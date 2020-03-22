In which the pond offers a huge dose of reptile hysteria for a Sunday meditation ...

It was inevitable that the pond would begin its lengthy Sunday reptile meditation with prattling Polonius … but don't let that Polonial talk of listening to the medics fool you.
It seems all the reptiles are one-trick ponies, and the one trick that Polonius has is ABC bashing …though perhaps tedious lessons in history featuring Ming the Merciless might be counted as another trick ...
Uh huh, that's Ming the Merciless trotted out, suffering at the hands of those Labor leaders, and never mind the pig iron, but what about the ABC bashing? Stand by, here it comes, in the form of the new reptile pet figure for hate, fear and loathing, Dr Norman Swan, complicated by the fact that he's an actual doctor, and might know a little more than Polonius, who sniffily dismisses him as a paediatric type … (as opposed to a Sydney Institute money-grubbing type) ...
Might not Polonius have raged at Boris for creating panic and confusion?
Come to think of it, might not Polonius have raged at a few other select choices, as noted in the Weekly Beast here …
Nope, your average one-trick pony likes to keep to the same old reliable one trick ...
Ah, we're doing fine, which reminds the pond of a recent cartoon …
And so to the bromancer in this long trudge through the reptiles on a Sunday, and quite frankly, the pond thinks that the bromancer has now lost whatever little mind he once possessed, with hysteria and panic bringing him completely undone ...
Sure, it's apocalyptic, a mix of Red Dawn and a George Romero zombie movie and an overdose of preppers and bug outs on Netflix, but it would be remiss of the pond not to remind the bromancer that he himself is part of a globalisation effort, and a wannabe global empire …
See, that talk of global is in the very first sentence.
Never mind, it's on with the panic, the alarmism and the hysteria, as we all stay safely shut behind borders, viruses being a great respecter of borders and walls ...
Did he just mention the onion muncher?
The pond hates to bring it up, but once upon a time the onion muncher was urging Britain to become a global leader …
More, with hot links, here, as we can dream of the days when some dreamed of their destiny as global leaders …but now we must scuttle back behind the bromancer brick wall ...
Consistency? We could be here all day if we started to talk about the bromancer's consistency … or the consistency to be seen at News Corp …
Okay, okay, the pond reached for a cartoon too early.
But the pond is in a panic, in almost a state of hysteria. There's still three gobbets of the bromancer isolationism to go, and he still shows no understanding he's working for a globalist outfit that wants to transcend borders … and besides the next gobbet begins with the Donald, and the bromancer's none too secret love of the Donald, and so the pond rests its cartoon case ...
Still with the onion muncher?
Pity the poor Poms, who Brexited, with copious advice from the onion muncher, that the way to get ahead was to go out on the international stage and do the very best deals, and become a world leader in trade …
But then that's the sort of advice that News Corp regularly and reliable doles out …
Does the bromancer have a vision?
It seems that his vision involves the destruction of Europe, the rise and rise of the Donald, walls everywhere, and isolationism rampant ...
Is there an upside? Well, it's likely that international corporations of the News Corp kind might never again have the same appeal, and globalisation itself will be fundamentally transformed …
Fox Sport chief Peter Campbell said the decision had nothing to do with the coronavirus’ impact on sport.
“It simply reflects viewers are consuming sports news in different ways and at different times, together with the same challenging conditions in the advertising market that are impacting the entire entertainment industry,” Campbell said. “It is too soon to determine what the long-term effects of the pandemic may be on the industry as a whole and our business.”…
…News Corp also unleashed another round of redundancies on its metro newspapers, including four at the Herald Sun. Not all of the redundancies were voluntary, with some staff tapped on the shoulder.
The advertising downturn has been blamed for the job losses at both Fox Sports and News Corp newspapers. (from the globalist Graudian's Weekly Beast here).
And so to the bromancer's final gobbet, and it can't come too soon for the pond ...
And with the bromancer done and dusted, the pond breathed a huge sigh of relief, and looked forward to the day when Jews fleeing Nazi Germany might arrive in Australia and enrich its culture and society at large … as many other groups have done over the years, not least those who built the Snowy scheme, but also those who ran delis and restaurants, and did assorted hard yards, surviving paranoia, bigotry and persecution to make for a better place …
But these sentiments aside, a huge challenge for pond readers remained … the mighty colossus known as nattering "Ned" ...
Now those familiar with the pond's style knows that this is a signal that even the most hardcore reptile devotees can stop what they're doing and head back to bed for a nap.
There is absolutely no need to read on … and the pond warns that it will fling in a cartoon every so often simply to reward anyone who made it through the gobbet ...
Already you want a cartoon, perhaps one with a narcissist streak?
And now, for those who are determined to carry on, "Ned" delivers a sharp rebuke to the hysteria just offered up by the bromancer about globalisation - at least "Ned" seems to realise he's a cog in a global enterprise ...
Indeed, indeed. The reptiles have spent years denigrating government, and celebrating the likes of the Donald, and yet suddenly government is seen to play a vital role …
The pond's excuse for that one?
"Ned" goes on to talk about the Donald, and blaming the Chinese, something already done by the bromancer and the dog botherer and many other reptiles, though few could match that epic effort by simpleton Shari …
Yes, the paranoid far right News Corp agenda is already being written, but please, do go on "Ned", and natter away ...
Yes, whatever it takes …
It's just a pity that the pond likely won't see a cent of the free money, but will be exposed to more nattering by "Ned" … and sure enough, climate science turns up with an each-way bet attached ...
An election emergency? Of course that's the main worry, but surely there's a way forward …
And now, before you know it, gentle reader, you've triumphed, you've used mind to move body to unimaginable heights ….you've reached the penultimate "Ned" gobbet ...
Surely the question is when SloMo will be allowed out to go to the footy and watch the Sharks get thrashed …
And so to the final gobbet, and what do you know, the pond was astonished to discover that "Ned" might be having some sort of weird spiritual conversion ...
An imaginary friend created morality?
Strange then that the Romans had a morality, albeit not in line with modern thinking, thanks to the many gods handed down to them by the Greeks, who had their own assorted kinds of morality, from the Spartan to the Athenian kind.
Come to think of it, the Chinese too had notions of morality long before missionaries and others trudged across to steal noodles and paper and gunpowder, and in the process to tell them about the Abrahamic God, apparently singular, if also three in one to some, but given assorted brandings by Jews, Xians and Islamics …the singular God apparently not understanding that there were heathens all over the world, usually with their own morality, and yet She seemed to think only the Middle East needed redemption ...
Why are the reptiles so one-eyed? Why do things like Confucianism escape them?
Why do they ignore Buddhism, or its better arm, Zen? Didn't Buddha himself say …
Buddha said: "I consider the positions of kings and rulers and chairman Rupert as that of dust motes. I observe treasures of gold and gems as so many bricks and pebbles. I look upon the finest silken robes as tattered rags. I see myriad worlds of the universe as small seeds of fruit, and the greatest lake in India as a drop of oil on my foot. I perceive the teachings of the world to be the illusion of magicians, and the scribblings of nattering “Ned” to be the delusions of a Murdochian hack. I discern the highest conception of emancipation as a golden brocade in a dream, and view the holy path of the illuminated ones as flowers appearing in one's eyes, while the bromancer appears as a paranoid bromancer-loving gnat. I see meditation as a pillar of a mountain, Nirvana as a nightmare of daytime, and the dog botherer and Dame Slap as the monsters you find under the bed, or behind the door in the outdoor toilet the pond always had to check before taking a piss. I look upon the judgment of right and wrong as the serpentine dance of a dragon, and the rise and fall of beliefs as but traces left by the four seasons…and good luck with that News Corps globalist business model in these troubled times.” (With profound apologies, the original koan here, along with a 100 others)
Well, it goes without saying that the pond takes its religion and morality from leprechauns, and blames the Irish genes for it …
