In which the pond hosts the usual bunch of raving Monday reptiles ...

The reptiles let loose the onion muncher late on the weekend, thereby missing the pond deadline …
Apparently in the piece "the contributor" explained how biosecurity and self-reliance was immeasurably improved by the revival of knighthoods, and other bold and brave manufacturing initiatives by the OM's failed government…
Luckily, the pond didn't have to waste time on this dropkick, irrelevant loser, banished from the pond's banner, because Monday always produces fresh reptile meat …
The pond doesn't know how long it will stay open … everything seems to be closing these days … but while the hits are down, the comments section is much livelier, and besides, the pond will relay the best of reptile thinking, so long as it can and so long as there's an expert in the movement of flood waters in quarries to hand ...
The pond should possibly be indignant and take action against the Caterist for breaching the pond's trademark use of "loon", but on the other hand, it does indicate that the loon is unaware of his own status as a genuine loon …
And somehow that is pleasing to the pond, in much the same way that it's pleasing that the Caterist was granted by the reptiles a classic loony offering from Lobbecke, up there with the best of the cult master ...
Now the pond isn't actually going to comment on the Caterist, because there are other fish to fry, and the comments section is now forensically examining the entrails and the tripe ...but how pleasing to see that in the world of the reptiles, they still manage to disavow climate alarmism, and trot out a Croc Dundee cliche …
And so on with the Caterist referencing Polonius referencing their heads up their bums about the ABC and the rest of the usual suspects ...
And there you have it in one simple moronic line - the response to the climate emergency was never about the climate emergency. We're but one short step away from Dame Slap blathering about the UN using climate science to establish a world government by Xmas …
Is there any emergency that the reptiles won't turn to their own ideological benefit? Of course not ...
As the Caterist hints, somewhat ominously, don't think we won't keep on trying to keep the poor buggers very poor, and deny the climate science …
And so to a bold, difficult choice for the pond, with simplistic simpleton Simon sounding enormously brave, and the bouffant one putting Albo in his place ...
A difficult choice?
Not really. The pond can never go past recovering, reformed feminist Oreo … this week out and about, instead of practicing a little isolation, doing an epic China bash ...
Of course the Oreo will immediately disprove the uselessness of that advice, because rather than talk about the local scene, she immediately heads off to China, which is as usual and relevant as the pond holding Vlad the impaler to account for the way he runs Russia … and sadly the not so long ago NYRB piece about assassinations is inside the paywall …
Never mind, on we go, with a piece that offers no help to the current situation in the land of Oz ...
Don't expect the recovering, reformed feminist to pause for breath … once she gets on a roll, she knows how to rabbit on about the usual suspects, because when's an emergency not the right time to do an ideological roll call of zealotry?
Indeed, indeed, but what did Oreo have to say about that scandalous news involving toilet paper?
And to to the pond's last treat for the day, and as always, it's the Major, urging a flattening of the hype curve ...
You know, like the headline in this day's tree killer edition …
The Major has been on this denialist path since a few weeks ago he ended his column with this par, dismissing current events as a mere panic, like other past mere panics ...
And this week it's more of the same … with only the Major full of infinite wisdom, or as they say up Tamworth way, full of it ...
Ah, only the humble Major could scribble that humility is a much undervalued quality, himself being notorious for his astonishing humility, as he explains the shortcomings of almost everybody else around him … in a very humble way, worthy almost of Uriah Heep at his most 'umble ...
This, it has to be said, is what passes for lizard Oz commentary these days ...
Humility? The Major? Uriah Heep?
Creepy? Weird? A certified, certifiable loon? Let the comments section decide, because the pond just has to find space for this Rowe, with more immortal Rowe here ...
Of course the Meere he's referencing comes from c. 1940 …not that it does anyone any good at the moment to know it's in the NSW Art Gallery … no point rushing off to try and check it out ...
Nor can anyone check out this other holding by the NSW Art Gallery, but luckily for those inside their homes, there's still the internet and a sighting here ...
They don’t ‘do’ irony, do they?ReplyDelete
My source has sent me an item from the Limited News site. I quote -
‘Readers can be assured receiving and flicking through the pages of newspapers is still considered safe, according to the World Health Organization.
Additionally, News Corp Australia - publisher of this paper - is adding extra measures to keep readers and employees safe.
News Corp’s network of newspaper distributors have been instructed to wear gloves and while most of the production process is automated, employees are undertaking additional sanitising, before and after going to press.’
I can think of nothing that I need add to that, although there are obvious questions about what News Corp might do for others involved in earlier stages of ‘the production process’.
Other Anonymous (with thanks to ‘The Source’)
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
Did you note the effortless segue in the Oreo piece where the recovering feminist went from kicking the greenhouse gas emitting villains of the CCP to sticking the boot into the welfare bludging Greenie communists? Classic!
Only someone who was “voted one of the top ten smartest people in Australian universities." could have carried out such a seamless transition.
DiddyWrote