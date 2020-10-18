In which the pond's Sunday meditation turns into Gladys day ...

Yesterday the pond declared a Donald day, and today, with great regret, the pond must call for a Gladys day ...
It isn't the pond's fault, the pond only follows in the footsteps of foolish reptiles, but by golly, it results in some hard yards.
Nobody outside of NSW knows much about, or cares muchly, about Gladys, and who can blame them, especially when it comes to this storm in a fornicating teacup, but the reptiles have lathered themselves into a frenzy, because ... sex ... corruption ... politics ...
There are two key strands in all the jibber jabber that will go on down below ... (a) it's all ICAC's fault that Gladys fucked a rogue politician, they keep on doing it to saintly Liberal premiers, and (b) why hasn't comrade Dan been sacked yet, it's really all his fault?
It's the art of reptile distraction and diversion writ large, but if only they'd kept it short.
Instead the pond has to build slowly to the Everest of reptile despair, beginning with a small bite of the mushroom to take us into Polonial wonderland ...
Polonius had never heard of him? She was fucking a loser, a deadbeat, unknown to Polonius? Well that's probably a sackable offence, right there ...
Indeed, indeed, but what a fine flogger of cancer sticks and coffin nails he made ... by golly he was a devotee of killing people in order to make a killing ... and he made sure that sports helped in the killing ...
But stay, see how Polonius neatly shifts the blame to ICAC? You've been doing it all day, ref, all year, all decades, you blind, or what?
Sheesh, the pond already deeply bored, and turning to ancient cancer stick times, while Polonius still rambles on ... and gets stuck into the plonk ...
Well there you have it, it's all ICAC's fault that Gladys lay down with a dog, and surprisingly ended up with a few fleas in her ears ...
Now can we have the next reptile to make a meal out of Gladys' day ... come on down, Dame Slap ...
Given that Dame Slap is determined to make Gladys stand firm, why do the reptiles insist on showing her at the top of each piece looking like she's about to slash her wrists, or at least burst into tears?
Look at the snap of Gladys atop the Polonial piece, look at Gladys under the beaming Dame Slap. She looks like she's just been on a visit to a pet cemetery and reeled out shell-shocked, grief-stricken at the loss of her pet Wagga poodle ...
The pond was almost reduced to tears at Dame Slap's celebration of Gladys, but once again, the reptiles couldn't resist showing her in a world of torment and pain, or at least migraine, with furrowed brow ... but at least once we get past that snap of her and her handsome suitor, we can move on to (b) and wondering why at a minimum chairman Dan hasn't been arrested, or better still, unceremoniously shot ...
Yes, yes, but this is a soap, that rogue comrade Dan remains wild and free, and we must have more of the sufferings of Gladys ...
That's more like it, that's what the pond was wanting, and even if it's a cartoon free day, what about a bit of art?
And so to the final Dame Slap gobbet, and mercifully, it's short ...
Yes, we can never have enough cancer stick salesmen in state politics ... or rogues from Wagga Wagga, so that they might tempt women, and then the blame allocated to ICAC, journalists and comrade Dan ...
And now the pond promised that Gladys' day would produce monumental, inhumane suffering, and those few who haven't already dropped off the twig, will surely do so now ...
Yes, it's nattering "Ned" at his most portentous and boring, his most solemn and tedious, an extended impression of the sort of bore you might meet at a party, and don't know how to escape, and so must drink heavily, and wake up the next morning wondering why you were an idiot ...
Because it's so long, the pond will keep comments to a minimum, though the pond must again remark on the way the reptiles insist on portraying Gladys, whether in snaps or cartoon form ... this time being compared to a monkey evading reality ...
And with that in mind, now let the pond's version of the hunger games begin ... because soon "Ned" will have readers dropping like flies, as if President Coriolanus was at the keyboard ...
Aha, don't be fooled, that was just a short intro, so that "Ned" might establish that Gladys's predicament is really all comrade Dan's fault ... especially as the reptiles glumly reported this weekend that the polls have turned in favour of that dreadful Queensland woman, so it can't be her fault ... not this week at least, she was last week's villain and the cause of all Gladys's sufferings back then ...
Oh dear, did "Ned" just admit that it wasn't entirely comrade Dan's fault? Best to get on with that other defence, that it's all ICAC's fault, what with their persecuting the cancer stick man and O'Farrell for a bottle of plonk, when all he had to say was "I can't recall", but was too dumb a politician to recall that he should have been unable to recall ...
Yes, yes, and so on and so forth ... but look, look at the way the reptiles have chosen to show Gladys yet again ... a fallen woman, riven with guilt, eyes downcast, a handmaiden or complimentary woman worthy of a Barrett ...
Why soon enough, after she's done all her confessing, she'll be out in the church with a whole set of rosary beads to recite ... and even then the pond isn't sure if the blood of the lamb will wash her clean ...
Oh what a cheap rhetorical trick, and how tedious is this old fogey down from the attic. We already know the answer, Dame Slap has told us what to think, and yet still he persists with his idle questions. Don't give yourself portentous, ponderous airs, "Ned". Do you think that the pond can read such stuff all day? Be off, or I'll kick you down stairs ...
Thank the long absent lord "Ned" gave up on ICAC, and switched to blaming comrade Dan ... that'll keep him going for a gobbet or two ...
Yes, yes, if only we had Boris running the show, what a whiz that virus would have been ...
But back to "Ned", sublimely unaware of what's happening right at this minute in other parts of the world, for that final gobbet, and shush, please, no cheering in the stands, only polite hand-clapping ...
The existential question posed by "Ned" is why does the pond bother ... but such was the pond's insatiable appetite that it decided to break the golden rule of no more than three reptiles, by turning to the Angelic one for a summary of the day's proceedings ...
The Angelic one at least has the virtue of brevity, and she started in promising style. She's been graced with a shot of comrade Dan at his most bemused, quizzical, confused, and questioning ... and the Angelic one has questions too ...
What on earth is happening? Has the Angelic one gone mad? What is this talk of the Ruby Princess? What is this talk of the libertarian right? What is this blather about comrade Dan being the right wing bête noir and ideological overkill?
Didn't she suffer through all of the above, as pond just did? What next, she'll imagine she's not a reptile at all, and scribble furiously about the "ideologically committed commentariat"? Has she forgotten she's a Murdochian, hitched to a lifer Murdochian of the most partisan kind? Perhaps a bit of both siderism is her only way to redemption ...
Health? Health!? What's wrong with this woman? Everyone knows it's better to die for the economy, Killer Creighton tells us every day, and so does Miranda the Devine ... it's a reptile thing ...
Never mind, please allow the pond to finish with another portrait of Gladys, with the immortal Rowe catching the reptile zeitgeist, and as always, with more Rowe here ...
