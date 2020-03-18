In which Dame Slap stays far above the fray in her de-regulated school atop the faraway tree ...

The reptiles have gone on a war footing at last - mounting an operation, possibly with camouflage and netting - but you wouldn't guess it from the 'leet line up in the commentary section.
Clearly they haven't caught up with trends from abroad …
It was truly astonishing to see the Donald attempt a sombre tone, and realise that perhaps the shit might be hitting the fan … given his usual understanding of things …
But was there a reptile down under still in a pre-woke phase, who simply didn't get it, and thought that all that mattered for the moment was the chance to make some blinkered ideological points, as if the virus gave a toss about blather about red tape, and regulations, and such like?
Of course there was, and please, come on down from the school above the faraway tree on the planet Janet …
Right there, in that poignant summary, that blather about the noose of regulation, the pond really did wonder if it was ever possible to leave planet Janet.
The Donald might have had a reality check, but Dame Slap might never actually experience such a moment …you know, prise that delusion from my cold, dead hands ...
The pond felt like saying "no, it wan't to blame," no, cutting red tape and setting business free will at the moment do diddly squat for restaurants and artists and airlines and many many others, and leave it at that …
But for some peculiar reason, the reptiles had decided to give the Dame's musings the cult blessing of a cartoon, even if in their reptilian panic, they didn't see fit to honour its creator with a name … and so the pond pressed on ...
But it's not the red tape you goose, nor is it about the IPA agenda. It's the virus, stupid … and in true Dame Slap form, she doesn't even bother with a pretence at niceties, you know, talk of putting differences aside, and working together to sort out the crisis … perhaps even provide a link to Norman Swan ...
The pond had often wondered how Dame Slap might derive a UN conspiracy to introduce world government from climate science, but here she is, putting out the same sort of irrelevant nonsense that so pleased pond readers yesterday ...
What the flying fuck? Could anything be less relevant, less capable of understanding, less useful right at this moment? That usual litany of IPA complaints? Lucky Dame Slap isn't being tested ...
It seems all we have left is gallows humour, a poem or two, and Dame Slap apparently completely oblivious to what's happening around her … and what is likely to develop within the next few weeks ...
This is what happens with prowling, predatory sharks. They get a sniff of blood in the water, and they go in for the IPA kill, not that you could tell from that little summary at the end, that Dame Slap is merely a hack spreading IPA propaganda in the lizard Oz.
She's not just an opinion columnist, she's president of the IPA, and everything in that piece is undiluted, unregulated, unchecked IPA nonsense … and might have been scribbled the same day she donned her MAGA cap and slipped out into the night life of New York, and so helps chart the path to where we've landed, though the pond wishes we hadn't tried to get here by starting from there …
Well, the pond had a further agonising choice … between Dame Groan groaning and whining, and the gloom of "Ned" …
It's never a contest. The pond will always stay loyal to "Ned", because how else to get a decent dose of gloom, as opposed to Dame Groan singing it just isn't fair, all out of luck and I want my share …
There's more Rowe here, but the pond just had to do a little gallows humour before supping on "Ned" …
Strange, not a word about regulations, just a call for leadership, and have we got a leader for you …
Poor "Ned" doesn't seem to have got the note from the IPA … and might even decline the opportunity to head out for a meal with Devon Nunes and Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt...
Uh huh, and so to the big question. The reptiles love the blame game. Dame Slap was big on blame in her piece. But the virus is here, and blame doesn't really help … but it is helpful to note those who haven't really helped …
...Trump insinuated that the system under Barack Obama — who he has repeatedly blamed for the botched coronavirus response — was “very badly broken,” but under his tutelage has been “broke[n] down,” rebuilt, and “is going to be the talk of the world.” Yes, it’s incredible that in the midst of all this he sounds like he’s hyping the opening of a new hotel with “the finest shrimp cocktail the world has ever seen,” but to be fair, he’s not wrong! Did you hear about that country with 327 million people and basically zero testing kits for a deadly pandemic? It’s the talk of the town! (Vanity Fair)
Good old Greg, he might yet manage to do for health what he did for climate science, and if the pond was going to do a bet, who better for a numbers man, because 20 to 60 is quite a spread …
As for "Ned", instead of regulation, he seems to have settled on decisive leadership as the way to sort out a genuine crisis … and good luck with that …
So what's left? Well there's always a group hug for comfort …
The IPA's use of the virus to call for further much-needed deregulation of the economy is entirely predictable.ReplyDelete
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jul/06/naomi-klein-how-power-profits-from-disaster