’re choosing to focus on President Trump’s actions and accomplishments. He has kept his promises.”
Then, just before the election, the Post published an opinion column saying Trump “will be an invincible hero, who not only survived every dirty trick the Democrats threw at him, but the Chinese virus as well.”
And so on ... but above all the pond enjoyed the notion of further ruining the English language by making "memory hole" an active verb ...because for once the ruining was in a good cause, and the pond realised one of its chief irritation with the local brand of reptiles was the way they managed to memory hole their many hypocrisies and stupidities ...
The pond has also decided, as the holiday season approaches, to cut back on its intake of reptile stew to a sensible dietary level, and so will only be dealing with two reptiles this day ...
First up is a classic example of pure, undiluted bigotry, harking back to the old days, when deploying the memory hole strategy would have been better ...
"Frightening seriousness"? Really ...
And so to one of the reasons the pond decided to cut back on its reptile diet. This day the dog botherer spent most of his column slagging off Norman Swan, who made a goose of himself and then apologised.
Swan can look after himself, and the pond isn't going to spend any time defending his mis-steps, but as the theme this day is how to memory hole, the pond doesn't expect the bromancer to memory hole his climate science denialism - it festers on like the bigotry in Shanners - but of late the reptiles have taken to memory holing the recent pandemic, still lurking in the wings, ready for unsuspecting victims ...
Just a few dog botherer excerpts will capture the memory holing ...
Meanwhile, the pond trots off to the RPA regularly at the moment, to be confronted by an extremely sensible mask mandate.
9 News noted this - and it feels astonishing to the pond that it should go there, but really ... please note the date, and the stripe of the state government ...
Meanwhile, memory holing the pandemic is what the dog botherer, Killer and the rest of the reptile pack are all about ...
Really? Perhaps the dog botherer could take a mask-free cruise?
Oh wait ... P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line reintroduce masks for passengers onboard...
That story's also dated the 18th November, while back at the first story there was the link the pond pre-empted, and this tweet ... (how long before it's all gone?)
Climate science denialism, pandemic denialism, mask phobia, it's all too much for the pond ... and that's why the pond decided to cut back on its reptile diet ... though strangely avoiding the dog botherer led to a surfeit of dog botherer ...
Even worse the pond wishes it could cut back on the daily assaults on the notion of an indigenous voice ...
See how it lurked in the comments section ...
There you go, our Gracie maintaining the rage on IR reform, and and right next to her, Price given priceless space to blather, and then up above in the reptile triptych of terror, these two conflicting panels ...
Don't pull back on the voice? But that tedious old fart, pompous portentous nattering "Ned" is off consulting that ancient relic, little Johnny ... and the entire point is to turn the notion of an indigenous voice into a cudgel, because right at the moment the reptiles have got bugger all else to offer ...
Here's another memory hole in the offing ...you have to forget this wretched politician was turfed out of his own seat, while the country had had a gutful of his entire government and turfed it out ...
Now by the magical musings of a fellow pompous old fart, he's become a hallowed and esteemed oracle ... full of infinite understanding, or at least a yearning for picket fences ...
Somebody who, after a 33 year Parliament art career including almost 12 in the top job, managed to retain the worldview of a 1950s suburban solicitor and who believes that memorising Don Bradman's batting average is an essential Australian value isn't my idea of an Elder Statesman.
It's 15 years since Howard left office; after a similar interval, Menzies was several years dead. I suspect part of the reason that Ming mostly shut on on current issues in his retirement is that he had sufficient sense to realise that most of the public wouldn't have given a stuff what the old bastard thought. Though a similar dinosaur, Little Johnny lacks such self-awareness.
Don't forget the enablers, Anon. We wouldn't be hearing from the old fart if it wasn't for those particular dinosaurs.
Well, that column by Helen Lovejoy was pretty much money for old rope. Other than claiming that the introduction of marriage equality had somehow generated a massive increase in transgenderism (minus any evidence of course) it was pretty much a reiteration of religious fundamentalists" Greatest Whinges. Even Israel Foleau got a guernsey FFS! I'm pretty sure in another five years she'll be able to submit the same column with only a few minor tweaks - and hopefully the so-called "Religious Freedom" legislation that she and her fellow pearl-clutchers Crace will be no closer to reality.
Recalling that this is the woman who wrote about HER deep, personal pain, at having to tell one of her offspring that he must live with knowing that he would not be accepted in the family in the same way as his siblings were, because he was, well - how can we put this? - attracted to persons of the same sex.
It's a long time since I've watched The Simpsons, but that was a spot-on call, Anony. And as for Shannahanna, Chad, well she's just following some very old, way past their use-by date sermons that she was taught in school. It's rather sad just what kids get taught in school.
Isn’t Ned a funny old duffer; he appears to think that “social media” is a sector of society in itself, rather than simply a medium through which a range of interests and individuals express a range of viewpoints.ReplyDelete
I suppose that 15 or so years is too brief a period for a chap like Neddy to get a handle on these things. After all, this is a bloke who thinks a recording of him reading one of his articles constitutes a podcast. Is he still doing that, btw, or has his trusty reel to reel recorder finally died?
Yahoo News: "Instead, the Post seems to be memory-holing the last seven years." I just have to keep on reminding, don't I: If I don't ever say it again, then it never really happened. Reptiles of all ages and varieties are masters of that ploy. Pity we can't apply it to little Honest Johnny, isn't it.ReplyDelete
Next time you'll be able to just post that fake NYP banner, GB.
"making "memory hole" an active verb" Now, now, we all know that in English there's no noun that can't be verbed, and no verb that can't be nouned.ReplyDelete
'Active'? I think she means 'transitive'.
Ooh, she's back ! And just as mind-locked and feverishly lugubrious as ever. Shannahanna: "...people might start looking at their local school and see what sorts of things are being taught to their children." Well I don't have any kids in school, but I do remember what sorts of things were taught in the schools kids of my era went to - especially the ones unfortunate enough to be sent to religious, and especially Catholic, schools. And as far as I can tell, it's still like that.ReplyDelete
So we have, from Shannahanna: "Archbishop Julian Porteous who ... was dragged before the Human Rights board in Tasmania for disseminating a booklet outlining Catholic teaching on marriage for Catholic students." Well, we haven't heard that gross Catholic lie for a while now, so welcome back Shanna: no 'memory holing' for you: just the same old lies every time.
Is it worth reminding that Porteous wasn't "dragged" anywhere for disseminating anything, it was for some of the atrocious language used in the "booklet" and that the action was sadly abandoned by the plaintiff before a judgement was rendered.
Then we get to: "Not only could someone dig up a sermon a pastor gave nine years ago and still hold you to account..." Oh wau, there's a 'time limit' on sermons - so any and every thing that Christ reportedly said in various 'sermons' is way, way past its use-by date. That's good to know.
"Here's another memory hole in the offing ..." Now my understanding - correct me if you think I'm wrong - is that the "memory hole" was called that because all the bits of paper and stuff, didn't actually get burned in the furnaces but were saved and stored for later reuse - it did indeed comprise a "memory" hole. Which I understood was how O'Brien could pull out some stuff from the past to tease Winston Smith with.ReplyDelete
But I just can't seem to find a reference to that.
Hmm, Mundine says: "Aboriginal people ... saying they don't know what the voice is and saying that they don't want it." Yep, that's the way: reject "the voice" - shouldn't that be Voice ? - without ever finding out what it is.ReplyDelete
What is it with these people -"there must be a Royal Commission!" (Kenny). They can't all be lawyers hoping for a cushy job. Maybe they believe that the Commissioners will ensure that the evildoers will get their just desserts.ReplyDelete
Kelly talking to Howard reminds me of when Kelly clashed with another former PM: https://www.theguardian.com/global/video/2020/nov/10/qa-malcolm-turnbull-attacks-shocking-legacy-of-murdoch-and-news-corp-on-climate-crisis-video
That was a doozy.