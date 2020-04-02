In which the bromancer wanders off into the twilight zone, and as usual, the pond follows ...

Why? Well, anyone prepared to accept the weird conjunction of "reptile insights" must think they can see quarks, or might have been staring into the sun too long …
Take the bromancer today as an example - please, somebody take the bromancer, and make sure you use a HB pencil when you draw the blinds, Jeeves …
Sorry, the pond is going a little stir crazy but the bromancer is going completely bonkers …
The bromancer offers up a classic reptile ploy, wherein he offers up a proposal, only to fiercely deny it, yet in a way that it sticks in the mind.
It's classic 4Chan conspiracy theory trolling, in a supposedly respectable and respected rag … and here's how it works …
You see? No one believes it is the case, and yet, and yet … why, it's theoretically possible.
Now to give this sort of meaningless speculation some weight, the reptiles immediately followed up with a graph, which anyone interested will have to click on to enlarge, because the pond has many reptile eggs to fry easy over this day …
There, duty done, now let's return to the insidious bromancer speculation in action in a par ...
It would be insane? No one is making this charge? And yet the bromancer gives it air, and watch how the following snaps of the Chinese go from a handshake to sinister military motifs.
First the handshake … and more sinister speculations …and more denials of the sinister speculations, which only serve to strengthen those sinister speculations ...
What's the point? Israel has a biological weapons program; the US has a biological weapons program, which it claims to have ended, but who knows? Russia has also been busy in the area, taking it to the streets when an assassination is needed, and who knows what the North Koreans might manage?
And so on, and so forth, but now we must implant images of the sinister Chinese industrial military complex on the march … because, trust the pond, there are no examples of any other industrial military complexes available … unless you count a stricken US aircraft carrier threatening Guam ...
You see? "I am not remotely accusing Beijing …" or any other government I actually don't name, because let's keep the attention on the Chinese and their hero worship … and as for "not remotely"?
Why of course, let's indulge in more idle speculation ...
Thank the long absent lord that the whole world isn't entirely susceptible to the bromancer, and his paranoia about caucasian populations, which reaches a new level of white nationalism, even for him at his delusional best …
And now, moving on from this weird 4Chan shit, the pond just has the time to notice that the reptiles are continuing with their Orwellian police state routine …
The pond happened to catch a glimpse of The Drum last night, and there was some loon from the Sunday Terror peddling this nonsense, and as usual, the ABC politely standing by while the Murdochian regurgitated the new company line …
And, almost inevitably, the lizard Oz editorialist carried on the very same way today …
For fuck's sake, while everybody else is trying to be exceptionally cautious, the reptiles are rabbiting on about diktats and state control? What the infectious fuck?
Suddenly they're quoting the dog botherer as an expert in how to deal with pandemics? We must be in backpacker heaven, carousing into the night hours in Glebe … will anyone save them from their own and reptile stupidity?
Suddenly even Gladys is accused of running a police state? Pity the poor coppers, required to go out and confront carefree loons, without so much as a face mask …
The plods in the field in the UK are suffering as they carry out their duties, and so are the fuzz against junk in the States. And amazingly there have been reports of people attacking supermarket staff …
And what cheek to end with "irresponsible demands for a premature relaxation of restrictions" after blathering on about police states and diktats …
If the reptiles have their way, people will still be wandering around infecting each other by Christmas … all in the name of reptile freedom of the post-Orwellian kind …
And so to the savvy Savva, because no matter the length of the post, the pond will have its Savva fix … and sadly, it seems she's taken the SloMo kool aide and gone off to the footy ...
Oh dear, what to say of the photo, except it's not a Lobbecke?
As for the text … what an opening comparison ...
It was about this point when the pond felt the need to wheel in an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here …
There, that felt better, and the pond could return to the Savva ...
Ah well, it probably keeps SloMo's Pentecostal buddy off the front pages … and a few other things have disappeared too …
And so to the final Savva gobbet ...
Oh no, not the devious biological weapons deploying Chinese again. The pond felt in need of a cartoon from the infallible Pope …
Hallelujah, and usually the pond would end there … but of late the reptiles themselves have been in turmoil, and this in turn happened to involve the cult master Lobbecke …and respect and attention must always be paid ...
So much despair and so much trouble, and a Shanahan on the case - nepotism, moi? - but the pond decided to go the Miller … because the reptiles have already ignored the pond's humble suggestion.
Kill off the lizard Oz, which as the bromancer demonstrated ably today, is little better than a trawl through 4 or 8Chan, and save the local papers …
No? Well, then let us turn to the redeeming power of the cult master …
Now, the pond is no expert in interpreting the cult master - others are much better at deciphering the entrails - but that headline "revolt against Establi…" would have been more convincing if the ink blotter darkness had been emanating from "Coronoavirus: biological war is now top of mind" …
As for the rest of reptile Miller's moaning and whining, as News Corp joins the reality that's been faced by so many businesses these past few months …in fact they've been a little late to join the queue …well, once lured in by the Lobbecke, the pond is now in so deep that it would be as tedious to return as to go o'er ...
What's this? The reptiles moaning and whining and demanding that the government fix things for them? Haven't they heard this will only lead to an Orwellian police state? You know, with sinister heads of state demanding lavish praise?
Never mind, back to the reptiles, demanding freedom on the one hand, and on the other, that the world be cabined, cribbed, confined and bound in to saucy doubts and fears of the reptilian bromancer kind ...
Um, well, the pond doesn't actually profit from the reptiles, but in a way, nor does the world. It's the dear leader, Chairman Rupert, who profits as he spreads fear, confusion and chaos through sundry lands …
Dear Mr Miller, you do realise that News Corp helped launch on to the world one of the most inept leaders in recent times? One singularly incapable of dealing with a real crisis? And for this you think you deserve support? Why, the pond would rather donate to the Graudian than spend a nano second lifting a finger to help News Corp ...
You do realise begging for government help is a pitiful sight, at least if you spend all your time talking of free markets while deploring police states, and at the same time, regularly publishing IPA propaganda for Gina?
You do realise you're spruiking for a deeply corrupt and corrupting organisation, where the only humour to be found is the sight of "Judge" Jeanine Pirro getting on the turps and then getting on the telly?
Oh never mind, the pond has said it all before, here, have a cartoon or two …
