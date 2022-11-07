A rare afternoon delight with a bit of carrolling ...

The pond rarely indulges in an afternoon delight these days, but it's not long to Xmas and the pond is always willing to go out of the way for the Starland Vocal Band ...
Gonna grab some afternoon delight
My motto's always been 'when it's right, it's right'
Why wait until the middle of a cold dark night?
... or a good carrolling in the afternoon, a guaranteed delight, even if held over from the morning...
It's not going to take up much of your time, and if the pond should suggest it's being scribbled by a fuckwit of the first water, remember that common sense is the only guide in the grey area of hurt feelings...
A feeble conclusion? What is the alternative? Thank the long absent lord that the pond can still call out 'fuckwit' when it finds one scribbling for the lizard Oz ...
Of course the pond could have attempted a little harmony, reached out, explained that perhaps talk of consigning gays to hellfire for eternity might best not be said to gays, some of whom, for inexplicable reasons, remain Xian. The pond could have suggested that perhaps, knowing the inclusive culture of a sports club, it might not be best to jockey for the CEO position, especially when also at the forefront in a rabid church of bigotry.
The pond might also have suggested that race baiting had run its term limits ... and when pushed too far some might want to make a point by pointing ...
But the pond has learned well from the reptiles and knows that there's no point listening to blather about balanced views, and fluid exchanges, and security. When you see a fuckwit scribbling, it's simpler to just shout abuse from the stands ...
And so to a bit of viciously derogatory political satire ...
Way better than watching a repeat of Titanic movies and more enjoyable than a carrolling ...
So, what does this mean: "too much over-proteciveness" ? Surely the definition of "over-protectiveness" is a quantity so great as to be harmful. So surely any amount, no matter how little, qualifies as "too much over-protectiveness" ?ReplyDelete
So perhaps when Carroll says: "Bob Hawke was a case in point - he would have been unappointable if judged on his private behaviour" then indeed what a pity it was that Hawke was never judged on his "private behaviour". But really it's just another case of "the one moral imperative for leaders is to further the wellbeing and strength of their ????" Carroll would have us believe that the wellbeing is that of their state, when just a tiny look at Trump, Johnson and Morrison - among many others - shows they are only concerned with the wellbeing of themselves and their party, and to hell with their state.
GB - quite right, but, if I may continue - If there are ‘no clear-cut solutions available.’ there is no ‘sense that is common’. Whoever commissions the ‘sociology’ column for the week could invite Rita Panahi to write (or dictate) it. That would offer at least one actual solution. Yes, in Ms P’s established method, it would be simple, obvious, and wrong - but it would be a solution, and we would not see the glib misuse of the term ‘common sense’.ReplyDelete
The more 'sense' the less common. Yair I used to read Rita Panhandler in the Hairoiled-Scum sometimes back pre-pandemic when I spent some time almost every morning having my soy-latte in cafes that provided free reading material. What was said about 'Radon' ? It's a gas but it's inert.Delete