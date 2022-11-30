In which the pond suggests that fact-checking the reptiles could lead to interminable posts and possibly PTSD ...

Thanks to a correspondent, the pond is able to begin with a correction.
First, the pond must confess guilt and admit that each day it reproduces reptiles lying, or offering meretricious stupidities, or arrant ranting, and these days the pond is too lazy to correct the record. No amount of Our Fathers and Hail Marys will save the pond from reptile purgatory ... (it really does exist).
The pond could have saved this tweet to the next serving of the floodwaters in quarries whisperer, but better to run it now ...
The pond ran the correction with a twinge, because the pond is very ambivalent about the Musk-owned Twitter, which these days is veering towards a mango Mussolini style serve of dinner with fascists ...
But it does remain a handy way to offer up actual data, evidence that the quarry whispering Caterist (and so the pond), is too lazy to discover ...
There, that's done, but if the pond were to persist in this noble mission, each day would be full of corrections and real data, and then where would the pond be? Probably off reading other publications and telling the reptiles to fuck off ...or suffering from an extreme case of PTSD.
Of course in its private life, the pond only reads other publications, and its herpetological studies are only a hobby, and of late the hobby has become exceptionally dull or fraught.
There's no model kit glue here to give the pond a buzz ... instead the pond must spend time ruling out assorted offerings ...
You see? There's Dame Slap blathering on about the voice yet again, and activist judges, and so on, and all the pond could think was Clarence and Ginni ,and just fuck off ...
Day after day it's the same shit, sometimes featuring the same shit cartoonist ...
And there was simplistic Simon - here no conflict of interest - blathering about energy, when the pond might take a straight shot of the lizard Oz editorialist, right into the eyeball ...
How does the pond know that the lizard Oz editorialist is channeling simplistic Simon? Would using the very same notion of "least worst option" as the 'ABC, always be closing' routine, do the trick?
Yep, it's just another murmuration, reptiles gathered around the fire and chanting in unison, and the lizard Oz editorialist was on something of a roll this day ...
Say what? "There is broad agreement that climate change poses an overarching threat to all reef systems" ??
On what known reptile planet is that true? Doesn't the lizard Oz editorialist step outside occasionally to see what the lizard Oz editorialist sees as fit to print?
There was the Riddster recently explaining that climate change might be a jolly good thing, as IPA worshippers of Gina are wont to do ... proudly featured in the lizard Oz ...
And the week before Gina's lackey had been on about the reef, and all the good news ... (the pond only quotes excerpts because it has already run the Riddster in full before) ...
And so on and so forth, because correcting the reptiles or reminding them of their follies could end up with a post that circled the earth ... and yet here we are ...
Ah yes, it's all a conspiracy, and talk of climate science is just an agenda, and meanwhile, the IPA has no agenda, and that at least explains why the reptiles were freaking out at the top of the digital page ...
Scientists say?
When the pond looked at that report, it turned out that they were quoting a reef tourism operator, AgForce and a nobody purporting to be the opposition environment spokespersonman ... and when it came to the scientists ...
“We cannot afford to have another mass bleaching event this season, that would make seven and that’s just reducing the time of recovery between these events,” she said,
“The ecosystem cannot handle it and it cannot recover fast enough to sustain the populations and the health that the ecosystem needs to thrive.”
University of Queensland reef expert Peter Mumby said there were “pluses and minuses” in the report, but agreed with its recommendations.
“My worry is that when something is listed as “in danger”, it can create a sense of futility,” he said.
“There is this global myth that the Great Barrier Reef is dead, it is not dead. So this kind of publicity has a global effect on how people perceive the reef which I do not think is fair.”
Professor Mumby said although the report was “a little out of date” given the official visit to monitor the reef happened in March, it was correct and sensible. “There is an awful lot of work that needs to be done to shepherd this reef into a safer future and listing it as ‘in danger’ helps, then fair enough,” he said.
“The reef still has the capacity to show recovery, if given some breathing space. However, the real focus on why we need to address the climate change problem is that those windows of recovery are becoming increasingly scarce.”
So the reptiles can't even read what's in their own story ... and that's why the pond could waste endless time correcting the reptile record ...
After all that, the pond needed a rest, and what better way to rest than to head off to a grave contemplation with the Sexton, frequently down there with a Dickensian beadle ...
Well if the grave Sexton constitutes food for thought, the reptiles are serving their Liberal friends a starvation diet ...
And at this point the pond should probably have called it quits, what with its ban on reptile blather about the voice and IR, but keen eyes will have noted that "Ned" was out and about this day, and in a post-ironic way, talking of a rearview mirror view of things, hugely comic for a man who routinely dodders off into the past ...
If that's the best the reptiles can do these days in terms of FUD, it's time to put "Ned" out to pasture ... because there's only so much doddering that can be allowed if the mutton Dutton is to take heart ...
And so to an infallible Pope, showing what happens when an autocrat fails to get vaccines right and prefers repression, as autocrats and middle Kingdom emperors are wont to do...
There's a lot of white paper for the emperor's bum ...
And speaking of wannabe autocrats, the lizard Oz editorialist belatedly discovered who his Faux Noise kissing cousins were still hanging around with ...
Um, Trump's disastrous judgment?
Not a word about Faux Noise's disastrous judgment? And all the other Murdochian fawning acolytes?
And Piers Morgan? As if we could forget ...The strange twists of Donald Trump and Piers Morgan’s self-serving mutual adoration club
Was it once a friendship between a man and a boy, or a boy and a man-child?
At times, there was a true affection, it appeared, as Trump played the role of hard-knuckled tycoon in seasons of The Apprentice, and Morgan appeared as a convincingly fawning acolyte in a special episode featuring so-called celebrities.
