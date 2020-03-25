In which the pond visits Dame Slap and nattering "Ned" purely for the pleasure of the comments ...

Or put it another way …
The pond is now only really staying open for the comments, which have grown livelier and more interesting by the day in these end times, and truth to tell, are much more fun than the prescribed distance learning reptile reading …
But sadly, to keep the comments ticking over, by necessity, this involves paying attention to a few reptiles to create a bit of filler before readers get to the comments section … and as usual the reptile commentary section is full of filler…
Surely the most sublime attempt at being anywhere but here came with this outing ...
Hmm, what would B.A. Santamaria, the onion muncher, prattling Polonius, the bromancer and others say to that?
Never mind, he's the grandson of Hanlon, so he's got some skin in the game …
Sadly, unless he manages to provoke a response, unlikely in these troubled times, the pond must move on to the present, and this being Wednesday, to Dame Slap …
The point of any Dame Slap reading is to plough on to see where, even when she might think she's attempting to mean well, she dishes out slaps in these troubled times …
Ah, the heroic bank syndrome at work … could this be like the helpful government?
And now back to helpful Dame Slap ...
There, she couldn't help it, could she, what with that talk of ill-fitting hair shirts and gabfests and social virtue and governance gurus and diversity and gender piffle …
Yes, the last thing we really need in these troubled times is talk of community and caring and sharing ...
She really is a chip off the old block …
(More here).
Yes, that's how to take care of business, and now back to a final IPA gobbet of Dame Slap taking care of business, and disdaining those wretched corporate virtue signallers … because who needs virtue when it comes to scribbling reckless words?
A few Hail Marys?
No thanks, and the pond might even refuse to accept a MAGA cap personally autobiographer by Dame Slap as the one she wore in New York, but will always find room for an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here …
And of course when Rowe makes a reference, the pond likes to track it down, here ...
But that's enough of pleasure, because who knows when mutton Dutton's team might be releasing the next ship load straight into the veins of the community?
Isn't it enough that the chairman is still injecting us with "Neddisms"?
Dear sweet long absent lord, he's still channelling 'Nam, as if the reptiles were destroying history in order to save it … and as for the opening illustration?
Why is it that "Ned" never seems to get a Lobbecke? How is it that the cult master always seems to line up with the likes of Dame Slap, as high above? Are we talking some kind of elective affinity, of the Goethe kind?
Never mind, "Ned" always presses on, and so must the pond … though it should be noted at the outset that tedium, boredom and a tendency to nod off is not necessarily a protection against the virus ...
Indeed, indeed, but surely the rich can call off a birthday party and bunker down? And isn't that the main thing that matters here?
The health advice wasn't sufficiently forward leaning? So that's the excuse for this at the top of the reptile page this day?
Yes, keeping us strong and safe …
Phew, does that make the pond feel better and under control. But now back to "Ned" ...
Say what? Weren't they calling off birthday parties for the elderly back on March 8th? Oh well, better late than never ...
And so on to a small final "Ned" gobbet, which the pond hastens to add, is always better than a large one ...
Meanwhile, the infallible Pope has been firing on all cylinders.
If "Ned" wanted some messaging and some dramatics, perhaps he should have just dropped in on the Pope …
Instead of settling for a few Hail Marys, he might have scored a few decent cartoons … as people discover that the entire point of Centrelink under the coalition government in recent years has been to deny, thwart, slow, frustrate or evade payments and entitlements … as anyone who has ever had first hand experience of the system would have realised from the first futile attempt to log on to a system that was deliberately and wilfully broken … (and yes, the pond speaks from personal, bitter experience, and not just in these end times) … and that's why the simple idea of simply helping people is simply completely outside the system …
And don't get the pond started on the technical deficiencies of the myGov site, which saw IBM pocket squillions for its astonishing ability to fuck things up. That would see the pond run longer than "Ned" on the matter of Malware and digital brilliance …just see the good news from 2016 here … when finally all that's needed is the infallible Pope ...
We're doomed - according to Lobbecke the virus also eats metal! And there's those boxing gloves again...ReplyDelete