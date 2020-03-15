In which the pond saved the Dame Slap best for its Sunday meditation ...

Yes, yesterday the pond cheated.
Unashamed, unabashed.
Why shouldn't the pond save the very best reptile for its Sunday meditation?
Sunday is the day for the deepest thinking, the most profound understanding of the IPA…
And who better than Dame Slap, so cruelly erased from the banner yesterday, but today rampant on the pond?
The MAGA cap-donning, UN world government via climate science conspiracy theorist, was in top IPA form this weekend … and who better to spread IPA groupthink than the venerable Dame?
It's a sign of ongoing adolescence that the reptiles want to keep on reliving campus wars over and over again…
How long has it been going on, how long do the vivid memories last, perhaps like the onanistic pleasure of a first wank?
Forever …
1977! And here we are in 2020 copping yet another lesson from Dame Slap…
Of course it's all about IPA sour grapes, and their Jesuitical sense that if you get them by the age of seven, they can be moronic IPA Dame Slap-ites for life ...
Frankly, the pond would ban "Generation Liberty" solely on the basis of having such a horse-shit, fuckwitted name. It's up there with other masterpieces of the genre …
Well it wouldn't be Dame Slap if climate science didn't turn up, and so it came to pass ...
That usual guff about climate science reminded the pond that a reader had reminded the pond of xkcd … who thinks the topic so passé he hasn't bothered much in recent times …
There's more here, though some of a non-geeky mindset might like to cheat and go to xkcd explained... ...
But for those not in search of distraction, it's on with more of the Dame, and of course in this stage of proceedings, it always turns into a Dame Slap litany, a recitation of all the offences and thought crimes, which is a fancy way of saying whining and moaning ...
Yes, yes, it's right up and down the line, though having just shifted over to an android, the pond is more amused by this …
But when it comes to irony, you can't go past Dame Slap. You know, all that endless blather about the dead hand of big government? So what do Dame Slap and the IPA yearn for? That's right, the dead hand of big government, dancing to the IPA tune ...
And why was she on the Board? Well, the IPA and Dame Slap love jobs for mates, that's the nature of nepotism and corruption, and the need for ideological zealots to take care of their own.
Has she ever handed back the fees she collected for being an abject waste of space on the ABC board? Not on your nelly …
But the pond has been over that many times many yonks ago, which is why it prefers a joke aimed at Photoshop, or Apple, or whatever other program has dropped dead on you in recent times …
And with that filibustering, the pond has reached the last Dame Slap gobbet, calling down an end times apocalyptic rapture on universities, just as the onion muncher did way back in 1977 ...
And there are last the real point of a pond Sunday meditation is revealed.
A quick glimpse, and then roll back over for another bit of snoozing, knowing that the world might be fucked, but at least the old noggin doesn't have to be fucked as much as the crazed wasps and hornets that keep buzzing around in IPA minds …with the reptiles just a publishing arm of Gina's crazed, crazy mob.
And now, in lieu of a late afternoon posting, the pond offers a chance to catch up on the bromancer, even though, as a day late, everything he scribbles is now out of date, and irrelevant and useless … but then the same might be said of the bromancer in 1977, or the bromancer in 2015 remembering 1977 ...
But why put our Adam alongside the bromancer, when it can only be a shameless tease?
Well the pond wanted at least to do a tip of the hat, an acknowledgment of the paradisiacal Adam's most excellent thinking. Fuck you oldies, you might die, but I'm alright Jack, and besides a lot more old farts died in the past, and who gave a flying fuck about that:? Certainly not our Adam …
And so on to the terribly urgent bromancer ...
No doubt that reference to the threat of a Japanese invasion will have pedants reaching for their wiki …
Former Australian War Memorial principal historian Dr Peter Stanley states the Japanese "army dismissed the idea as 'gibberish', knowing that troops sent further south would weaken Japan in China and in Manchuria against a Soviet threat. Not only did the Japanese army condemn the plan, but the navy general staff also deprecated it, unable to spare the million tonnes of shipping the invasion would have consumed.”
And now to some useless, out of date statistics, as provided by the bromancer ...
These were exactly the same out of date statistics used in nattering "Ned's" column, but the pond simply couldn't go with "Ned" this weekend. Too long, too boring, too tedious, and if the pond has gone with the tedious and boring bromancer, think about what that says about "Ned"!
Amazingly, it seems assorted wars in the middle east and Afghanistan and such like count for little in the bromancer world, but then what he really means to say is that there have been three disruptions to the comfortable ascendancy of the white reptile culture beloved of white nationalists …
Oh okay, the pond was only looking for a chance to run a few Donald cartoons …
And now back to the bromancer, beginning with blather about Ming the merciless, and invoking John Anderson, say no more ...
Sheesh, why the panic? The pond has the perfect reptile-pleasing solution, involving clean dinkum Oz coal, oi, oi, oi … way back when, everybody was doing it …
But what about climate change? Shush, as any Dame Slap reader knows, it's just another hoax …
Oops, sorry, enough distractions. The bromancer and Jim "lad" Molan are intent on whipping up hysteria, but remember, climate science is just idle fear-mongering alarmism ...
What if there wasn't? What about paying attention to the now?
What about what's been happening, and continues to happen, and will go on happening, thanks in no small part to Fox News and the chairman?
Well the good news is that there are only two gobbets of panic to go ...
Oh that last par is a ripper … as if the car industry was sacrificed so that we might cut emissions …
Well it deserves a couple of cartoons …
And now to complete the magic circle, the bromancer will bring in nukes, subs, and the onion muncher, as if anyone gives a tinker's toss what the onion muncher is thinking, at least outside the deluded mind of the bromancer …
And there you have it … the reason why the pond just had to include the bromancer, if only for that penultimate par.
A multicultural Australia? Perhaps even a banana republic?
Nope: "We are in danger of becoming the fair-skinned Saudi Arabians of the South Pacific …"
Yes, watch out first Australians … no need for whitener … and anyone not from little England might also be in trouble ...
The bromancer, the onion muncher, Dame Slap, Polonius, all the reptiles … they never really left the land of the 1950s, Ming the Merciless and the picket fence, did they?
And that explains why News Corp so wholeheartedly embraced the Donald ...
