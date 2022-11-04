Here no Thucydides, no Thucydides here, but zealots and loons in abundance ...

"Zealotry" or "zealot" seems to be the new reptile word du jour - projection anyone? - though the pond had to mount a search party for it this day.
Could it mean that "woke" is on the way out? The pond suspects that, as the reptiles are rather limited in their abuse repertoire, the usual words will keep on turning up through a revolving door, and as one word carpet looks a little shabby and worn, the old word carpet will be dragged back in to serve another day ...
So on with the word hunt - much verbal salad to get through - and - it should go without saying, the usual, standard, one size fits the planet, climate science denialism ... with the hole in the bucket man leading the way ...
The pond is always a little unnerved when the hole in the bucket man absent-mindedly leaves his well-thumbed copy of Thucydides in the bus and decides to grapple with the modern world.... but there''s always the question of how long it will take him to get around to slagging off renewables and mourning the loss of sweet, dear, innocent, virginal Oz coal with a heavy sigh.
Being Henry. it will take some time to reach that particular hole in the bucket ...
Viewed from a non-Thucydidean perspective, all these proposals sound like a canny throw across the Nullarbor to the land of the socialists, with the sandgropers in a state of ecstasy at their rat cunning ... as celebrated by the AFR
...(possible paywall for the rest).
Strange, and naturally the sandgropers are exceptionally keen to tell the likes of the keen Kean to piss off ...
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has poured cold water over New South Wales Treasurer Matt Kean’s calls for a national gas policy that would force Western Australia to send some of its reserves east.
In comments in The Australian on Monday, Kean urged the Albanese government to come up with a national gas and coal reservation policy to help combat skyrocketing energy prices on the east coast grid.
His vision would see WA scrap its state-based reservation policy that carves off 15 per cent of production from large-scale LNG projects for domestic customers in favour of a national scheme...
Kean’s comments opened up a new front in the bitter rivalry between WA and NSW that has previously flared up over GST distribution and COVID-19 responses.
WA Infrastructure Minister Rita Saffioti accused Kean of “grandstanding”.
“I don’t think the feasibility or the economics of what he is suggesting stacks up,” she said.
“I think it’s New South Wales wanting to try and cut us down and they’ve been trying to do that for a few years, but we know we’re very proud of the policy.”Just like WA wants NSW taxpayers to prop them up by taking our GST, NSW families expect WA to do their bit to support them during this energy crisis,” Kean said....
...A 100 per cent domestic reservation policy applied to all onshore gas projects in Western Australia, save for two projects granted exemptions.
Any move to export gas from west to east is complicated by a lack of infrastructure to send and receive the commodity.
A gas pipeline connecting Dampier in WA’s north-west to South Australia was costed at $5.8 billion in 2017 and was being considered by the Coalition government in 2020 as part of its “gas-led recovery” out of COVID-19, but the economics have never stacked up.
But, lest keenly envious eyes distract, please allow our Henry to keep on explaining why the sandgropers have got it all wrong, and it'd impossible or impractical or some other sort of "im" ...
Meanwhile, some might be wondering where the pond's hopes had gone in relation to climate science denialism. Oh ye doubters of little faith ... our Henry was just saving the best for last ...
Yep, thar she blows ...it's those bloody renewables, and the suffering of dear sweet innocent Oz coal, and as for the planet, why squaring the error of current follies would be an epic folly. Sorry, vulgar youff, it's gunna be a long, hard ride into a new world, and misapplied super glue isn't going to save you, but on the upside, you'll be doing it tough without benefit of Henry's hole-fixing company ...
Has our Henry thought of using a hammer? That'd fix things quick smart ...
Once the zealots go on the march, it's impossible to stop them, so naturally the lizard Oz editorialist couldn't resist joining our Henry.
It seems Greta still has the magic touch and still has the capacity to trigger the reptiles ...
Ah, the politics of misery ... now there's a tidy variation, but the pond does miss "zealotry" ... so it must keep searching ...
How did cackle-brained Claire come to occupy a Friday space in the lizard Oz? Was it just wishful thinking on the part of the reptile brain trust that her jibber jabber would provide a satisfying distraction?
The pond's theory is that her presence is designed to make petulant Peta seem like some sort of rocket science climate science denialist ... because, wait for it, there's still more yadda yadda to go about renewables, and the loss of dear, sweet, innocent Oz coal ...
Still banging on about South Australia, though that issue has been the subject of a wiki listing
, offering a lot more insights than those provided by cackle-headed Claire ...
The AER clucked in reports
, and yet you won't hear any of this in reptile la la land, per that wiki:
The Grattan Institute's Tony Wood was reported as saying "If you've got a wind farm or a coal-fired power station at the end of a transmission line, and that system either is taken out by a storm or is forced to shut down to protect itself from a storm, it doesn't matter what the energy source is" while Clean Energy Council's Tom Butler said the weather event "created a fault in the system which has caused the generation to trip offline" and that "the Snowtown wind farm, north of Adelaide, was actually helping to prop up the state's power supply ahead of gas power stations as the network was gradually brought back online."
But back to the renewables bashing for a last round from the cackle-headed Claire ...
Meanwhile, speaking of recognising reality, on another planet, one where cackle-heads are inclined to be short-sighted, ‘Climate carnage’: UN demands funding surge to save millions of lives.
“Climate change is landing blow after blow upon humanity, as we saw throughout 2022,” said Inger Andersen, the executive director of UNEP. “If we don’t want to spend the coming decades in emergency response mode, dealing with disaster after disaster, we need to get ahead of the game. The temperature ranges we are currently looking at over the decades to come will turn the climate impacts we are seeing now into knockout blows for generations to come.”
Good luck with all that UN. Have you thought about conflating and confusing climate science with crypto just to prove you can sound even dumber than petulant Peta?
Never mind, the pond was still yearning for talk of "zealots", and so had to turn to another source ... is there a genuine dickhead in the reptile house?
Ah, "nanny state" ... how could the pond have forgotten that one, and as a bonus, cherish the indicative words beneath the illustration "fireworks lit with flame of match."
In its own humble way, it's the compleat reptile guide to blowing up the planet, though the pond does prefer the notion of lighting the touch-paper and immediately retiring ...
And so on and on, with more here
, but back to the reptile loon of the moment, who, having lit the fuse, isn't inclined to be retiring ...
Thar she blows ... good old-fashioned talk of "wowsers", but still no "zealots" ... though there's splendid comedy to be found in someone losing an eye. Why it beats the old slipping on a banana peel and turning into a quadriplegic hands down ...
Come on, to be truly crackers, "zealotry" surely must finally get a run ... it's been a long haul and the zealots are impatiently waiting for the honour ...
What next? An old-fashioned sobbing that all the fun has gone out of witch-burning?
Actually the pond would cheerfully ban poker machines and, if it still watched the telly, the advertising of betting ... but the pond is delighted that finally "their zealotry" scored a mention ...
Still, it seems that stupendously silly Steve yearns to take a walk on the wild side. Please allow the pond to make a few suggestions.
Has he thought of getting as pissed as a parrot, taking off his seat belt and driving into a tree?
A tad expensive, and he's worried about the tree? But surely it would prove the uselessness of all that rabbiting on about seatbelts and getting pissed as a parrot ... and where's the harm? It's not like the pond is suggesting Steve drive on the wrong side of the road and plough into an oncoming vehicle to prove all those improvements in safety design are a complete waste of money.
No, it should be something personal and easy and cheap/
How about he just gets a knife and sticks it into a power socket, just to prove those nanny staters and wowsers were wrong to indoctrinate his parents about the dangers of electricity?
With any luck, he'll be flung across the room, and if not dead, at least comatose ... and won't that be a grand result.
Sadly the chances of him dying from Covid have been much reduced thanks to the wowsers and nanny staters carrying on about vaccines, but he's still got the chance to head north to join the vaccine denialist Nimbin mob and catch whatever's doing the rounds... the pond hears that polio is returning to fashion for Heinlein quoters ... (though to be true to him, it should really be a dose of TB) ...
Alternatively, our Steve might show his libertarian leanings by giving Elon some cash in the paw on a monthly basis and end up twittering away with the other twits ...
