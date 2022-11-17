A light day, with just a little bromancer amnesia and a quick trip back to the killing fields and deeply held Freudian fears ....

Does anyone still doubt that Vlad the Terrible is a terrorist, and that he leads a terrorist regime and rogue state?
Does anyone recall when the orange Jesus tried to shake down Ukraine in Vlad the Terrible style?
Can anyone dimly recall that Chairman Rupert and his minions were steadfast in their willingness, like Frankenstein, to create a monster and let it loose on the world?
So demented were they that others realised that there was a business model in being even more demented, and so the Kari Lakes of the world were born, at once deeply cynical but also barking mad ...
And yet here we are, with this a feature in the reptiles triptych of terror ...
Forget petulant Peta talking of cults. That's what cultists do. When you're in a cult, all you can see are cults.
That's how you end up with wild-eyed disconnect between a member of the commentariat assailing the commentariat. Deeply weird shit, much like that Kirribilli elitist the Caterist talking of 'leets ...
But the pond will have to leave talk of the Kirribilli Caterist to the next session.
Suffice to say that when you get a member of the commentariat cult so self-unaware, likely you'll end up in a Monty Python comedy about splitters.
And forget that talk of 'criminal conduct' from a mob that cheerfully likes to share a lobster with a mobster ... that's what needs to be done when the ballot box needs a good stuffing.
No, what attracted the pond in that triptych was the piece about Gina being "outed", as if there was now some shame in being associated with the mango Mussolini, deserving of a good "outing", as if on that basis the entire reptile kingdom shouldn't be outed, as if collective amnesia had kicked in, and nobody could remember the reptiles sobbing into their Coco Pops at the cruel treatment dished out to Gina by some wretched netballers ...
Still, it was piquant and short piece, and the pond was beguiled ...
Sure, lots of others ran with the story ...
But there's something richly piquant about the reptiles "outing" Gina for doing what reptiles have done for years ... consort with the orange Jesus ...
Is anybody contacting Chairman Rupert for comment about the behaviour of Faux Noise these last few years? Can all those years of consorting be forgiven and forgotten?
And speaking of forgiveness, forgive the pond if it runs that snap in slightly larger form ...
It looks like a badly done Photoshop montage, except that the pond isn't convinced that Eric would have the skill set ... but isn't that the My Pillow guy lurking behind the crazy lady? Two deeply mad, barking at the moon loons together ...
Why didn't the reptiles pick up on that one and mention it in their "outing"?
That's got to be worth a couple of cartoons celebrating where Dame Slap, the IPA lady, and the like have ended up ...
Speaking of certified loons, the bromancer was also out and about this day, and mercifully kept it short ...
There's that collective amnesia at work again, as if the whole business of the big lie had nothing at all to do with the Murdochians, and it was just an out of control ouroboros cartoon ...
Meanwhile, back to the bromancer for another short gobbet of forgetfulness ...
Ah, the old "Trump with brains" routine, as if it takes "brains" to out huckster a con artist and snake oil salesman with a better brand of snake oil.
And then the bromancer lets the penny drop by proposing that this hustler has none of the odious, toxic personal qualities of the Donald. But being odious and toxic is part of the brand, just as it is for Faux Noise...
If you're not odiously mocking TG folk, or making toxic attacks on gays or the woke or all the rest of the reptile terminology for the different, or the other, what on earth is the point?
Still, the pond is always startled when the reptiles are caught out with their new love ...
Will they ever be able to come out of the bedroom and declare their new love, or will they always be terrified at being caught?
For some more light reading for herpetology students, the pond recommends the Daily Beast
...
And if the paywall proves tricky, there's always the syndicated version at Yahoo News
...
Okay, the pond will admit it's a light day and there's absolutely nothing below the fold of interest, with petulant Peta being recycled as a space filler ...
What a wretched creature and cult member she is, and given a double serve, but the pond stayed strong. Perforce instead the pond had to revisit familiar turf with Killer, but only because there was even more evidence of Killer's deeply Freudian fear of masks ... (as if the pond hadn't already accumulated enough evidence for an entry in the DSM of Mental Disorders).
He'll never be able to let go of this ...
There, you see ... a little anti-vax sentiment for the Nimbin mob, together with that ultimate, terrifying horror, "wear masks".
Meanwhile, the pond has been heading off to the RPA of late, and what do you know, there's a strict mask regime in place, and the pond wears its mask without the slightest tremor, knowing that it would likely send Killer into phobic hysteria ...
Is there anything else that might distract from Killer's constant mask anxiety attacks? The infallible Pope had one suggestion today ...
Sorry, infallible Pope, the Killer is still entrenched in his love of the Covid killing fields ...
Masks! Always the masks! And what matter a few deaths of old farts?
Meanwhile, Killer was also victim of that collective amnesia that afflicted the bromancer ... but it's not going away ...
What's even worse is that Killer then proceeds to shoot himself in the foot by noting that not everywhere is as insane as Florida ... because some of those bastards who insisted on masks got re-elected ... and as for vaccination, might that have had something to do with the figures?
Strange that in Australian hospitals that there remains a sensible desire to take practical precautions to prevent a dire new outbreak of the Covid disaster ... but not in the world of the Killer, a devotee of the killing fields ...
Meanwhile, the attempts at collective amnesia continue apace ...
It's going to be hard ... to break Godwin's Law, it would be akin to all those other belated moves, whether Eric Röhm in the early days or in the end times, with Goebbels' pathetic delusions and attempt to seize power or the final moves with the likes of Karl Dönitz or Alfred Jodl... but the pond has every confidence that the Murdochians will succeed in getting behind their new toxic and odious hustler of cons and snake oil ... even Faux Noise will be up for the turning, though the pond does wonder how Hannity will cope ...
And as we've heard all that before, it's time for the immortal Rowe
to celebrate one of the pond's favourite horror movies ...
Will it keep him from his deep and for once sensible fear of the clink?
Well, as the latter day Jack hams it up yet again in a now very tired roadshow, to close on a more important question ... how long will the pond be able to go on linking to the immortal Rowe's Twitter account?
Who is this Paul Garvey person and why is he so numerically challenged? If you're counting by age, Eric is The Donald's middle son (of three); so no matter which way you count 'em, he cannot be Trump's 'third son'. Unless there's another one out there?ReplyDelete
It does depend on how you count 'em, Anony: if you go for Barron first (youngest and prettiest), then Don Junior, Eric does indeed come in at No 3.Delete
It does indeed depend how you count 'em GB. Don Jr was born 1977, Eric 1984, Barron 2006. I can't get that to make Eric #3, except alphabetically.Delete
No, no: not chronological but order of appeal: Barron first (youngest and prettiest), then Junior (senior and serious) and last, and third, Eric of no known appeal to anybody in general or particular (it's not him she's after, it's the money).Delete
I suppose the Order of Succession is important - my problem is that I cannot unsee that photograph of Eric, Gina, presumably Lindell, and (no, I have not committed the name of Eric's spouse to memory) - the other one. This is one area where evolution has not served us well - our inability to remove ugly images, or even just information that is no longer of any use (old telephone numbers, and suchlike) from our memory banks.Delete
Now, if only we could determine which braincells which memories were stored in we could use 'prefrontal lobotomies' to remove them.Delete
But I do wonder occasionally what the total memory capacity of human brains is ...
What's that old wisdom: "out of sight, out of mind" ? I'd be tempted to reckon that Trump has reversed it: out of mind, out of sight. Or at least that seems to be how Rupert is going to play it: a new nom ("Florida man") and a new home (page 26). Can he possibly win a presidency from there ?ReplyDelete
Anyway, KillerC is right up on his hobbyhorse today: "...states that topped the [Covid death] list had other things in common: Republican, poor and a relatively obese citizenry, factors that likely had much more to do with ultimate deaths rates." So what is KillerC telling us ? That these 'Republican, poor, obese' states did or didn't go for lockdowns ?
But apparently California went for "intrusive measures" and came in a fair way down the list (38th out of 50). However, the Killer has to admit that: "propensity to be vaccinated may have been a much bigger factor." Yeah, maybe it just may have.
But the worst of the American experience is actually that so few Americans learned anything. So when the next pandemic comes, it'll all be 'start from scratch' again. And in the meantime, do your very best to ignore the fact that NZ, Japan and Australia - all of whom did significant vaccinating and distancing - had significantly lower death rates than the USA and indeed than most of the world. And especially lower than Sweden.
And we all wore masks, too.
"It looks like a badly done Photoshop montage..." It's getting harder and harder to tell, isn't it; even with the badly done ones. But what on Earth would Gina be doing with Trump ? She's too old to run for Vice President, isn't she. And he's not desperate enough to want to grab her pussy, is he ? Or was it maybe just a menage a trois with the My Pillow guy ?ReplyDelete
Amanda Meade in today's GuardianReplyDelete
"The editor-in-chief of the Australian, Chris Dore, has resigned suddenly"
"Dore tells staff he is ‘exhausted’"
Nose to the grindstone for 31 years and not a word of praise from the Miller
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/nov/16/chris-dore-resigns-as-editor-in-chief-of-the-australian-blaming-personal-health-issues
I suppose this counts; snakes are reptiles too
Arwa Mahdawi in today's Guardian wants to know
"Why were so many smart people so dumb about FTX?"
"Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers has likened FTX’s collapse to the Enron scandal,
saying that from the reports, there were 'whiffs of fraud' about it."
and a bit further on
"The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, for example, invested $75m in FTX."
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/commentisfree/2022/nov/15/why-were-so-many-smart-people-so--dumb-about-ftx-did-they-seriously-just-like-sam-bankman-frieds-vibe-
wait a bit, ENRON eh, pass the snake oil, there must be a slow-learner in charge
"Topping the list of losers was the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP),
which lost about $1.768 billion from the oil price shock in 2014."
Twelve per cent of its $140.8 billion in assets are in oil.
https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/canadian-pension-funds-oil-prices_n_8586022
Why were so many "smart people" so dumb ? Yeah, that's a damn good question, isn't it. After all, the human race is so clever and sensible all of the time, isn't it.Delete
This relates to Trump's announcement of his 2024 White House bid.ReplyDelete
https://twitter.com/Flank_Cavitate/status/1592716858112999425
If you had any doubt about the mental illness in the community this might cause you to rethink. JM may be used to this but I find it a bit disturbing. If you pause the show you discover that incoherent ramblings are 5 dimensional chess and that both God (bless her) and the military are going to intervene to set the world right.
They don't seem happy though - must be a good sign.
Befuddled,Delete
I'm not "used" to it exactly but instead embrace a bemused, detached cynicism
leavened with loathing for these swine.
Fortunately we can find refuge here where DP pays us the compliment
of assuming we know who these miscreants are -
" whether Eric Röhm in the early days or in the end times, with Goebbels' pathetic delusions and attempt to seize power or the final moves with the likes of Karl Dönitz or Alfred Jodl..."
As it happens I do know, but what really chuffs me is that for once it isn't the
case that I brought them up in conversation and then had to spend half an
hour explaining to blank faces who they were.
I don't mean to say I am some know all, rather the level of discourse here
is a relief while at the same time I am delighted to be exposed to new ideas
and concepts courtesy of DP and her Bush Ranger commentators.
I hope I am making sense as I am sick as a dog from the flu, I am
in no sense kissing your collective tookuses with insincere compliments.
Hmmm. "embrace a bemused, detached cynicism leavened with loathing". Yep, that about says it all, JM.Delete
And please beware of the 'flu, it can still kill too.
Just a little bit of entertainment for us all:ReplyDelete
Alan Kohler: It’s time for the Labor government to roll out the red tape
https://thenewdaily.com.au/finance/2022/11/17/labor-red-tape-alan-kohler/