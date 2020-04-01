In which the pond explains its reptile choices and ends up in modern times ...

Usually there are only so many reptiles that can be crammed into the space and time available, and yet all hands were on deck today.
There was nattering "Ned", there was the bromancer, there was Dame Slap, there was Dame Groan, there was the dog botherer, there was the lizard Oz editorialist, all clamouring for attention like that brat torturing the young couple in a hideous Irish housing development in Vivarium … and then there was the ongoing quest for an illustration to suit the interpretative powers of the reader of this site.
Perforce in the brutal culling the pond is forced to make, perhaps there's need for explanation and justification … and a deep peremptory apology, because the pond couldn't find an illustration.
But the pond could at least lead with the bromancer, parading his darkest fears, because that needed very little by way of justification or explanation … even as he's hemmed in and surrounded by the most dire circumstances, like debt and public servants getting a pay rise ...
Come on bromancer, justify the pond's faith, vindicate your selection as the top of the pack, the dog at the front of the sled …the mushing master …
Sheesh, what a ripper opener, though the pond had to immediately use up its infallible Pope … bruised a little in shape by the gallery format …
Ah, as it's always been done, socialise the losses, privatise the profits … but dread socialism is in the air, and the bromancer is in full panic mode ...
Yes, and what a tremendous service to the planet too …
Graudian away here, while the pond delivers the final gobbet of bromancer denialism …but denying what? Well, what have you got?
Indeed, indeed, how soon before the rich can get back to being rich, and rorting and looting the country, and the people tucked back into forelock tugging mode, and the reptiles ride on to greater delusions?
The pond's next editorial selection wasn't quite so clear cut, but the reptiles had lathered themselves into another panic … because if it's not socialism, then surely it must be the police state …
Deeply worrying? Troublesome, vexatious, disturbing? Only the dog botherer could deal with such a dire condition …
Eeek, coppers menacing the indolent rich. Why only yesterday on a bold and brave visit to the post office in Enmore road, the pond saw a copper menacing an innocent motorist, and the surly copper wasn't practising social distancing, and even worse was fining the poor bugger for breaking traffic rules … as if such rules should exist in these troubled times, when we all want to do is join Snake, and somehow escape from New York, or wherever …
And so to the dog botherer, and there will be plenty more shots of cops on parade, fuzz against junk …
Eek, a copper, and look, the deviant prevert is pretending like that there's a crisis or a virus or a something doing the rounds …
It goest without saying that the pond takes to heart the dog botherer's important message. In the name of liberty, it's important to get out and about and infect anyone, or indulge in a little brave sport, and inflict the virus on self, just to see if it's everything everyone cracks it up to be …
This is called planning, Donald style …
And so to the next gobbet … with the dog botherer naturally leading off with social media, himself having shown himself to be completely inane on it, an utter and complete twit, so useless he had to ban himself ...
Eeek, another ominous, and it goes without saying, activist cop. And just where would the dog botherer be without the word 'activist'? Activists here, activists there, and activists in what passes for hair ...
Is it wrong of the pond to hope that the dog botherer boldly and bravely decides to stand up to these draconian measures, goes out and gets himself infected, and perhaps infects others in his company? That'll teach the draconian government, that'll larn 'em, that'll teach 'em a lesson they'll never forget …
And so to the next shot of threatening cops ...
"We are apprehended by the danger"?
The pond apprehends that the delinquent dog botherer doesn't have the first clue about the larrikin spirit … and it's not just mad preachers in Florida, or spring breakers on the beaches, it's Australians, some no doubt operating on early reptile assurances there wasn't anything to see here, don't worry too much, we'll be back to work in a couple of weeks, shake hands and trot off to the footy, and if feeling stressed, party down dudes …or at least flock to the beaches …
And so to the pond's next selection, still harping away on the same theme, seemingly incapable of understanding that doing it tough for a couple of weeks might help the situation …
Sheesh, and the reptiles are always talking about the heroic generation of the war years, and they had to do it for years … and suddenly talk of a month or two, and suddenly the reptiles are acting as if they've been served a lump of lard rather than butter, and been made to live without the crispy bacon on hand before the war …
Here, have a Rowe cartoon, it might help with the digestion and ease concerns about a police state, with more digestible Rowe here …
And so to the final pond selection for the day, and the pond feverishly believes that little is needed by way of justification or explanation … because the lizard Oz editorialist always speaks for himself, and the Chairman ...
Yes, there was more whining and moaning and paranoia and doubt and fear-spreading done by the lizard Oz editorialist … and yet another trotting out of Big Brother, which the pond always finds amusing when in the presence of Big Chairman and his minions ...
Yes, it's those bloody useless governments, always making things difficult … which is why the pond simply had to rule out the star-crossed nattering "Ned" this day …
United front? What delusional planet is he on? Everyone knows that we're on the verge of a police state, and socialists and activists are in pandemic proportions, the fascist fun-hating guvinments around the country are ruining everything …
Is that the liberty to salute Chairman Rupert? And send weekly stipends and tithings to his minions, and get lost in the wonders of Foxtel?
And so to the losers … because the pond will offer a few examples of why it made its curatorial choices …
First a gobbet of "Ned" …
Sorry, the pond had already nodded off, and couldn't be bothered cutting and pasting anymore.
Frankly paranoia, and fear of cops and guvinment and guvernors and socialism, is much more to the pond's taste. Reptiles scuttling about in a panic, now there's a sight to please readers, as already it seems clear that a little social isolating has sent them stir crazy.
No chance to get out and about and do their Napoleonic thing, and instead they must be locked in the attic like so many kite-flying Uncle Dicks …
Now it's true that the pond faced some difficult choices, and both Dame Groan and Dame Slap were hot contenders …
But care for young people? Dammit, we're in a police state and the socialists are just around the corner, Dame Groan. You don't even deserve a gobbet … and as for Dame Slap, it was just more of the same, the IPA paying off old scores, and nary a hint of a huge slab of public money going to private hospitals …
The pond didn't need to read any more, nor did it warrant full pond attention. The message was clear. Private super funds have done spiffingly well in these troubled times and all is well, at least in Dame Slap's mind …
RBA officials are believed to be concerned that smaller funds with smaller average member balances would be more likely to be forced into an asset fire-sale.
Graudian away here ...
Yes, the message was clear.
Invest your super with the IPA, or perhaps Gina. They'll see you right … and while you're at it, why not party on the beach to show your contempt for socialism and the police state and the nanny state and those bloody activists …
And so in lieu of an illustration, a final cartoon …
And that, as seems to have been happening a lot recently, reminded the pond of Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times, still to be seen on repeat in the Capitol Theatre in Tamworth in the 1950s …
Here's a clip, and please, ignore the reptiles, and stay safe …the pond is enjoying the comments, which are vastly more amusing than the reptiles, and wants everyone in good condition to continue ...
