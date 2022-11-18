In which the pond tries to avoid our Henry and chortling Claire, but eventually succumbs ...

Back in the day, the pond used to take reptile climate science denialism seriously, offer facts and refutations, dispute and lament, and generally carry on like a pork chop.
But age, familiarity, laziness, contempt, and such like added up to wry bemusement and an attempt to find entertainment, as the planet alternately burned and flooded ...
How good is it then that someone still bothers to point out the enormous stupidity involved?
It's a little late, but before getting down to this day's reptile business, the pond would like to do a tip of the hat to Graham Readfearn for his take down of the Major in The Australian reheats discredited climate claims in Cop ‘fact check’.
In its usual lazy way, the pond had let the Major off, and just ran the screed, because everyone knows that the Major as climate scientist is a vector for undiluted bullshit.
Besides, it's a Sisyphean task or an Augean stables duty if you will, and likely the Major will be back at it next Monday, unrepentant and still as lamentable and ignorant as ever, but please allow the pond to quote a little redeeming Readfearn as a pointer to his piece ...
In an apparent effort to undermine the nature of global temperature rise, Mitchell wrote: “Evidence suggests temperatures were higher during the medieval warming and the Roman warming.”
Actually, evidence does not suggest this. The latest United Nations assessment of climate studies says the world is warmer now than at any time over at least the past 100,000 years.
The medieval warming period (MWP) occurred roughly between 950AD and 1,250AD – although there’s slight disagreement on the start and end dates. The Roman warming period covered the first few centuries AD. Both were regional, not global.
A 2019 study in Nature of temperatures in these periods, the authors wrote, “provides further evidence of the unprecedented nature of anthropogenic global warming in the context of the past 2,000 years”.
Mitchell wrote: “Global temperature sits about 1.2C above the pre-industrial era, which also coincided with a little ice age.”
Prof Nerilie Abram, an expert in ancient climates at the Australian National University, said the little ice age lasted a few centuries, but was considered over by 1850 – the start of the 50-year period that scientists use to refer to “pre-industrial”.
It's true that Jones gets a bit carried away. Speaking of Picasso, the notion that Picasso's Guernica might be construed as praise of the planet is pushing the envelope. It's true that the Picasso isn't in London, but is on show in Madrid, but if you stay in Spain, how to explain Goya's Saturn Devouring His Son as praising the planet? It knocked the pond for six when seen in the flesh, just as Van Gogh sans ear seems to be more about a nervous breakdown than praising the planet... and that can be found in the National Gallery's listing of his works ...
But the essential point remains true. The Major at all times shows exactly the same sensibility as those that are attacking artworks ...a luddite insensibility linked to fundamentalism.
At this point, some might wonder what to do, if rational arguments and the compilation of scientific facts won't work, and attacking artworks just displays enormous stupidity of the kind shared by fundamentalists since the great days of iconoclasm in the Reformation, so the pond will hastily move on to the real duty of the day, a serve of both siderism from the hole in the bucket man ...
The way that this game works is for the reptile scribbler to hold up hands in horror, and propose that both sides are equally bad, even as the evidence suggests that the Murdochians spent years supporting a coup-loving wannabe authoritarian autocrat anxious to imitate Chairman Xi in the administration of justice ... (trial and execution guaranteed in a day)..
This is, to use a modern notion of an ancient Greek school, mere sophistry, which is to say someone doing a Major Mitchell, with fallacious arguments and reasoning ...
Sorry, there's still a bull in the china shop, and the Murdochians helped put him there, and that threatening future is on them, and no amount of both siderist bullshit should obscure that truth ...
And so to the bonus, and here the pond faced a dilemma ...
There was Dame Slap, ranting in a malevolent way about the Higgins matter again, despite a plea by the judge for the reptiles to give it a rest...
Instead, the reptiles put the rant at the top of the tree killer edition pile of reptile horseshyte ...
The pond refuses to go there - for the sake of the long absent lord, the suffering judge and the next trial, just give it a rest - and so the pond was left with chortling Claire taking easy pot shots at tech ... and about the only reason to go with it is that she did what our Henry didn't do ... start out with the ancient Greeks.
Poor Elon is such an easy target, and the pond has played that game ... and will likely continue to play it, because the memes are fun ...
But where was our Claire when it came to the gig economy and the abuse of workers and the sort of exploitation delivered by Deliveroo until it stopped delivering? Probably off with the Groaner, talking about efficiencies and such like, which makes the rest of the following so rich ...
And there's the problem in a nutshell. The days that the pond did a six paragraph blog post are long gone ...
Instead the pond is full of chunks of reptile junk food, Major Mitchell climate science denialism, and our Henry incapable of fixing a single bucket or political party, occasionally redeemed by a cartoon-led recovery ...
So, according to Redfearn: "The latest United Nations assessment of climate studies says the world is warmer now than at any time over at least the past 100,000 years."ReplyDelete
Well then, how long has homo saps saps been around for: maybe as much, or more, than 315,000 years.
https://www.britannica.com/story/just-how-old-is-homo-sapiens
So, does that mean good old us has lived long enough to have lived on a hotter Earth than we have today, or does it just mean that 'now' is warmer than any time for a lot longer than a mere 100,000 years ?
Perhaps we just don't know about earlier than 100K years ago?Delete
We really don't know much at all from before about 5500 years ago when we started writing in Sumerian cuneiform. And shortly thereafter produced The Epic of Gilgamesh.Delete
I still think occasionally about Catalhyuk which existed from approximately 7500 BC to 6400 BC and was one of the world's first genuine cities; but we know nothing much about it because it was deserted a long time before we invented any form of writing.
So all we have is studying the evidence contained in the land and sea without any human testimony. But that is usually enough to work out the main geological history of places. It's just that a difference of only a few degrees in temperature may be enough to give us a hard time without actually occasioning any lasting serious climate changes.
So yes, we do know much about times prior to 100,000 BCE, but not nearly as much as we'd like to.
Oh dear, here we go again: "Loving art does not devalue life - on the contrary it helps us value and see nature." so Jonathon Jones tells us. Well, not most of the art that I've ever seen - apart from a few landscapes and floral representations and such. And maybe such as Hokusai's 'Great Wave'.ReplyDelete
But surely even Jones can grasp that it's not about destroying art - the protesters haven't, at least as far as I'm aware, actually tried to destroy any works of art - but about getting attention for the coming destruction of the world as we know it. And it's a lot safer than gluing one's hands or bums to a main road or highway.
So long as there's a homo sapiens sapiens there will be art, but will there always be a habitable Earth ? And no, Elon notwithstanding, we won't be rocketing off to do it all over again on Mars. Or anywhere else in the entire universe.
Lucy Whelan: "Instead, these attacks [on glass protected Art] feel part of a helpless careering towards climate chaos." Yeah, just maybe because we actually are engaged in a "helpless careering towards climate chaos" with or without spraying some stuff onto sealed, protective glass. And with or without 'art' too.Delete
I’m an art historian and climate activist: Just Stop Oil’s art attacks are becoming part of the problem
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2022/nov/17/im-an-art-historian-just-stop-oil-soup-attacks-prove-theres-nothing-to-worry-about
Hmmm, our E-Claire: "Alternative social media platforms exist in the form of Parler, GAB, Minds and Truth Social." But not Mastodon ? "Truth (anti)Social" instead ?ReplyDelete
Any'ow here she goes: "Yet the irony is that if Bankman-Fried had been a reader of the classics, he may have learned some important lessons that could have helped him avoid his catastrophic failure." Oh yeah, sure, that's worked a treat throughout history hasn't it. Or is E-Claire just trying to tell us that throughout history barely anyone has ever read "the classics" and/or of those who have, barely anyone has ever understood them.
Except for Holesome Henry that is, who has read all of them and understood every little thing that he's read. I await his exposition on the true handling of crypto-currencies and how to integrate them into the crypto-modern world.
Oh dear, our very Holesome Henry who has: "left his usual blather about the ancient Greeks and Romans in the closet." Yair, not even one single mention of Thucydides for simply ages ! What has gone wrong in Henry's universe ? Surely the collected wisdom of all those ancients has described and explained modern American politics ?ReplyDelete
It isn't all simply "la droite contre la gauche"; as many have patiently explained there is, for example, such that people can be a droite in economic and financial matters but very much a gauche in people and social matters - like Lyndon Baines Johnson who on the one hand gave us the Vietnam War and the other the Civil Rights Act. Is that a clear case of being all left or right ?
Arwa Mahdawi's "Why were so many smart people so dumb ...?" is a good questionReplyDelete
isn't it?
Consider this selection of answers -
GB: "After all, the human race is so clever and sensible all of the time, isn't it."
Claire: "the foolhardy belief that we can perfectly engineer the world"
DP: "if vulgar youff chose to dance in the crypto minefield, let them lose their money how they
will"
Bef: https://medium.com/curiouserinstitute/a-game-designers-analysis-of-qanon-580972548be5
I like the last answer. I found it in this here comments department a while ago (10-1-21 actually).
Fish are smart enough to get caught in fish traps but drifting weeds aren't.
I picked up on the OTPP because it's the Ontario teachers losing their money again and they're
not the ones who keep doing the dumb investing.
It's a structural problem. A pension fund tries to maximize the return to its members.
To do so requires risky investment. The pension fund gambles its members' contributions.
It's seen as smart while it's winning, dumb when it loses.
Actually it's the Investment Managers that cop the praise or blame, and in the case of the
ENRON scandal the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan only lost 1.25% of its members funds.
Maybe that's acceptable.
Or is it Government being immoral, going to the casino with your Welfare Card?
Of course we can't just have a decent tax-funded Aged Pension, that's Socialism.
"It's a structural problem. A pension fund tries to maximize the return to its members. To do so requires risky investment." There's a few reptiles - particularly Dane Slap - that you might have to pass that wisdom on to, BB.Delete
"Ontario Teachers Pension Plan only lost 1.25% of its members funds.
Maybe that's acceptable." Yep, that's eminently acceptable provided it isn't repeated time and time again.
PS: It probably is that subset of apophenia called pareidolia: "a type of apophenia involving the perception of images or sounds in random stimuli.".Delete
Now do we reckon this will ever rate a mention by Bjorn-again or Lloydy ? Or any reptile(s) at all ? If they built one of these and then painted "Danger: Nuclear Reactor" on the building exterior that the reptiles would be enthusiastically supportive ?ReplyDelete
New battery technology could be a ‘game changer’ for regional Australian communities
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/nov/17/new-battery-technology-could-be-a-game-changer-for-regional-australian-communities
Only if it took in excess of a decade to build in the unlikely event of it bypassing community opposition.Delete
It is easy enough to find Claire Lehmann’s name in discussion/interview with early proponents of ‘blockchain’, such as Chris Berg and Sinclair Davidson, a Bolt - who I believe to be son of THE Bolt - and others, spruiking the revolutionary nature of ‘blockchain’, and the freedom it would release. Quick scan does not show her entering a cautionary note - that, ultimately, stuff on blockchain really existed only in blockchain.ReplyDelete
Yes, much of what we consider conventional ‘money’ really only exists as electronic pulses in banking systems, and, as with blockchain, it is only public confidence that accepts that. If we all went to our local bank (assuming there is a branch still open near you!) and wanted to withdraw more than around $2000 each - the banks would run out of actual folding currency before it could pay out what we all thought would be ever accessible in our accounts.
The big difference between blockchain ‘currency’ and fiat currency is that your fiat currency, if held by a licensed institution, will be paid out - by the government of the day, if all else fails. That message was restated during the GFC. (Well, that is, if you believe there was a GFC.) The price of freedumb with blockchain becomes apparent when businesses, that claim to hold your cryptocurrency, fail - you can’t expect that dreaded nanny state to make good your ‘asset’.
Not that this has been a message you have heard from all kinds of commentators until just recently. It is a distraction for Ms Lehmann to claim that the problem with FTX is down to hubris of one person. Rather than scour the Greek classics, she might have followed cartoonist Dana Summers to the movies, specifically ‘The Magnificent Seven’, where Calvera (superbly played by Eli Wallach) says, of the villagers he plunders regularly ‘If God did not want them sheared, He would not have made them sheep.’
And yet - ‘FinReview’ for this very day - yep, the same ‘Fin’ that made so much of young genius Bankman-Fried on its glossy supplement a couple of weeks back - has an article titled ‘Some other blockchain projects are doing fine.’
So, perhaps, Ms Lehmann is simply cultivating forage for the sheep. Or, it being a reptile publication, a kind of inverse Hartigan defence ‘I trusted these people and they let me down.’
Chris Berg - now that's a name I haven't encountered in quite a while. And he used to be such an enthusiatic reptile and IPA "adjunct". Can't recall ever encountering Sinclair Davidson though.Delete
Anyway, thank you for that perceptive analysis of 'blockchain' and for bringing at least one member of the Bolt clan to notice. And for reminding us just how far the Fin Rev has fallen.
Fin Rev is still falling, GB. Yesterday, it included 'Recruit capital markets to close the AUKUS funding gap', which is offered as an 'opinion', but is an out and out commercial for a newcomer, 'Bondi Partners', which has 'established Australia's first national security investment fund.'Delete
Rather than bore readers with details of initiatives of this '1941 Fund' (such is its name) it may be sufficient to tell them that President of Bondi Partners, and author of the item in the Fin, is - Joe Hockey.
Well, Joe's name is given as author - the item includes sentences like 'I am not sure that, in the absence of kinetic engagement, that the money will materialise.' which, I suspect, might have been a bit beyond even Joe the Leaner.
Good to see somebody make such a success of a late-life career.Delete
Freedom's just another word for making lots of money.Delete
Lots of speculation over at the Grudian as to the actual circumstances of the recent departure of high-ranking Reptile Chris Dore, who resigned from the Oz and News Corp a few days back on “medical grounds”. It appears he may have had a sudden fall from grace…. https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/nov/18/australians-editor-chris-dore-lost-job-party-wall-street-journal-news-corp-event-california-news-corpsReplyDelete
Vaya con dios (or whatever it is that operates this universe)ReplyDelete
Fred Brooks Has Died
https://news.slashdot.org/story/22/11/18/1352233/fred-brooks-has-died
One of the true greats:
"Brooks has written or co-written many books and peer-reviewed papers in addition to The Mythical Man-Month, including Automatic Data Processing, No Silver Bullet, Computer Architecture, and The Design of Design."
GB - this is a good time to thank you again for introducing me to Fred Brooks' writings. We all must die, but if you had written 'The Mythical Man-Month' and 'The Design of Design', I think you could be confident you had done a substantial service to humanity.Delete
I wonder if the people now contemplating the smouldering wreckage of the ASX project might take time over the holydays to read some of Brooks? Of course, it might have been more useful for them to have done so before they fired up the ginormous new system that would be all things to all people.
A pleasure, Chad. And as to the ASX, there really is no silver bullets, is there.Delete
During my later consulting career, it sometimes seemed as though I would be engaged to tell folks how to do something which they would happily ignore and then re-engage me to come back and fix up the mess.
Doing things right the first, and hopefully only, time just isn't very popular it seems.