In which the pond overdoses on blather about woke virtue-signalling ...

What o'clock is it? Must be the weekend and time for a fresh serve of reptile clichés, perhaps topped with the stench of climate science denialism.
Still, the aversion therapy is working for the pond. There was no way the pond could deal with nattering "Ned" with "woke" at the top of the column ...
That sort of anachronism reminds the pond why the reptile mindset, the relentless revisionism, the application of now to then, is so deadening and soul-destroying.
And Dame Slap was playing the same game, with "woke" deployed in her header ...
The only thing? It's such a moronic thought, from such a toxic scribbler, and coupled with "woke" yet again, that the pond simply couldn't go there either ...
But it's always the same ... wherever the pond looks, there's always an abuse of language, an abundance of clichés of the mindless parroting "woke" kind, and, it goes without saying, a goodly dose of climate science denialism ... not to mention the plagiarising of the pond's use of Chicken Little ...
Ignore the reference to Chicken Little propaganda.
Note instead that blather about "a gently warming climate"
, and "significant benefits"
, and the Book of Exodus, and the implication that of late there hasn't been one disaster after another.
Would Covid stand in for boils?
Never mind, ever since the Riddster has gone full IPA, he's veered from eccentric to full-blown weird, and as always it's the language, and the complete absence of science that calls out this pathetic member of Gina's mob and the climate word games he plays
Yes, that old saw, "climate alarmism" is trotted out to be given another beating ...
Strange, what was that alarm bell? Was it mindless blather of an enormously stupid kind, the bit about "groupthink", a post-ironic abuse of the language that could only emanate from one of Gina's mob ...
What was that talk of tools of Gina propaganda? And how did this slip past the IPA censor: "it might be that the net effect is a major problem"?
It might be that the abuse of language is just the beginning of major problems ... because these days the Riddster is reduced to mindless suggests of conspiracies .... of the "we should all worry" kind ...
Oh poor Riddster, a scientist reduced to being one of Gina's mob, scribbling for the IPA, and drifting into political advocacy rather than science, observation and objective prediction, all conspicuously lacking in this outing, as opposed to ominous hints and bland proposals that we might even find that some of what we have been told is wrong ... and never mind that the Riddster is doing that telling, with false equivalencies and all the rest of the routine regularly played by reptile climate science denialists ...
In short, this in service of that ...
Let's hope the Riddster ends up with the very best pillows, because otherwise he might have trouble sleeping at night ...
And so to another reptile expert in the abuse of language ...
Yes, thar she blows again, and truly if the reptiles paid for proper word use, "woke" would be a squillionaire.
Even Humpty Dumpty would have had to pay up ...
'And only ONE for birthday presents, you know. There's glory for you'
'I don't know what you mean by "glory,"' the pond said.
The dog botherer smiled contemptuously. 'Of course you don't-- till I tell you. I meant "there's a nice knock-down argument for you!"'
'But "glory" doesn't mean "a nice knock-down argument,"' the pond objected.
'When I use a word,' the dog botherer said in rather a scornful tone, `it means just what I choose it to mean--neither more nor less.'
'The question is,' said the pond, 'whether you CAN make words mean so many different things.'
'The question is,' said the dog bothterer 'which is to be master-- that's all.'
The pond was too much puzzled to say anything, so after a minute the dog botherer began again. 'They've a temper, some of them-- particularly verbs, they're the proudest--adjectives you can do anything with, but not verbs--however, I can manage the whole lot of them! Woke impenetrability! That's what I say!'
'Would you tell me, please,' said the pond 'what that means?'
'Now you talk like a reasonable child,' said the dog botherer, looking very much pleased. 'I meant by "woke impenetrability" that we've had enough of that subject, and it would be just as well if you'd mention what you mean to do next, as I suppose you don't mean to stop here all the rest of your life.'
'That's a great deal to make "woke impenetrability" mean,'the pond said in a thoughtful tone.
'When I make words like "woke" do a lot of work like that,' said the dog botherer, 'I always pay them extra.'
'Oh!' said the pond. She was too much puzzled to make any other remark.
Somehow that woke the pond up, and having been awakened, felt fully woke, and able to cope with all the hysteria in that first gobbet ... so then it was time for a serve of more climate science denialist gruel ...
Always the mystery which of late has become almost as weird as transubstantiation or Trinitarianism ...
You see, climate change isn't real and isn't happening, and so renewables are a complete waste of time and energy. And besides, the solution is to nuke the country to solve the problem that isn't happening ...and per the Riddster, what isn't happening might even be a jolly good thing, if we could only learn to get along with it ... (a supply of mining royalties to the pond's bank account would certainly help).
The pond was never able to solve knotty, nutty if you will, theological problems, and as for the dog botherer ... well, this time, instead of "woke" he leads with "jellybacks", which is certainly different from "wets" and throws in blather about "Leftist bile", though why "leftist" should be capitalised is another mystery the pond can't solve ...
Should the pond feel pity for the dog botherer? Such a deeply unhappy man, pretending to be tough about love, and yet yearning for it, and suddenly shifting from "chase the love" to talk of flint-hearted curios ...
And yet, somehow, digging deep, the pond summoned up the courage to tell him that the calls are coming from inside the house, his house, the house of reptiles, and his kissing cousin, the bromancer ...
There is an upside. No need to bother with the bromancer this weekend.
The pond is so bored by the day in, day out, week in, week out ranting by assorted reptiles at the voice, and the tragedy of what working for the reptiles can do to the mental and physical health of reptiles in charge ...
When Dore was editor of the Daily Telegraph in 2016 he attended a New Year’s Eve party, described by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in his autobiography A Bigger Picture.
“We held a New Year’s Eve party at Kirribilli House (at my own expense) and watched the fireworks from the governor general’s lawn – apart from a tirade of drunken abuse from one of Murdoch’s editors, it was a congenial evening,” Turnbull wrote.
Several sources said Dore was the editor in question and he was “incoherently drunk” at the party, which was also attended by the Australian’s then editor Paul Whittaker and his wife, and the chairman of News Corp’s Herald and Weekly Times group (and Rupert Murdoch’s niece) Penny Fowler.
It is understood that at least some of the “drunken abuse” Dore meted out was directed at the prime minister himself, at the gathering attended by friends, media executives, several members of Turnbull’s ministry and staff.
Despite this allegedly inappropriate drunken behaviour at the governor general’s official Sydney residence being apparently well known at Holt Street, Dore was promoted to editor-in-chief of the national broadsheet in 2018, the fourth Murdoch masthead he edited in his 31-year career.
The company says that Dore quit due to ill health. Two days after the shock announcement editor Michelle Gunn told staff she understood they were “feeling heavy of heart” after Dore left due to “personal health issues”.
“Chris wants you all to know that he is going to be OK,” Gunn said. “And he knows that you all join me in sending him every good wish.” (The Weekly Beast)
There's a deep, existential unhappiness at work there ... they even have to lie about the real reasons ... because it's part of being a reptile to never lie straight in bed ...
The dog botherer seems torn himself ... rich with anger and a desire to practise domestic abuse on the English language, because yes, "virtue-signallers" gets trotted out for the umpteenth kind ...
Did the dog botherer miss an opportunity here? Of course he did ... he didn't mention nuking the country, the solution to the non-existent problem ... he forgot to slip in a tip of the hat to SMRs, all the rage in current reptile outings ... and instead he persisted with the abuse of language ...
The pond just has to interrupt, not because the reptiles slipped in that click bait video featuring the dog botherer, but because the pond scored a full house when it picked up the "Orwellian" card.
Projection is the process of displacing one’s feelings onto a different person, animal, or object. The term is most commonly used to describe defensive projection—attributing one’s own unacceptable urges to another. For example, if someone continuously bullies and ridicules a peer about his insecurities, the bully might be projecting his own struggle with self-esteem onto the other person. If someone continuously uses the term "Orwellian" to bully and ridicule, it's likely that the bully might be projecting his own struggle with his self-esteem and his Orwellian tendencies, with his abuse of the English language shorthand for his abuse of himself and the world ...
(sorry, the pond made that last bit up and added it to the source
, but if the Orwellian cap fits, why not wear it?)
By this point, with a full house in hand, the pond had no need for a language straight, and so the final gobbet offered some relatively mild abuse of the English language ...
A lame, tired repeat of "virtue-signallers" simply doesn't cut it, and all that a reference to fully franchised angsty teens simply reminds the world that the dog botherer is now officially a boring, tedious old fart, not so far from a Colonel Blimp figure (not that angsty teens would get that reference).
And speaking of projection, should the pond feel for the dog botherer, valiantly attempting to feel the love and feel the voice, and so forced to pound the keyboard to produce "You have to feel for Dutton (and me?) because most of the policy directions would be clear to him, even on the voice, I suspect".
Nah, fuck him, having a thing for the voice can't undo the damage he does with most of his projections, urgings and abuse of the English language ...
And now, with sundry reptiles having been ruled out, Dame Slap and the bromancer at the head of the pack, what to do for a bonus?
Well those down south have an election on this day, and to celebrate the pond decided to return to our Gracie ...
The story, for those who came in late, is that our Gracie in recent weeks has been on an IR binge, like every reptile under the sun, and so was curtly cut by the pond, in the Victorian manner, but today she went full parochial, and it was vastly amusing to the pond ...
Oh dear, rolling eyes syndrome, it can only mean she's been reading the lizard Oz, home to talk of leftist cults and moronic sheeple and other Orwellian language abuse ... and for some reason this seems to have triggered our Gracie, or at least it triggered a carefully neutered reptile click bait video ... and thank the long absent lord Killer wasn't around to see it, or it might have triggered an attack of mask hysteria...
