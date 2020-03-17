In which the Spectator-lite reptiles offer up a little Spectator-IPA-Heartland Institute heavy thinking ...

Amid the desolation and the isolation, the pond gave a huge sigh of self-isolated relief … at least the reptiles knew how to keep on giving …
Give money to pensioners? Eek, how shocking, how shameful …
But Alan Moran, that name somehow sounded eerily familiar … never mind, on the pond plunged …
Hang on, hang on, that talk of chairman Rudd and his crimes against humanity and the economy jogged the pond's memory.
Moran was famous in his lunchtime for his contribution to assorted other analyses …
And what happened there? The pond recalled this Crikey tidbit ...
Ah yes, that Alan Moran … please, do go on … the pond's brain has sprung a leak …
Uh huh, but wait, there's more … because this Moran gets around to all the important places …
Yes, once again the reptiles have managed to look like Spectator-lite …
Well anyone with time on their hands and a deep perversity can have fun tracking down more Moran musings, but the pond will only provide a link to this history of his contributions to humanity … and then quickly move on to the final gobbet …
And why did the pond find Moran's contribution so compelling, it being just another variation on "let the peasants make do with breadcrumbs"?
Well adjacent to him in the reptile opinion section came this lizard Oz editorialist effort …
Say what? But the reptiles have shown the true Australian spirit by giving space to Alan Moran … and a goodly burst of 'boomer remover' thinking …
How could the lizard Oz editorialist come back from that denialist precipice, and strike the right note?
Uh huh, but what about those damned useless pensioners, and the grasping elderly, with their paws in the government till?
Surely the reptiles won't start shedding crocodile tears? You guessed it, they did, they did ...
What can you do for your country, your local community, your fellow Australian?
Why publish a columnist too rich for the IPA, beloved of the Heartland Institute, the Speccie mob, the Bolter and sundry others, and that'll see the right thing done by pensioners and the elderly …
So much for reptile blather about the duty to protect the most vulnerable …
Why it would have been more honest to promote a policy of herding the sick into the Coliseum so that they might have some pleasant company as they drop off the perch, with valuable savings made to government money in the process …so that by end of year, we can at last have a balanced budget, and if a few die in the process, where's the harm in that? Remember the 300 and all will be well ...
And with that cheerful thought, David Rowe was still out and about, and shedding a tear here …
Moran would no doubt agree with the British Tory Jeremy Warner who wrote for the Daily Telegraph on 3 March:ReplyDelete
"In the First World War outbreak there was thus a lasting impact on supply, with many families suffering the loss of the primary bread-winner. This is quite unlikely to occur this time around. Not to put too fine a point on it, from an entirely disinterested economic perspective, the Covid-19 might even prove mildly beneficial in the long term by disproportionately culling elderly dependents." (from the LRB blog)