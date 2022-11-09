An afternoon delight for "Ned" Everest climbers ...

...Meanwhile, the former health secretary who spent most of the pandemic telling everyone how to behave has absconded from his post as a member of parliament, and is currently poised to pocket a rumoured £400,000 fee to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle, where he claims to want to talk to the public about dyslexia. That’s going to be difficult with his mouth full of kangaroo cock. But we are where we are. (Marina Hyde)
Later in the day with the taste of kangaroo cock still ringing in the pond's head like Big Ben...
So to the mea culpa.
The pond realised after reading the comments on Dame Groan that there was still a market for that sort of reptilian overlord stuff ...
The pond would rather be chewing down on kangaroo cock with Marina Hyde, but for the masochists, heeeere's that Everest known as "Ned" ... and you are where you is ...
The pond will leave the comments to the experts in the comments section, assuming any can be bothered.
Instead the pond will wander down memory lane to the days when Claire Harvey was assigned the job of bootlicking lickspittle and did a profile of that stolid lump of portentous rock ...
Those were the days, and amazingly Claire scribbled that without any signs of puke on the digital page.
If you can make it past the next gobbet there'll be more of that wander down memory lane ... but please, no puking on the digital page ...
Ah memories ... or more puke if you will ...
Back to the current distillation, and we're not talking gin with juniper berries ... though the pond had the sudden desire to jump off the wagon ...
By now the results will have started coming in, and yet the pond had a heap of cartoons which will now take on an eerie feel, like thinking about "Ned's" podcast, or poor, hapless lickspittle Claire ...
What did the pond do? Why it reached the top of Everest without once actually blathering along with "Ned" ... my dear long absent lord, that's what the pond has done ...
And speaking of sowing the seeds of mistrust and News Corp and all that, please allow the pond to reward itself for climbing "Ned's" Everest ... with a few more cartoons ...
So - if I have understood the Ned - clauses should not be included in Bills unless they have been authorised - mandated, if you will - in an election.ReplyDelete
As a supposed ‘principle’, that suggests we need an amendment to the constitution that says no government may introduce legislation that was not specifically approved at an election.
Of course, that would mean that there would be no real need for parliament to sit. With no opening for actual debate, it would be for the office of Parliamentary Counsel simply to go ahead and wrap the Bill ready for Their Excellency to sign.
Members of all parties could spend their time drafting the bills they would propose for the next election; why, some of them might even do a little research, or communication with their constituents. (My Federal Member - Littleproud - is on a long extended ‘listening tour’ of the country. We live in hopes that he will have some time before the next election to listen to his constituents here in Maranoa. He might even answer their questions on why not one single agricultural worker came into the country on his super duper special ‘Ag’ visa - but I digress)
From ‘Ned’s’ wording, and the line taken by so many writers of opinion on the proposal for ‘A Voice’ to Parliament - that every tiny detail of the proposal must be sorted before the referendum, with the exact wording, including every punctuation mark, before Victor and Veronica Voter when they present themselves at the polling place - it would not be enough to seek mandate on essential drafting instructions - nope - he writes of ‘authorisation’.
It certainly offers an intense version of ‘democracy’ - way beyond them ‘citizen initiated referenda’. Why - the reptile media might have to put some discussion of the draft bills in its print or electronic versions in the lead-up to elections, instead of trying to revisit men, of any size, on stairs.
Well it would simplify things, Chad and the Littleprouds of this word could just get on with serious pork-barreling since, as we know, all pork is automatically pre-approved for immediate distribution to the "right" people.Delete
Fifty years in the game, and it appears that the only insights that Ned has gained is a realisation that life is sweet and easy if you interpret the implicit directions of the Chairman correctly, and focus your lengthy brain-farts accordingly.ReplyDelete
For example - Ned accuses Labor of seeking to revive a “discredited” industrial relations system. But he offers no evidence of that lack of credit. Sure, the industrial relations system has been drastically amended over the last few decades, but has he considered that the reason why it’s time to reconsider some old elements is that workers have been comprehensively fucked in the last 30 or so years? Of course not - that’s not how the Reptile Collective interprets the Thoughts of the Chairman. Ned also seems horrified that business interests may not be totally in love with the government’s IR reforms, and can’t conceive of any world in which that might be acceptable. Again, having mainlined Murdoch Kool Aid for several decades Ned is completely incapable of appreciating that there may be a range of interests, with a range of views and priorities, out there.
It’s all very well for more junior reptiles such as Claire to grove on about Ned’s half century + reporting on Australian politics. However if you spend most of that time isolated in a velvet-lined box, reacting solely to the Chairman’s words and gestures, than your pronouncements are worth nothing more - and probably a lot less / than that of the average person in the street who takes a mild interest in current affairs.
c'mon Anony, Noodles Ned has clearly told you it's "discredited" and that's all you need to know. But here, some reading that will illustrate and explain:Delete
As the Herald Sun sticks to News Corp’s election playbook, does it think its readers are idiots?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/10/as-the-herald-sun-sticks-to-news-corps-election-playbook-does-it-think-its-readers-are-idiots
And no, the News Corps rags don't think that their readers are idiots, they know that they are. Which is why they employ idiots of the reptile kind to write for them. Always use those who can write in the way that their readers "understand".
I had not realised, until I was checking some details of the late Peter Reith last night, that, at one time, he had been an advocate for 'citizen initiated referenda'. He was a strange one, in so many ways.ReplyDelete
At the time when he was letting slip the dogs of wharves, I was involved in an Indo-Pacific region conference on shipping, to be held in Townsville. With the summons to the barricades, I called a couple of my contacts in Australian shipping interests (we did have some then) and asked if they saw any likely problem with the conference going ahead. They saw no problem - as far as they were concerned, it was about no more than Peter Reith re-entering a battle with the unions that his father had lost about 3 decades before.
Ah, 'like father, like son' - I think there's a religion or two based on that, isn't there.Delete
I don't want to lower the tone here, but what is it with Aussies and your War On
Roo's Private Parts?
As part of my Aussie Studies 101 I have noticed you lot actively export large
numbers of Kangaroo balls, scrotums and peckers abroad as souvenirs.
Scortums and balls affixed to bottle openers, cork screws, lighters.
After all, what could be more stylish than going out on a date and whipping out
a lighter attached to a furry scrotum, just as Cary Grant would have for Grace Kelly
in It Takes a Thief?
And now you folks are dining out on these poor kangaroo's John Thomas's?
I keep having visions of depressed roos with crossed band aids over their crotches.
Is this sort of thing a regional custom? I can't imagine courtly Victorians such as
GB indulging. Where did this start? And why?
Indeed not, JM. Being a youth of the poorer totally suburban kind, I had no knowledge or idea whatsoever what the country cousins got up to or where they got it from. But there's always been a market for the gross, if not outright obscene. It's one of those things that endears you to your mates whilst seriously off-putting everybody else.Delete
And I don't think that's limited to us Aussies.
Jersey Mike - In Queensland there was an active business in shooting koalas to meet demand for the fur, in the USA, until 1928. In the last year of licensed hunting, more than 600 000 of the dozy little layabouts were relieved of their pelts. The government of the day justified it as a scheme for rural employment, and there is reference to it in the classic Australian books of Steele Rudd - colloquially recognised as the 'Dad'n'Dave' series.Delete
They are now supposedly 'protected' - it is just their habitat that isn't, so their conservation status is, again, a matter for concern.
GB,Delete
I was curious as to the origins of these things as I thought perhaps they had
originated with the Aborigine-Australians as fertility symbols.
Also it afforded the chance to yank your collective chains, as it were.
I asked around and as you said, this sort of thing isn't limited to Oz,
the novice hunter here is bidden to consume the testis or penis
of the first elk/deer/moose they kill.
Chadwick,
I have seen many references to the Dad'n'Dave radio series but that
also the author was upset the series strayed from his stories.
I seem to recall that DP shared pics here of bronze statues of
the leads in Gundagai. That town keeps popping up in song
and story and in all sorts of references, I guess any pilgrim
such as myself on a putative Oz Trail would have to add it
to his itinerary.
You may have a point JM: fertility rites and symbols are indeed universal, so kanga parts may have had such significance. Though I don't think that would have crossed over to the very racist colonisers that came to Australia in the early days - they may have 'reinvented' it for themselves, perhaps. But later when I run out of reptile and 'red tsunami' doings to laugh at, I'll see what I can find ... if Wikipedia will oblige.Delete