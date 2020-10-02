In which the pond spends a most unhappy time without our hole in the bucket man on a Friday ...

Dammit, the pond doesn't like to begin with a cartoon, but dammit, the pond refuses to begin with the Swiss bank account man ...
Can't the reptiles do better than the Swiss bank account man offering up some typical reptile both siderism? With scribblers like these it's easy to understand why the pond is reluctant to read the lizard Oz. Where's Henry? What have they done to the hole in the bucket man? He'd have done a ripper line in classical references, and mebbe even included a reference to Heil Caesar ...
Instead he's gone wherever Henrys go to do whatever Henrys do ... perhaps coach Eliza in the finer points of the English language ... and the pond was left with nothing this day ... just look at the state of the top of the digital page ...
Embarrassed by the Donald, the reptiles have decided to move on quickly. Just as the reptiles refused to talk about the Donald's taxes, they certainly don't want to brood about that notorious debate, which is why they sent out the lightweight Swiss bank account man to do a bit of both siderism for them ... but the pond finds it hard to let go ...
Truth to tell, the pond almost phoned in today to say it couldn't go on ... not with Strewth where our Henry should be, proudly at the top of the page and dealing with the issues of the day ...
But the pond pulled itself together, even though it couldn't give a rat's arse about all that's to follow ...
Well it makes a change from Comrade Dan bashing, but the reptiles were very short on that interim report, because it hurt SloMo's feelings, the poor ambushed things, because what's a few old farts dropping off the twig up against fingers pointed at SloMo's incompetence (an incompetence which helped send Victoria out of control) ...
The accusations hurt? But, billy goat, butt, it's the bloody Feds that stuffed up the whole aged care thingie, and it hurts a lot more if you happen to be dead when you didn't have to be ... but quickly now, let the reptiles put all this aside, so they can get on with bashing comrade Dan and doing some more Covid-measures denialism ...
Well that was short, if not so sweet, and at least it was longer than the reptiles' reports on the Donald's taxes, and if the unnecessary deaths of old folk distracts us from the role of Fox news and the Murdochians in the Donald's America, then it will have served its purpose ...
And it certainly beats reading about recovery plans and getting business on the move again. If the pond wants to go there, it will turn to the infallible Pope ...
By golly, that uniform has something of a fearless leader chairman Mao aspect to it.
How the pond misses its 6 am wake-up call as the first plane roared in on the third runway ... but speaking of infallible Popes and Maoists, the pond next turned with even greater reluctance to Tess, who is no Henry, not by a blathering long-shot ...
The pond's only excuse? It featured the cult master, though the pond has to say that it's a truly feeble cult master effort, and it should have been given the hook ...
As for the rest, when you lead with someone like Mike Pompeo rather than an explanation of the mysteries of transubstantiation, the pond nods off to sleep ...
The Catholic church is reprehensible in so many ways ... and yet is Mike Pompeo without sin, and able to cast the first stone, seeing as how his regime supports that notorious poisoner and bounty hunter of American soldiers, Vlad the impaler ... not to mention many other dumpster fires ...
How stupid does it get? Well good old Tess thinks the last time the Vatican did a bad deal was back in 1933. But what of the deal they did with Franco? What about Chile?
Come to think about it, what about the church's ability to reach an accommodation with all sorts of South American and African dictators?
Oh sure, the underlings might preach otherwise, what with liberation theology and such like, but Rome has always been adept at reaching deals with authoritarian governments, being deeply authoritarian itself, and home to authoritarians of the Pellist kind ... back to Rome, perhaps to keep on with his authoritarian ways ...
Sorry, the pond got a little head of the scribbler ...
Yes, and those outside the reptile bubble are well aware of the hollow sham that is the current United States, and manipulative bullshit artists of the Pompeo kind ...
Oh just finish it, put the pond out of its misery. It's not enough that the pond has lost our Henry, but must waste time on a church willing to pander to Donald Trump and his climate science denialism and his brutal dog eat dog form of capitalism? On all that, the reptile silence is deafening ...
Sheesh, the pond should care about the cult of the Virgin Mary, and other assorted forms of associated Catholic insanity? What about the cult of the hair?
How grim did it get this day for the pond? Well for its bonus, the pond for once had to acknowledge the existence of boofhead bum sniffers ... and while it couldn't cop the gossip at the top of the page, it could at least feature the lizard Oz editorialist ...
There is a way, of course, that the tut-tutting and clucking lizard Oz editorialist could help, given the Murdochians many failures in their duty of care, not least to the planet, but to just about everything else.
Order the Daily Terror to cease all coverage of the NRL forthwith, right now, in finals time. After all, the gladiatorial game - oh where is Henry with a classical reference? - is really only designed to give young men concussion in their youth and dementia and memory loss in old age. And the reptiles have been complicit in this for so long, using the assorted scandals to kill endless trees, so that their failing business model might struggle on ...
As for the rest, the pond really couldn't give a toss, because the lizard Oz also carries on like a lurid fan magazine doing a Hollywood Babylon about the lives of stars awash in the meaningless ennui of their wretched gladiatorial sport ...
Yes, yes, all that, but the pond never really believed in Rusty as a gladiator, and if your belief system involves a club and a rugger bugger game, why you might just as well believe in the Donald, Mike Pompeo and the virgin Mary, and worst of all, the reptile bubble of weird cult beliefs ...
... and that's how the pond wasted its day, this Friday, an epic bout of meaningless futility, and why instead it should have just noted this account, which collects British cartoons of the moment, here, run a Steve Bell, and slunk off into the night, and spend the weekend avoiding the sounds of collisions and impending dementia ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.